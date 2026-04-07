Boom Beach is now live on PC!
COMMANDERS, THE BEACHES JUST GOT BIGGER.
It is time to take the fight against the Blackguard to a bigger screen and experience the action from a whole new perspective. Whether you're a longtime Commander or jumping in for the first time, there’s never been a better moment to hit the beach.
Get ahead of the curve and Download Now.
Celebrate with the PC Launch Community Event
To celebrate the launch of Boom Beach on PC, we’re also kicking off the PC Launch Community Event.
As more Commanders join the fight on PC, the community will move closer to unlocking rewards for everyone. Every new Commander on PC helps push the event forward, bringing the whole community closer to the next milestone.
For more information, check out the Community Event blog here: PC Community Event
Join the Fight
There’s never been a better time to head to the beach, build your base, and take the battle to the Blackguard.
Download Boom Beach on PC here: Download Now
See you on the beach, Commander.