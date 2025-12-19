Supercell games like Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale are fun and competitive, bringing players together from all over the world. Staying safe while playing is just as important as winning battles! This guide will help you take control of your privacy, manage your playtime, and know what to do if something goes wrong. Follow these guidelines to make sure you have a safe and enjoyable experience.

1. Tailor your settings

Supercell games have built-in safety settings to help you manage your experience. Here’s how you can adjust them to stay safe:

Social settings : Manage friend requests to limit who can contact you. Brawl Stars Boom Beach Clash of Clans Clash Royale Hay Day Squad Busters mo.co

Account Protection : Secure your Supercell ID account by enabling account protection. It can be used to generate SMS verification codes or Recovery codes to securely recover your account if you get locked out. Here’s how: Go to ‘Settings’ in any of the games, choose ‘Supercell ID’, tap the `Settings` cogwheel, Under ‘Account Protection’ tap ‘Activate’.

Device settings: Use parental controls on your phone or tablet to restrict in-game purchases and screen time. See how with advice from Internet Matters .

2. Be empowered to tackle issues

If you face a problem while playing, you have the power to take action. Here’s what you can do:

Dealing with disruptive behaviour or inappropriate content : If someone is being rude or inappropriate, report them. You can also ask the leader of your club, clan, or neighborhood to remove the player for a safer play experience or join another group of players while we take care of the report. Also, speak to someone you trust such as your parents, a family member, a teacher, or a guardian to make sure you get all the help you need.

Handling scams and hacking attempts : Never share your account details, verification or recovery codes or click on suspicious links that claim to offer free rewards.

Need help? Supercell’s support team can assist with issues like lost accounts.

3. Follow the Safe and Fair Play Policy

Supercell has a Safe and Fair Play Policy that ensures everyone plays fairly and enjoys the game. Here’s a quick rundown:

Social Disruption Safety and Privacy Violations Harmful or Illegal Content Unfair Advantage Misuse and Deception

You can read the full policy on our Safe and Fair Play page.

4. If in doubt, report it!

If you see something that breaks the rules or makes you uncomfortable, report it! Here’s how:

5. Manage playtime to get the best experience

Playing games is fun, but balance is key! Here’s how to keep a healthy playtime routine:

Set time limits : Decide how long you’ll play each day and don’t cross that time limit.

Take breaks : Step away from the screen every 30-60 minutes to rest your eyes and stretch.

Avoid late-night gaming : Get enough sleep to stay focused at school and in real life.

Enjoy other activities: Spend time with friends, exercise, and enjoy hobbies outside of gaming.





