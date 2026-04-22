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22 Apr 2026
Blog – Boom Beach

Frontline Improvements

This update brings a new Heavy Sergeant, a new way to preview Elite Leaders, improvements to the early player experience, and a wide range of UI, visual, and gameplay fixes.

New Sergeant: Boomaroo Bruce

Boomaroo Bruce is a Heavy Sergeant inspired by his love for Zookas, firing a barrage of small rockets in quick succession. At maximum level, he also gains additional range and lets his entire squad fire barrages of rockets.

Elite Leader Trials

With our very first Elite Leader coming up, we’re introducing Elite Leader Trials. These trials let you test the Leader before attempting to recruit them, giving you a better idea of how they play and helping you decide whether you want to go after them or not.

Trials are available during the limited recruitment window.

Mystical Monument Level Cap Increased

  • The Mystical Monument maximum level cap has been increased to 800, along with a brand new graphic for level 800.

  • The new levels will not unlock immediately when the update goes live. If your Monument is already at the current maximum level, it will display a timer showing when the new levels become available.

  • This is intended to keep leaderboard competition fair for everyone.

Updated New Player Tutorial

A new first-time user experience tutorial has been added to provide a more grounded and smoother start to your journey.

Supercell ID Login Before Tutorial

Added the option to log in with Supercell ID before starting the tutorial, allowing returning players, or players installing the game on a new device, to continue without having to complete the tutorial first.

Visual Updates

  • Added new loading screens for Leaders

  • Updated icons for some Gadgets

  • Added new visual effects for the following Gadgets:

    • Repair Bots

    • Grapeshot

    • Zapper

    • Critter Shield

UI and Quality of Life

  • Moved the Boom Academy entry point button from the hamburger menu to the HUD

  • Purchased and claimed shop offers now remain in the shop and display the "PURCHASED" and "CLAIMED" texts respectively

  • IAP shop content is now organized under category tabs

  • Engine Room count is now visible in Warships Leaderboards

  • Warship leaderboard scrolling now remembers where you left off during your session unless your score has changed

  • Leader star level is now visible in battle logs starting from this release

  • Added a scroll bar to the Recruitment Info text area

  • Added a "Converted!" notification to Recruitment rewards when a player recruits a Leader that has already reached maximum Talent level

  • Improved pop-over speech bubble handling

  • Skin offers are no longer shown for already owned skins

Fixes

General

  • Fixed various issues with saving Troop Loadouts

  • Fixed some edge cases caused by tapping multiple buttons at the same time

  • Improved the audio playback system to better handle sounds triggered many times in a row

  • Fixed an Out of Sync issue when returning from Warships while Sonar Ops had started

Leaders and Recruitment

  • Fixed Lt. Roberto Falcao’s Defender radius visual effect staying active after the Defender was destroyed

  • Fixed erroneous scaling of Talent info texts in Leader Inventory screens

  • Made various minor fixes to Recruitment and Leader Inventory screens

  • Fixed a crash in the Leader tutorial if no Sniper Towers exist

Battles and Replays

  • Fixed an issue with Dr. T Tropical Island and Dr. T Volcano Island replays that could cause them to play differently than what happened in the real battle

  • Fixed battle log Leaders overlapping troops if the first launched boat had a troopless Leader

Gadgets, Resources, and Functional Fixes

  • Fixed Alchemy Engraving not adjusting basic resource amounts for Cycle of Evil rewards

  • Fixed the new icon and building icon overlapping in the Gadget Inventory when applying suggestions for new Gadgets from the Gadget Suggester

  • Black Market purchases that would exceed resource cap limits are now disallowed to prevent extra resources from being lost

UI and Shop

  • Fixed the Boom Pass HUD button not showing at HQ level 5 if the player has an active Boom Pass

  • Fixed the reinforce button sometimes not appearing in the Training Grounds popup

  • Fixed the correct Gunboat skin not being visible in its upgrade window