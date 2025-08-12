Ready to go sub hunting, Commander? Introducing Sonar Ops, a brand-new limited-time game mode inspired by the classic game Battleship with a Boom Beach twist!

Where to find it?

Sonar Ops unlocks at HQ level 6 and will be available during special event windows. You can access the mode from the Events Sidebar or the Buoy near your beach.

How It Works

In Sonar Ops, your goal is to find and sink hidden submarines scattered across the board. The submarines can appear either vertically or horizontally. But don’t worry, there’s always at least one tile of space between them, so you can strategize smartly.

You’ll use bombs to strike tiles on the board. These bombs can be earned by:

Battling NPC or PvP bases on your island;

Purchasing them in the Shop.

Each sub you sink earns you 10 Event Tokens and Milestone Progress. Even after completing all milestones, you can keep playing and collecting tokens as long as the event is active!

Special Weapon: The Cluster Bomb

Want to boost your sonar firepower? Unlock the Cluster Bomb, a premium weapon that rains destruction across the board found at the shop:

Drop it on any tile, and five extra bombs will scatter randomly;

At least one guaranteed hit on a submarine;

Unlocks automatically at Board Level 6;

Once unlocked, it’s available at the start of future Sonar Ops events.

New: Limited-Time Event Shop

Introducing the Sonar Ops Event Shop, a treasure trove of time-limited rewards that you can unlock using Sonar Coins, the exclusive currency you earn by sinking submarines during the event Think of it like the Shop of Evil, but exclusive to this event.

Spend your Sonar Coins on exclusive powerful perks and boosts, including:

Build Optimizer: Reduces the time it takes to build and upgrade your buildings;

Unlimited Builders: Construct as many buildings at once as you like;

Resource Multiplier: Boost the loot you gain from victories;

Extra Sculptor Slots: Build more statues, power up faster

Camo Tickets;

…and much more.

⚠️ Important: Sonar Coins expire at the end of the event. Make sure to use them all before time runs out — they won’t carry over to the next Sonar Ops!

Important Notes