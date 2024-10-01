Welcome, Commanders, to an eerie month in Boom Beach! As the leaves change color and the air grows crisp, our tropical paradise is heating up with spine-tingling surprises.

Here's what you can expect:

4 - 6: Mech & Warrior Mania: Unleash your mechanized troops and warriors for a fierce showdown.



7 - 9: Deployable Turret: Deploy them strategically on the battlefield.



11 - 13: Rifle & Tank Mania: Combine firepower and mobility for an unstoppable force.



14 - 20: Rain Maker: Make it rain with the Rain Maker.



18 - 20: Laser Ranger Mania: Engage in high-tech battles with the Laser Ranger.



21 - 23: Remote Hack: A hack at the right moment can decide the course of the battle.



25 - 27: Halloween Crab: Prepare for a special edition of Mega Crab with special defenses.



28 - Nov 3: Vampire Zooka: Embrace the Halloween spirit with Vampire Zooka.



28 - Nov 17: Season 67: Dive into the new season filled with fresh challenges.



As we gear up for these exciting events, don’t forget to strategize and prepare your troops. October in Boom Beach is set to be an unforgettable experience filled with battles, rewards, and a touch of Halloween magic!

Are you ready to take command?