Leading the Assault Hotfix
Greetings Commanders,
Today’s hotfix includes several fixes to improve game stability and resolve issues affecting Leaders, Loadouts, Gadgets, and rewards.
Fixes:
Fixed several causes of game crashes on both iOS and Android, including cases that could lock some players out of the game
Fixed Cycle of Evil granting Keycard rewards a second time after they had already been claimed
Fixed multiple issues affecting Sgt. Alejandro Guardia
Fixed an issue where Loadouts could become locked and no longer be saved
Fixed an issue where Gadgets could be assigned to non-Gadget buildings. After the hotfix, Gadget assignments will appear correctly once you log in. If your base is attacked before your first login after the update, the attacker will see your base without any Gadgets equipped.
Thank you for your patience, Commanders, and for helping us track down these issues.
- The Boom Beach Team