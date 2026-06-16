Buildings containing troops (Bunkers and Garrison) will have a new upkeep mechanic.

For Bunkers this will replace the current Gold upkeep.

Troop selection still follows the same rules. Buildings have unit size limits and only four troop types may be used simultaneously.

Troops cost a certain amount of rations each hour. The sum of the costs of selected troops forms the building’s hourly ration consumption. Each building has their own ration storage, displayed as a bar in the building UI. As long as there are troops assigned, the bar will deplete. If the bar is empty, the troops will not operate and the building will act as if no troops were present.

Rations can be replenished by expending other resources in this UI. Note that each building has their own storage, so some buildings may be active while others are not, and rations are not stored centrally or moved from one building to another.

Each purchase of rations will fill the bar the same amount. There is a dynamic counter showing how long the building will operate with the current rations storage.