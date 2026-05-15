UA Creative Producer, Hay Day
Turn creative vision into chart-topping campaigns. Hay Day is looking for a producer who makes magic happen at scale.
We are looking for an experienced Creative Producer to work on Hay Day, as part of the Central Creative Studio to bring operational excellence to our performance marketing/UA creative production efforts, App Store Optimization, and creative efforts. This role is crucial in driving the success of our games and business by ensuring that our performance marketing creatives are not only visually stunning but also strategically aligned with our business & marketing goals. You will work with a team of talented creatives and producers to produce assets that captivate and engage our audience across various channels, including social media, app stores, and playable
Key responsibilities
Creative Operations: Execute a cohesive creative strategy across performance marketing, ASO, UGC, gameplay, and animation production that aligns with Supercell's business goals. Ensure that creative content resonates with our target audience and drives engagement and conversions.
Execution Excellence: Oversee the conception, development, and execution of creative assets, including visuals, videos, and copy. Ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
Collaboration & Integration: Work closely with the Hay Day Team, performance marketing team, product managers, and other stakeholders to ensure a seamless integration of creative strategies with marketing campaigns and game development.
Innovation & Testing: Stay ahead of industry trends and leverage insights to innovate creative processes and outputs. Implement rigorous testing frameworks to measure creative performance and iterate based on data-driven insights.
Budget & Resource Management: Efficiently contribute in managing the creative studio's budget and resources, ensuring optimal allocation to meet production targets and strategic objectives.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the Creative Strategy for our performance marketing, execution and production of Hay Day.
Scaling, testing, iterating and identifying new concepts to drive growth on paid channels.
Partner with marketing stakeholders and the game team to develop a hypotheses and data driven creative approach for Hay Day and own the feedback loop between internal and external partners.
Develop and maintain Creative pipelines and build on previous learnings to inform future creative decisions.
Work closely with marketers for each game on testing and implementation of new creatives, analyzing the results and sharing learnings with game teams and our partners to improve performance of future concepts and iterations
Provide creative feedback and direction independently without extensive input from artists or other functions
Manage existing partner relationships, in addition to sourcing new partners that will enable us to level up the quality and quantity of our creatives
Communicate and champion our IP and brand principles
Oversee creative production from initial brief through to implementation; managing deliverables, timelines, and feedback throughout the process
What You Have
Proven experience in a creative producer role, with a strong portfolio in performance marketing, ASO, and creative development, preferably in the gaming or entertainment industry
5+ years of hands-on experience working on performance-oriented creatives
Experience with full game development and publishing lifecycle from early beta testing to open soft launches, global launch and live ops performance.
Extensive knowledge of creative production and outsourcing, ability to understand and manage creative pipelines end-to-end
Prior experience managing partners and working as part of an internal creative team.
Great understanding of performance marketing, user acquisition, ASO, CRM strategies, and the role of creative performance for UA, including key metrics and KPIs
Proficiency in creative and analytical tools, and an ability to use data to inform creative decisions
Ability to blend creativity with strategic business goals
Excellent project management skills, with an ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines in a fast-paced environment
Strong organizational and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners
A collaborative spirit and experience working with cross-functional teams
Ability to work independently and on a project basis
Entrepreneurial mindset and ability to thrive in a fast-moving, complex environment
High level of attention to details
Passionate about user acquisition, creative, and industry trends
Passion for games
Understanding of the importance of Brand safeguarding.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki Office.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.