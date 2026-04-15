UI/UX Designer, mo.co
We're looking for a Senior UI/UX Designer with strong graphic design skills to join the mo.co team.
As part of the game team, working closely with the other UI/UX designers and members of our art team, programmers and game designers, you'll create user interfaces that simplify and communicate game features and concepts to a broad audience.
You're passionate about user experience and user-centric design approach, and demonstrate the ability to translate player needs and game features into flows, screens and elements that are visually appealing, accessible, and seamless and fun to use.
With a keen eye for graphic design, you'll help us refine and strengthen the fresh and contemporary visual in-game identity. We're looking for someone who's passionate about creating something new, and knows how to take responsibility and ownership of their work to ensure consistency and high quality throughout the game.
What You'll Be Doing
Develop intuitive UX flows that are aligned with the overall design of the game
Create and implement UI screens and elements
Communicate UX vision and design ideas to team-members
Collaborate with various disciplines to get the designs in-game
Follow through implementation and utilize feedback from testing to ensure highest quality outcomes
Support the development of the game with any additional skills
What You Have
Passionate about UI/UX design
Passionate about (mobile) games
Proficient in Figma or Sketch and Photoshop
Proficient in Flash/Animate
Strong cross-discipline communication skills and working experience
Proactive doer
Being a great teammate
Please include a portfolio/work samples as part of your application
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
UI animation, motion graphics or VFX experience are a big plus
Experience in rapid UX prototyping
Experience with 3D modeling
Experience in creating UI/UX for different device types and input mechanisms is a plus
Curiosity and experience using AI tools (e.g. generative design, prototyping, or UX research tools) to accelerate workflows and explore new design solutions.
Where You'll Be
This opportunity is based in our London office, and because we value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions, it is mostly an office‑based role.
mo.co team is split between London and Helsinki, with partners in other locations, so you should not be afraid of travel. We expect some regular time with the Helsinki‑based team as well (e.g. for key team weeks, offsites and planning moments).
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.