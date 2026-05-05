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5 May 2026
Blog – Boom Beach

5 May Maintenance

Commanders,

Today’s maintenance includes fixes for several commonly reported issues.

  • Fixed Anna Schlingel’s Cluster Munitions being charged by permanent effects. This specifically removes charge gain from Rally.

  • Anna Schlingel’s Corroding Shot, Talent 2, no longer debuffs friendly troops.

  • Fixed base notes closing when trying to type.

  • Fixed the Raw Crystal conversion popover closing after one conversion.

  • Fixed the collectible resource indicator staying visible on the map.

  • Mega Crab Cryo Bombs now correctly slow troops down instead of making them faster.

  • The Boom Pass button is now always visible from HQ 5, even if the player has not completed Boom Academy.

Stay tuned for more updates!