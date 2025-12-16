Supercell games like Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale are full of fun battles and teamwork with players from everywhere! Just like in real life, it’s important to stay safe while you play. This guide will show you how to protect your privacy, be kind, and make smart choices so you can have fun safely, every time you play.

1. Use the Safety Settings

Social settings : Go to the game’s settings menu to manage friend lists, and friend requests, to limit who can contact you.

Supervision : Ask a parent or carer to create a Supercell ID using their email address. This lets them monitor your account and make it even safer.

Device settings: Ask your parent or carer to turn on parental controls on your phone, or tablet, to manage your game time, and manage online interactions. You can find great tips on setting these up at Internet Matters .

2. Keep it Positive

Be kind : Always use friendly words and avoid bullying, or being mean. Everyone should feel respected while playing.

Ignore negativity : If someone says something hurtful, don’t reply. Instead, tell someone you trust such as your parents, a family member, a teacher, or a guardian. You don’t have to deal with negativity.

Help others: If you see someone being bullied, report it and show kindness. Being helpful makes the game more fun for everyone.

3. Get Familiar with the Safe and Fair Play Policy

Play by the rules: Supercell has a Safe and Fair Play Policy that helps keep games fun and fair for everyone. No cheating, bullying, or buying/selling accounts! Ask a trusted adult, such as your parents, a family member, a teacher, or a guardian, to help you understand what’s allowed so you can play safely.

4. Don’t Be Afraid to Report

Report inappropriate behaviour : If someone breaks the rules or makes you feel uncomfortable, don’t hesitate to report them. Reporting helps keep the game a safe space for everyone. You can be assured that the reported players will not know who reported them.

How to report: You can usually find a “Report” button in the game or contact Help & Support through game settings. You can also look for the "Report" option in chat by tapping on the message you want to report or in the player profile (if you want to report player names).

5. Be Intentional About Playing Time

Set time limits : Work with your parents, or carer, to decide how long you’ll play each day, and don't cross that time limit.

Take breaks : Remember to step away from the screen, now and then, to rest your eyes.

Balance: Ask an adult to help you manage your screen time, so you still have time for school, and to play outdoors.

Remember: If anything makes you feel unsafe, or uncomfortable, while playing, talk to an adult you trust. They can help keep you safe online.





