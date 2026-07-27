Senior UI Designer, Community
We are looking for a passionate and experienced UI Designer to join the Community Team at Supercell. You will help define how players experience Supercell beyond gameplay itself by designing intuitive, polished, and delightful services that reward, inform, and inspire our players. You’ll work across a variety of touchpoints, from in-game news and deep link rewards to web platforms for creators, helping to shape products that players will love for years to come.
This is your opportunity to work with a passionate team that connects millions of players with the games they love, through products like the Community Hub, Community Events, the Creator Program, and Make. The Community Hub is the home for social, creators, and community within our games, and Community Events bring players together through moments like the Adidas Starr Cup and Keep Brawl Alive. Our dream is to turn players into superfans by bringing players closer to the games.
As a designer on the Community Team, you’ll collaborate closely with our game teams, community managers, Supercell ID and Store teams, and external partners to create cohesive, player-first experiences. You’ll take ownership of both the visual and UX design of key player-facing services, breaking down complex systems into simple, elegant flows that feel right at home in the Supercell world.
What You'll Be Doing
Design intuitive, polished player-facing services for Supercell’s Community and Creator initiatives.
Create visually outstanding UI and UX that enhance the player experience across web and in-game platforms.
Collaborate closely with game teams, Supercell ID, Store teams, and external digital agencies to deliver seamless and engaging designs.
Take ownership of your projects from early concepts to polished releases, including supporting live operations.
Contribute to the long-term vision of player-facing community services at Supercell.
Help the team develop new tools and ways of working, including smart AI usage.
What You Have
Background in product or UI/UX design, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality, player- or consumer-facing designs.
A portfolio showcasing stunning UI/UX work that drives excitement and engagement.
Exceptional visual skills and creative vision, ideally backed by a background in graphic design and art direction.
Deep understanding of UX principles and the ability to adapt designs based on player feedback and live needs.
Strong information architecture and visual hierarchy skills.
Solid interaction and motion design skills in UI context.
Ability to work independently, take full ownership of your projects, and thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Excellent communication skills to clearly share your vision and design rationale across teams.
Experience leveraging AI tools and an innovator mindset.
A passion for mobile games and a player-first mindset.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions. You will work very closely with our other Helsinki-based teams.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.