Certain U.S. states* have enacted consumer privacy laws that grant their residents certain rights and require additional disclosures. If you are a resident of one of these states, this section applies to you.

*Including California, Colorado, Delaware, Iowa, Connecticut, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

1) DATA COLLECTION

The categories of personal data we have collected in the preceding 12 months, and the sources of said data, are described in the section “THE DATA WE COLLECT” in the global privacy policy.

2) DATA USE

The business or commercial purposes for collecting your personal data are described in the section “WHY DO WE COLLECT YOUR DATA” in the global privacy policy.

3) DATA DISCLOSURE AND/OR SALE

We do not “sell” your personal data with third parties as most people would understand that term. However, we may share your email address, data about you collected via cookies, and advertising identifiers with our third-party partners in order to deliver interest-based and targeted advertisements, attribute installations and to optimize advertising campaign performance. In addition, if there is a Supercell game that you played in the past but no longer play, we may promote that game to you on third-party websites and applications and via email, in which case, we may share your advertising identifier or email address with a third-party partner to do so.

To the extent that this practice is considered a “sale” under applicable law, you may opt out by following the steps described in “Opt-out of targeted advertising” in the global privacy policy

We do not engage in “sharing” or “targeted advertising,” as those terms are defined in State Privacy Laws, using personal data about consumers we know to be under the age of 16.

In the preceding 12 months, we have disclosed the following categories of personal data in conjunction with the delivery of the Services:

Category of Personal Data Collected How We Use Personal Data Categories Of Third Parties Who May Receive Personal Data For A Business Purpose Identifiers such as a real name, alias, unique personal identifier, online identifier, IP address, email address, account name, or other similar identifiers. To provide the Service, to develop and improve the Service; to detect, investigate, and prevent security incidents and other malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity and protect the rights and property of Supercell and others; to comply with relevant laws and regulations, respond to legal requests, and establish, bring, or defend legal claims and regulatory inquiries. Other Players (username and profile only), Service Providers, Business Partners, Advertising Networks (Advertising identifier and IP address only), Governmental and public authorities (where required by applicable law) Geolocation data, such as imprecise/approximate location information derived from device IP addresses To provide the service and observability into player activity, enabling troubleshooting of connectivity issues, supporting regional user acquisition, and responding to legal requests. Service Providers, Advertising Networks, Public authorities Personal data categories listed in the California Customer Records statute (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e)) such as a name or telephone number Generally not for players in our games/apps; core identity uses email and game IDs, not phone numbers; we don’t require real names for gameplay. None Protected classification characteristics under California or federal law such as whether a user is or is not a minor. To enable compliant, consent-based segmentation and communications for adult players only. Service Providers, Advertising Networks (for compliance purposes only) Commercial information such as records of products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies. To process payments, maintain accurate financial records, ensure service continuity, verify transactions, and comply with accounting and legal obligations. Service Providers, Advertising Networks Internet or other electronic network activity such as browsing history, information on a consumer’s interaction with an internet website, application, or advertisement. To provide and operate our games and services; to personalize experiences, and to measure performance. Service Providers, Advertising Networks Audio, electronic, or similar information such as text and voice chat. To provide and maintain the service, enhance user safety, and support users. Service Providers, Other Players Inferences, which refers to inferences drawn from any of the information in these categories of personal information to predict the individual’s characteristics, or interests. To provide and operate the services; to improve performance; to prevent fraud and increase security; to personalize for adults with valid consent. Service Providers

In addition to the sharing described above, we may share any information we collect about you with our affiliates, to protect us or others, or in the event of a merger, sale, or other asset transfer. See the section “WHO CAN SEE YOUR DATA” in the global privacy policy for more information.

4) YOUR RIGHTS