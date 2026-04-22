Frontline Improvements
This update brings a new Heavy Sergeant, a new way to preview Elite Leaders, improvements to the early player experience, and a wide range of UI, visual, and gameplay fixes.
New Sergeant: Boomaroo Bruce
Boomaroo Bruce is a Heavy Sergeant inspired by his love for Zookas, firing a barrage of small rockets in quick succession. At maximum level, he also gains additional range and lets his entire squad fire barrages of rockets.
Elite Leader Trials
With our very first Elite Leader coming up, we’re introducing Elite Leader Trials. These trials let you test the Leader before attempting to recruit them, giving you a better idea of how they play and helping you decide whether you want to go after them or not.
Trials are available during the limited recruitment window.
Mystical Monument Level Cap Increased
The Mystical Monument maximum level cap has been increased to 800, along with a brand new graphic for level 800.
The new levels will not unlock immediately when the update goes live. If your Monument is already at the current maximum level, it will display a timer showing when the new levels become available.
This is intended to keep leaderboard competition fair for everyone.
Updated New Player Tutorial
A new first-time user experience tutorial has been added to provide a more grounded and smoother start to your journey.
Supercell ID Login Before Tutorial
Added the option to log in with Supercell ID before starting the tutorial, allowing returning players, or players installing the game on a new device, to continue without having to complete the tutorial first.
Visual Updates
Added new loading screens for Leaders
Updated icons for some Gadgets
Added new visual effects for the following Gadgets:
Repair Bots
Grapeshot
Zapper
Critter Shield
UI and Quality of Life
Moved the Boom Academy entry point button from the hamburger menu to the HUD
Purchased and claimed shop offers now remain in the shop and display the "PURCHASED" and "CLAIMED" texts respectively
IAP shop content is now organized under category tabs
Engine Room count is now visible in Warships Leaderboards
Warship leaderboard scrolling now remembers where you left off during your session unless your score has changed
Leader star level is now visible in battle logs starting from this release
Added a scroll bar to the Recruitment Info text area
Added a "Converted!" notification to Recruitment rewards when a player recruits a Leader that has already reached maximum Talent level
Improved pop-over speech bubble handling
Skin offers are no longer shown for already owned skins
Fixes
General
Fixed various issues with saving Troop Loadouts
Fixed some edge cases caused by tapping multiple buttons at the same time
Improved the audio playback system to better handle sounds triggered many times in a row
Fixed an Out of Sync issue when returning from Warships while Sonar Ops had started
Leaders and Recruitment
Fixed Lt. Roberto Falcao’s Defender radius visual effect staying active after the Defender was destroyed
Fixed erroneous scaling of Talent info texts in Leader Inventory screens
Made various minor fixes to Recruitment and Leader Inventory screens
Fixed a crash in the Leader tutorial if no Sniper Towers exist
Battles and Replays
Fixed an issue with Dr. T Tropical Island and Dr. T Volcano Island replays that could cause them to play differently than what happened in the real battle
Fixed battle log Leaders overlapping troops if the first launched boat had a troopless Leader
Gadgets, Resources, and Functional Fixes
Fixed Alchemy Engraving not adjusting basic resource amounts for Cycle of Evil rewards
Fixed the new icon and building icon overlapping in the Gadget Inventory when applying suggestions for new Gadgets from the Gadget Suggester
Black Market purchases that would exceed resource cap limits are now disallowed to prevent extra resources from being lost
UI and Shop
Fixed the Boom Pass HUD button not showing at HQ level 5 if the player has an active Boom Pass
Fixed the reinforce button sometimes not appearing in the Training Grounds popup
Fixed the correct Gunboat skin not being visible in its upgrade window