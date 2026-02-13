VP, Marketing, Hay Day
An iconic mobile game with fresh momentum. Define what’s next for Hay Day.
Hay Day, one of Supercell top live games, is looking for a seasoned leader that has extensive experience in brand and product marketing and growth, thrives in a multifunctional and ultra-collaborative environment, and is obsessed with understanding both current and future audiences for Hay Day.
The Marketing Lead will be a part of the Hay Day leadership team and will lead and grow the Hay Day marketing team, fostering an environment where people can do their best work and collectively drive impact for the game. They will own the marketing vision and brand positioning, developing a comprehensive marketing strategy driving the overall business objectives. They have a key role in stewarding the overarching Hay Day motherbrand, whilst working in partnership with central support teams such as Performance Marketing, PR & Comms and Regional Marketing.
The candidate owns the high-level marketing strategy, and contributes to the overall roadmap for Hay Day, and play a key role in representing the audience and outside-in perspective on the Hay Day leadership team. They will also lead our unique and highly effective community engagement activities. They will be responsible for building a world-class marketing unit, both developing existing Hay Day marketers whilst also bringing in new talent to augment and improve the overall team.
This candidate will have exceptional strategic capabilities, alongside super-strong communication and project management skills, bringing together all of the marketing stakeholders, such as performance marketing, brand strategists, creative producers, community managers, media buyers, marketing analysts, and game developers, to rally around the marketing vision and executional plan for the game.
What You'll Be Doing
Build a clear marketing vision and strategy, for one of the most iconic games of all times designed around the game lifecycle, product roadmap, and live operations.
Co-create and evangelise a vision for the future of the Hay Day brand - both in-game, but also potentially across other gaming experiences, entertainment and consumer products
Drive business growth by designing and executing holistic, integrated marketing plans in close collaboration with other marketing stakeholders and teams, such as Performance Marketing, Brand Marketing, Creative Production, Community, Regional/Local activation, etc.
Key part of the game leadership team, partnering with the Head of Game and owning drive for audience expansion and new user inflow at a strategic level
Member of the marketing leadership team at Supercell, supporting the overall growth and development of the broader marketing craft and organisation
Lead and develop a distributed Hay Day marketing team, creating a culture of trust, ownership, and empowerment across locations.
Drive and facilitate cross-functional collaboration and build trustworthy connections across Game Development, Game Operations, and other Marketing disciplines.
Close partner with Live Ops and Monetization to ensure commercial success of the game
Design global marketing Goals and KPIs for all campaigns in close alignment with other marketing stakeholders from Product Marketing, Performance Marketing, Brand Marketing, Growth Marketing, and Community.
Develop a deep understanding of the game and business, incl. existing features, product roadmap, and live operations. Coordinate global marketing efforts and drive alignment with the product and business goals.
Collaborate with Marketing Analytics and Business & Operations stakeholders to analyze campaign performance and apply learnings to inform future marketing campaigns for constant performance improvement.
Strategize and operationalize player communication inside and outside the game, including (but not limited to) pop-ups, push notifications, platform featuring and store optimization (ASO).
Identify and develop growth levers through marketing via rigorous AB testing, scaling up initiatives that drive meaningful business growth.
Partner closely with the Research and Analytics functions to deepen our understanding of the player journey through player experience research, and help inform our future product and marketing strategy.
What You Have
12+ years of B2C marketing experience preferably in the gaming, digital entertainment, consumer packaged goods, or e-commerce industries, experience in casual and female-focused game audiences is an advantage
Proven track record of leading multi-million-dollar global marketing communication campaigns in a cross-functional environment via hands-on goal setting, digital strategy development, and integrated campaign planning.
Experience working with a broad range of marketing functions (e.g. brand, performance, influencers) with a good understanding of the role of various functions and how they can work together to deliver growth.
Broad understanding and experience working across media (UA, digital, traditional) verticals and media mix.
Excellent strategic and leadership skills, but willing to get your hands dirty!
Exceptional interpersonal communication skills with the ability to influence and passion to collaborate and empower stakeholders across multiple marketing disciplines.
Strong and encouraging people leader who understands how to build and lead empowered teams and create a culture of trust, ownership, and continuous growth.
Growth mindset with passion for creative problem solving, innovation, and risk-taking.
Highly analytical, flexible, action and results oriented, while constantly seeking out the best balance between art and science.
Passion for games and being obsessed with delivering the best player experience.
Located in or willing to relocate to Helsinki or London
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in London or Helsinki. The Hay Day team members are located both in our Helsinki office and our London studio.
To be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
