Strategy Partner
Supercell is looking for a Strategy Partner to drive strategic initiatives across our Live Games and central teams.
You’ll partner with live game teams, central leads, and leadership, taking on the hardest problems no single team owns and turning them into action. You help us to sharpen how we plan, decide and execute key strategic priorities to get us closer to our goals.
This opportunity is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys working at the intersection of strategy and operations, and is comfortable navigating a wide range of topics with autonomy, clarity, and strong execution.
What You'll Be Doing
Lead the hardest cross-cutting projects. Take on the problems where no single game or team owns the answer, and drive them from framing to outcome.
Uncover blockers and scale impact of strategic priorities. Support leadership members with their strategic priorities where needed, surface blockers, measure impact, and share learnings across the organization.
Support key strategic processes. Support Live games and central teams in continuously improving annual and long-range planning across our portfolio.
Cross-functional partnering. Act as a liaison between game teams, central teams, leadership, and external partners to ensure organizational alignment and progress with key priorities.
What You Have
Around 5 years in tech, product, operations, or consulting, with a strong track record in leading high-impact initiatives
Proven ability to lead cross-functional projects
AI fluency and genuine curiosity about how it changes the way teams work.
Sharp commercial and analytical judgment; able to cut through complexity and turn it into clear plans.
Strong communicator and relationship builder
Bias for action, you drive things to outcomes, not deliverables.
Enthusiasm for games and the gaming industry
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions. You will work very closely with our other Helsinki-based teams.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.