Senior UI Artist
This is your opportunity to work on Clash Royale at Supercell, one of the most beloved mobile games in the world, and continue bringing joy to the millions of players who enjoy the game every day.
We are looking for an experienced and passionate Senior UI Artist to join the Clash Royale team.
This is a hands-on art role focused on creating beautiful, polished UI art for an ever-evolving live game. You will work closely with a tight-knit team of developers, UX designers, and game designers to turn features, events, and game systems into clear, delightful, high-quality visual experiences.
You will have a direct impact on how the game looks and feels through its interface: making the experience more readable, more beautiful, more responsive, and more satisfying for players.
We are looking for someone who thrives in a small, highly collaborative team. You should be able to work independently, make strong visual decisions, proactively seek alignment with the game’s art direction, and bring ideas that help push the player experience further.
What You'll Be Doing
Create high-quality UI screens, elements, and assets for a live mobile game.
Create polished UI animations and motion treatments that make the interface feel responsive, satisfying, and alive.
Work closely with Designers to translate wireframes, flows, and feature designs into visually polished, production-ready UI.
Collaborate with developers to ensure UI assets and animations are implemented correctly and efficiently in the game.
Understand and align your work with feature goals, player needs, community feedback, and live game priorities.
Maintain and evolve the game’s UI visual language while respecting the existing art direction and established game conventions.
Proactively seek feedback and alignment from relevant stakeholders, including art direction, design, development, marketing, and community.
Improve the quality, consistency, readability, and polish of existing UI across the live game.
Contribute ideas and feedback that help improve the game experience for players.
Create assets and iterations efficiently in response to live-game needs, team feedback, player feedback, and changing priorities.
Help build and maintain reusable UI components, visual standards, and production practices that make future UI work faster and better.
What You Have
5+ years of experience as a UI Artist, Game Artist, 2D Artist, or similar role in games.
A strong portfolio demonstrating excellent UI art, craft, visual polish, readability, and attention to detail.
Strong understanding of layout, composition, color, typography, visual hierarchy, iconography, and readability.
Experience creating UI animations, transitions, interaction feedback, or other motion design for game interfaces.
Proficiency in Photoshop or similar 2D art production tools.
Experience working with animation tools, or willingness to learn Adobe Animate / Flash and other tools used in our UI production pipeline.
Ability to work independently in a small team, organize your own work, and move features forward without heavy process.
Ability to adapt to an existing art direction and create UI that feels native to the game.
Experience working with multiple stakeholders and driving alignment around the visual quality and direction of UI.
Strong collaboration and communication skills.
Passion for mobile games.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Familiarity with working in a live game environment.
Familiarity with and passion for Clash Royale.
Experience with Adobe Animate / Flash.
Experience with 3D software.
Background as a Game Artist, Graphic Designer, or Marketing Artist.
Experience with LiveOps features, events, offers, shops, rewards, or other live-game UI.
Experience creating or maintaining UI style guides, component libraries, or reusable asset systems.
Experience using AI-assisted tools responsibly to improve efficiency, iteration speed, or production quality.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.