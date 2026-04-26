Total Rewards Manager, Executive Compensation
Supercell is looking for someone to own how we reward and retain our most senior talent. This role sits within our Total Rewards team and puts you at the center of executive compensation and equity strategy, shaping long-term incentive design, advising leadership on pay decisions, and making sure our approach is competitive, fair, and unmistakably Supercell.
You'll work at both a strategic and hands-on level. Think: designing executive equity programs one day, and modeling grant scenarios the next. You'll partner closely with our Total Rewards Lead, Compensation Manager, Finance, and senior leadership to evolve how we think about executive pay globally.
What You'll Be Doing
Own and continuously improve Supercell's executive compensation programs, base salary, annual incentives, and long-term incentive structures.
Own and evolve our executive equity programs, including grant design, allocation approaches, and refresh strategies for senior leadership.
Design and manage executive comp and equity frameworks that stay aligned with company performance, strategy, and market competitiveness.
Co-own global incentive programs (short- and long-term) with the Compensation Manager, ensuring consistency across employee and executive populations.
Act as the go-to expert on executive compensation and equity, advising senior leadership on pay decisions, offers, retention strategies, and long-term incentive design.
Develop and maintain compensation and equity guidelines, governance, and decision frameworks that ensure consistency, fairness, and alignment with how we operate.
Keep our executive comp and equity practices competitive through market benchmarking and external insights.
Ensure compliance with relevant regulations, governance standards, and internal policies across all markets.
Own executive compensation and equity data, ensuring accuracy and integrity across systems and reporting.
Build and maintain modeling and analysis for executive comp and equity (pay positioning, grant scenarios, retention analysis, and more).
Analyze data to surface insights on executive pay decisions, equity effectiveness, and retention risks.
Partner with Finance on compensation and equity cost modeling, forecasting, and long-term incentive planning.
Support reporting needs related to executive comp and equity, including internal governance and external disclosures where applicable.
Partner with senior leadership to provide clear, data-driven guidance on executive compensation and equity decisions.
Act as a trusted advisor on complex, sensitive, or high-impact compensation and equity topics.
From time to time, provide hands-on support for Americas-based compensation activities, such as offer benchmarking or benefits queries, when additional coverage is needed.
What You Have
10+ years of experience in compensation, with deep experience in executive compensation and equity design and management.
Strong understanding of executive compensation structures, including short- and long-term incentives (bonuses, RSUs, equity plans).
Solid analytical skills and hands-on experience with financial modeling, equity scenarios, and long-term incentive planning.
Experience advising senior stakeholders and navigating sensitive or complex compensation conversations.
Good understanding of market practices, governance, and regulatory considerations related to executive comp and equity.
Advanced Excel or Google Sheets skills, you're comfortable building models and analysis from scratch.
Experience working with HRIS and compensation planning tools.
A proactive, ownership-driven mindset, you set priorities and drive work forward independently.
Strong collaboration and stakeholder management skills.
Clear communication and presentation skills in English.
You're actively using AI tools in your day-to-day work, and excited about experimenting with new ways AI can improve how we work.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience in a global, high-growth, or tech environment.
Familiarity with equity structures common in private or gaming companies.
Experience supporting board-level or executive committee compensation discussions.
Where You'll Be
This role is remote within the US. Because you'll partner closely with teams in Helsinki and across Europe, working hours that overlap with Central or Eastern time zones will set you up for success.
You should be comfortable with traveling to Europe roughly 20% of the time.
Our Total Rewards team members are spread across Helsinki and other locations, so comfort working asynchronously and across time zones is key.
Salary Range for This Role
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $146,000–$244,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401(k).
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, we will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.