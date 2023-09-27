Last updated: September 27, 2023

We love our Community and think it's amazing what players can and want to do around Supercell's brands! Even a Barbarian would understand that a lot of players just want to use the Supercell Assets (see below) to create cool stuff around the games. We're really, really excited about that. However, at times people go too far and try to convince the community that their products, services, sites or videos are connected with, endorsed or produced by Supercell. There are people out there who do this deliberately in order to take advantage of the Community and the efforts of the Supercell game teams. This can lead to players believing in information, buying stuff or even providing personal data on the basis of that content being official. This makes us very unhappy.

This Fan Content Policy governs your use of Supercell Oy's ("Supercell") copyrights and trademarks from our games, including any related fan kits (such as those available at fankit.supercell.com) provided by us ("Supercell Assets") for Fan Content purposes. We will not give warnings for violations of this Policy.

1. SPECIFIC RULES FOR FAN CONTENT

Fan Content Purposes only.

When we talk about Fan Content purposes, we mean this: Your use of Supercell Assets in Fan Content must be limited to displaying, identifying and discussing only Supercell's products as permitted by this Policy. You cannot create new products or content based on Supercell Assets, such as games based on the Supercell game characters. Not even if they were free. Permitted Fan Content normally includes for example non-commercial fan-generated online guides and guide apps, fan meetups, fan pages and gameplay videos as long as they follow this Policy.

Be non-commercial.

You are not permitted to charge a fee of any kind (including in-app functionalities) from customers or visitors to your Fan Content, unless this has expressly been approved by Supercell. The three exceptions to this rule are generally monetization of your Fan Content through ads, by donations or by coaching. If you use ads, they must comply with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and developer policies. If you use donations in connection with the content you create, they must be purely donations in nature and not tied to any special features, IAPs or other benefits of any kind.

Respect Supercell's brand.

You cannot create the impression that Supercell is a sponsor or creator of or otherwise endorses your Fan Content. You also cannot create any materials from the Supercell Assets that are similar to Supercell's logos, trademarks or other elements of Supercell's products and services. You can't modify Supercell Assets without our express permission.

Keep it online.

You are not permitted to manufacture, distribute (for free or otherwise) or promote physical items such as T-shirts that bear any Supercell Assets or other Supercell intellectual property without a separate, express written agreement between you and Supercell.

You are not permitted to write, produce or create any novels, theatrical productions or other adaptations that include Supercell's intellectual property without our express written permission. (No novels, theatricals or the like.)

No bad stuff.

You may not use Supercell Assets on or in connection with any Fan Content that

promotes or contains cheats, hacks, exploits, automation software, bots, mods or any unauthorized third-party software designed to modify or interfere with any Supercell game; makes defamatory or dishonest statements about Supercell and/or its products, employees and agents; promotes, directly or indirectly, account trading; promotes, directly or indirectly, the manufacturing and/or distribution of unauthorized Supercell merchandise; contains information which is not yet public; contains sexually explicit or suggestive materials, violence, discrimination or illegal activities; utilizes blockchain technology, such as non-fungible tokens or cryptocurrencies; or contains other objectionable content, including but not limited to drugs, alcohol, tobacco products, gambling, weapons or political ads.

Insert disclaimers.

Do include the following notice (or a substantially similar unofficiality notice) in a font legible to end users of the Fan Content in connection with your use of Supercell Assets: "This material is unofficial and is not endorsed by Supercell. For more information see Supercell's Fan Content Policy: www.supercell.com/fan-content-policy."

No domains or the like.

You can't register domain names, social media accounts or related addresses for your Fan Content which include Supercell's trademarks (such as SUPERCELL or our game names) without a separate written agreement with us.

2. ADDITIONAL TERMS

Developer policies and agreements.

Respecting the rules of the platform or channel you choose to share your Fan Content on is very important to Supercell. You must always follow applicable developer policies and agreements in force from time to time.

Our use of your Fan Content.

We may from time to time use, improve or modify your Fan Content without compensation in a manner we consider reasonable, for example by using it in our games, reposting it in our online channels or using it in our marketing activities.

Unpublished information and feedback.

If you receive information from us regarding not-yet-published content, you need to keep that information to yourself and not disclose it to anyone else. Also, if you give us any kind of feedback, information or suggestions regarding our games or otherwise, you understand that we can use it without further compensation or other obligations to you.

We reserve the right to determine what type of Fan Content we are OK with and may revoke the limited use license in this Policy at any time and for any reason.

This Policy is part of the Supercell Terms of Service, and we may modify them at any time. When using Supercell Assets for Fan Content purposes, your use is subject to the Supercell Terms of Service (including any warranty disclaimers and limitations of liability). In the event a term of this Policy conflicts with a term of the Terms of Service, this Policy takes precedence with respect to any issues related to Fan Content.

FAQ

Can I show promotions or ads on my content?

Yes. But you're solely responsible for the content of the partnership and that it will adhere to the Fan Content Policy and the Terms of Service. For example the promotion of unauthorized merchandise is forbidden.

Can I sell, trade or buy accounts?

No. This also goes for clans, teams, offering your resources, time for sale by means of your account (boosting), etc.

Can I create Fan Content using 3rd party applications such as private servers?

No.

Can I sell my base layouts?

Yes. Selling base layouts is considered coaching.

Am I allowed to create content that is not in conformance with the Fan Content Policy, if I add a disclaimer to the content?

No. There are no exceptions: all Fan Content must comply with the Fan Content Policy. The disclaimer has to be included in connection with the Fan Content nevertheless.

Can I upload Fan Content about updates or similar topics before it has been made public by Supercell?

No. This kind of Fan Content is considered as "leaks" and are a violation of our Fan Content Policy.

What is coaching?

By coaching we mean training and guidance provided to other players. This could be for example selling base layouts, personal coaching, online coaching or similar activities. Note that Supercell reserves the right to define whether or not certain activities are considered coaching.