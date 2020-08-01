The following section applies to only to residents of California.

1) DATA COLLECTION

The categories of personal data we have collected in the preceding 12 months, and the sources of said data, are described in the section “THE DATA WE COLLECT” in the global privacy policy.

2) DATA USE

The business or commercial purposes for collecting your personal data are described in the section “WHY DO WE COLLECT YOUR DATA” in the global privacy policy.

3) DATA DISCLOSURE AND/OR SALE

We do not “sell” your personal data with third parties as most people would understand that term. However, we may share your cookie information and advertising identifiers with our third-party advertising platforms to deliver interest-based advertisements, attribute installs and optimize campaign performance. To the extent that practice is considered a “sale” under the CCPA, you may opt out of said sharing by following the steps described in “Opt-out of targeted advertising” in the global privacy policy.

We do not have actual knowledge of any sale of personal data of minors under 16 years of age, as the term “sale” is defined under the CCPA.

In the preceding 12 months, we have disclosed the following categories of personal data as part of our Services:

Category of Personal Data Collected Examples of Data Collected by Supercell Categories Of Third Parties Who May Receive Personal Data For A Business Purpose Identifiers. A real name, alias, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, email address, account name, or other similar identifiers. Other Players (username and profile only) Service Providers Business Partners Advertising Networks (Advertising identifier and IP address only) Personal data categories listed in the California Customer Records statute (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e)). A name or telephone number. Service Providers Protected classification characteristics under California or federal law. Age. Service Providers Advertising Networks (for compliance purposes only) Commercial information. Records of products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies. Service Providers Advertising Networks Internet or other electronic network activity. Browsing history, information on a consumer's interaction with an internet website, application, or advertisement. Service Providers Advertising Networks Inferences drawn from other personal data to create a profile about a consumer. Profile reflecting a consumer's preferences, characteristics and behavior. Service Providers

In addition to the sharing described above, we may share any information we collect about you with our affiliates, to protect us or others, or in the event of a merger, sale, or other asset transfer. See the section “WHO CAN SEE YOUR DATA” in the global privacy policy for more information.

4) YOUR RIGHTS

Your rights under California law are described in the section “Your Rights and Options” in the global privacy policy.