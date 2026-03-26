Skip to content
Supercell logo
Back to Boom Beach News
26 Mar 2026
Blog – Boom Beach

Leading the Assault Hotfix

Greetings Commanders,

Today’s hotfix includes several fixes to improve game stability and resolve issues affecting Leaders, Loadouts, Gadgets, and rewards.

Fixes:

  • Fixed several causes of game crashes on both iOS and Android, including cases that could lock some players out of the game

  • Fixed Cycle of Evil granting Keycard rewards a second time after they had already been claimed

  • Fixed multiple issues affecting Sgt. Alejandro Guardia

  • Fixed an issue where Loadouts could become locked and no longer be saved

  • Fixed an issue where Gadgets could be assigned to non-Gadget buildings. After the hotfix, Gadget assignments will appear correctly once you log in. If your base is attacked before your first login after the update, the attacker will see your base without any Gadgets equipped.

Thank you for your patience, Commanders, and for helping us track down these issues.

- The Boom Beach Team