Last updated: February 1st, 2017.

These terms and conditions ("Contest Terms") governs your participation and submission of materials to the contests organized or sponsored by Supercell Oy, a Finnish company (business ID 2336509-6) having its registered office at Jätkäsaarenlaituri 1, 00180 Helsinki, Finland. Supercell Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and other policies also govern your participation to the contests.

By submitting material or otherwise participating to the contests, you agree to be bound by these Contest Terms. Please note that you need to be, at least, 13 years of age or older in order to participate to the contests. If you are between the ages of 13 and 17, please make sure that your legal guardian has reviewed and agreed to these Contest Terms.



1. CONTEST RULES

The more detailed information related to each contest, including the contest rules, participation period, prizes, eligibility criteria and other such matters, are determined by Supercell and informed to all participants in the contest notice or otherwise.

Participation to the contests is free of charge. Each participant may only make one submission to each contest (unless otherwise stated in the contest rules). Please note that you need to submit your entry prior to the given deadline in order to qualify for the contest. The winners of each contest will be determined in accordance with the contest rules. Supercell will confirm the results and this decision by Supercell is final and binding. Supercell will notify the winners together with instructions on how to claim the prize in question. Supercell may cancel or suspend the contest or otherwise alter the contest rules if that is reasonably necessary, for example, due to technical problems, fraud or other such reasons not controlled by Supercell. Supercell may also disqualify any participant who is acting in violation of these Contest Terms, the contest rules or the relevant policies of Supercell or in an inappropriate or disruptive manner.

2. MATERIAL CREATED BY YOU

When you create material and submit it to the contest, you agree that:

Supercell is the exclusive holder of all rights in and to the Supercell's games, such as Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day and Boom Beach, and that you may use the assets and materials related to the games only in accordance with Supercell's Fan Content Policy (which is incorporated to these Contest Terms by reference); all material submitted by you is regarded as "User Content" under the Terms of Service of Supercell and that you grant Supercell the license to make use of such User Content as explained in the Terms of Service (section 3.3). This means that you will keep ownership rights in the material submitted by you but Supercell may also freely use that same material; Supercell may use your name, username and other information provided by you in connection with the material submitted by you without consideration. if you give us any kind of feedback, information or suggestions regarding our games or otherwise, you understand that we can use it without further compensation or other obligations to you; any submission of material to the contest is voluntary and you will not be entitled to any consideration for the submitted material; you are responsible for all material created and submitted by you and, in particular, that the material does not violate any rights of any other people (like trademarks, copyrights or privacy rights); and you are responsible for any costs and damages that may arise if you submit material that violates the rights of any other people (like trademarks, copyrights or privacy rights).

3. PRIZES

All prizes are personal and non-transferable and no substitutions of prizes will be available (except that Supercell reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for any prize). Each prizewinner is responsible for all taxes, customs and other public fees associated with prize receipt and/or use.

4. DISPUTE RESOLUTION AND LAW

If a dispute arises between you and Supercell, we strongly encourage you to first contact us directly to seek a resolution by going to our customer support site at http://supercell.com/en/support/. All contests are organized by Supercell and you agree that, unless otherwise provided in mandatory legislation, all disputes between you and Supercell shall be governed by the laws of Finland, without regard to conflict of law provisions. You agree that any claim or dispute you may have against Supercell must be resolved exclusively by a court located in Helsinki, Finland.

5. OTHER TERMS

If you have any questions about these Contest Terms or any of the contests, please contact us directly by going to our customer support site at http://supercell.com/en/support/. These Contest Terms are part of the Supercell Terms of Service, and we may modify them at any time. In the event a provision of these Contest Terms conflicts with a term of the Terms of Service, these Contest Terms take precedence with respect to any issues related to fan contests.