17 Mar 2026
Blog – Boom Beach
Leader Deployment Community Event
Community Events are here!
For the first time in Boom Beach, the whole community can work together towards a shared goal and unlock rewards for everyone.
The first event is live now and will run until March 31: Leader Deployment.
How it works
During the event, every Leader deployment between 17 - 31 March counts towards the community total.
As the total climbs, the community unlocks new reward milestones for everyone.
This post will be updated with the latest progress, so make sure to check back and see how far the community has pushed.
Reward Milestones
Here are the rewards the community can unlock during this event:
5M: 1 Key Card
10M: 2 Key Cards
25M: 5 Key Cards
50M: 5 Key Cards
100M: 10 Key Cards