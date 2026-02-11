Technical Artist, mo.co
We are looking for an experienced Technical Artist to join the mo.co team in Helsinki to help us deliver amazing & high performing visuals for our players.
As a Technical Artist, you’ll bridge the gap between art and technology - designing efficient workflows, crafting shaders, and ensuring our art assets look and perform beautifully in-game. You’ll collaborate closely with artists, developers, and technical partners to make sure the team works seamlessly across creative and technical disciplines. Your work will shape both the visual fidelity and the production efficiency of our game.
You’ll be joining a team that communicates openly, makes decisions together, and looks out for one another when things get busy. We don’t overcomplicate the process, and we don’t let egos get in the way. It’s a steady, supportive environment where everyone’s here to make the most incredible art and cosmetics for our players.
What You'll Be Doing
Design and maintain art workflows and pipelines, ensuring efficient collaboration between art and tech
Act as a bridge between artists and developers, finding creative solutions that balance artistic vision with technical realities
Keep in-game assets, environments, and characters optimized for performance and quality
Help external partners with workflow design and technical art challenges
Develop shaders for lighting, materials, and visual effects, including special and stylized shaders
Provide feedback and feature suggestions for our proprietary engine and editor to ensure an artist-friendly, stable experience
Create and maintain Maya tools for art pipeline (Python/Mel)
What You Have
Strong understanding of how art and technology intersect in game development
Experience creating and optimizing shaders and lighting setups
Solid background in Maya, Substance, or similar tools for 3D and texturing workflows
Proven ability to design and maintain efficient art production pipelines
Strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset across art and engineering teams
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience working on stylized or mobile games
Familiarity with performance optimization for environments and characters
Experience designing tools or features for proprietary editors or pipelines
Passion for both art and technology, and a drive to make workflows smoother for everyone
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. The mo.co team works primarily onsite, with flexibility for hybrid work.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
