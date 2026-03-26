Greetings Commanders,



Today’s hotfix includes several fixes to improve game stability and resolve issues affecting Leaders, Loadouts, Gadgets, and rewards.

Fixes:

Fixed several causes of game crashes on both iOS and Android, including cases that could lock some players out of the game

Fixed Cycle of Evil granting Keycard rewards a second time after they had already been claimed

Fixed multiple issues affecting Sgt. Alejandro Guardia

Fixed an issue where Loadouts could become locked and no longer be saved