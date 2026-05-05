Commanders,

Today’s maintenance includes fixes for several commonly reported issues.

Fixed Anna Schlingel’s Cluster Munitions being charged by permanent effects. This specifically removes charge gain from Rally.

Anna Schlingel’s Corroding Shot, Talent 2, no longer debuffs friendly troops.

Fixed base notes closing when trying to type.

Fixed the Raw Crystal conversion popover closing after one conversion.

Fixed the collectible resource indicator staying visible on the map.

Mega Crab Cryo Bombs now correctly slow troops down instead of making them faster.