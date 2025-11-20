Increased capacity for Shards to 99 999 and Proto Tokens to 999 999.

Fixed incorrect particles when cancelling Proto Troop upgrade - previously it showed Hero Tokens.

Fixed Sky Shield not showing the shield effect immediately after it's placed.

Defense Engravings now only apply to battles where the owner of the Engraving is defending. For example, if attacker has Life Drain Engraving active, troops spawned by defender's Mind Control Engraving are no longer affected.

Reverted the change that a Flare always lands in the middle of the targeted building. Resurrected units can not be resurrected again. This includes Riflemen that are spawned as extra units when other units cannot be resurrected.

Prices in Evil Shop for unlimited resources were increased.

Amounts for the monthly resources were reduced.

With the introduction of the Evil Shop and Evil Coins, the balance of how many and which resources players can earn from the Cycle of Evil has shifted. This change increased the total amount of certain resources in the game, which affects the overall economy. These adjustments are aimed at re-balancing that influx so the system stays fair and stable.



We understand this may cause inconvenience and apologize for any frustration. We are closely following player feedback.