Patrolling the beach
A stroll on the beach - HQ29
Welcome back, Commanders!
The long-awaited HQ 29 update is here!
Let’s get right into it.
HQ 29
HQ can now be upgraded to level 29. After the upgrade, the following will become available:
One Boom Mine and three Mines can be added.
The following buildings can be upgraded: Residence, Stone Storage, Statue Storage, Gunboat, Armory, Engraver, Proto Troop Workshop.
The following defenses can be upgraded: Bunker (+2), Sniper Tower, Machine Gun, Mortar, Cannon, Flamethrower, Boom Cannon, Rocket Launcher, Critter Launcher
Once the Armory has been upgraded, the following units and abilities can be upgraded: Rifleman, Heavy, Zooka, Warrior, Tank, Medic, Grenadier, Scorcher, Laser Ranger, Cryoneer, Bombardier, Mech, Rocket Choppa, Artillery, Medkit, Barrage, Critters, Mine, Boom Mine, Shock Mine
Once the Proto Troop Workshop has been upgraded, all Proto Troops can be upgraded by one level.
All heroes can be upgraded by one level.
After the upgrade, Brick’s Battle Orders, Everspark’s Hack, and Ruddero’s Bombing Run can be upgraded to level 7.
New building: Garrison
This building is added at HQ 29. Operating it has the same UI and functionality as Bunker.
The troops assigned to the Garrison are not stationed inside the building, but they are out, patrolling in the base. When they detect hostile troops in their detecting radius, they move to intercept them. Any patrolling units that are destroyed are quickly replenished by spawning the troop from the Garrison. Destroying the Garrison building ends this spawn.
The building has 9 levels that increase troop size limit and ration storage limit.
New Mechanic: Rations
Buildings containing troops (Bunkers and Garrison) will have a new upkeep mechanic.
For Bunkers this will replace the current Gold upkeep.
Troop selection still follows the same rules. Buildings have unit size limits and only four troop types may be used simultaneously.
Troops cost a certain amount of rations each hour. The sum of the costs of selected troops forms the building’s hourly ration consumption. Each building has their own ration storage, displayed as a bar in the building UI. As long as there are troops assigned, the bar will deplete. If the bar is empty, the troops will not operate and the building will act as if no troops were present.
Rations can be replenished by expending other resources in this UI. Note that each building has their own storage, so some buildings may be active while others are not, and rations are not stored centrally or moved from one building to another.
Each purchase of rations will fill the bar the same amount. There is a dynamic counter showing how long the building will operate with the current rations storage.
New feature: Player Profile
An overview of the player's progress and achievements in the game.
Players can view their own profile page, as well as the profile page of other players. Own profile can be accessed from the “hamburger” menu on the island, and other players’ profiles can be accessed from visiting their islands or tapping on their names in leaderboards and Task Force members lists.
When viewing player’s own profile, the same popup now has tabs for Inventory, Achievements and Settings, which were previously separate items in the hamburger menu.
Profile page contains player’s current Troop loadout and Squad Leader inventory, as well as miscellaneous statistics, including Archipelago battle stats, Warship mode battle stats and records such as their performance in their best Warship season and the count of how many times player finished a season in each of the Tiers. Separate section of the profile page displays the best Threat level and high score achieved in each of the Cycle of Evil events.
Due to old data not being available, full stats won't be available for old players. Most counters (such as attacks done) will start tracking after the release.
Troop Mania
Troop Mania will now unlock at HQ 5. During Troop Mania, the featured troops will be available to everybody. If the player has not unlocked the unit, it will be available with reduced stats, similar to how leaders give access to their troops early.
Fixes and Enhancements
Fixed a server error when attempting to load high Threat level War Factory after attacking once.
Fixed an issue causing Hammerman Strikes Back to freeze.
Fixed a crash for some old accounts that returned to the game after a long time and had not fully completed the old tutorial.
Fixed deployed leaders not granting correct amount of diamonds when they were used to attack your base and became casualties.
Fixed tribe popup closing when clicking "Boost".
Fixed Life Drain engraving affecting player's own defending troops when they leave the Bunker.
Fixed Rally engraving affecting opponents troops after they exit the Bunker.
Fixed Overheat engraving not correctly applying to all Leader abilities.
Fixed Julius Mass' Talent 1 description, the talent gives health bonus to whole squad, not just the leader.
Fixed Bunker Gunboat damage reduction stat displaying incorrectly when a Gadget that grants Gunboat damage reduction was assigned.
Fixed incorrect "Damage On Death" values shown in info popups for Scorcher.
Fixed Hack status effect not extending correctly when using Anna Schlingel's Overtime ability.
Disabled exiting game through Exit dialog on Android to prevent a soft lock for some users.
Changed Zapper gadget info, which was showing DPS as damage.
Hammerman can now deploy Rocket Choppas in Strikes Back.
Dr. Vitamin no longer uses basic medic full body picture.
Changed field recruitment “free recruit” cooldown period from 24h to 22h