Quality of Life & Bug Fixes
Bugfixes and general changes
Fixed some buildings showing "Upgrade" indicators when nothing was upgradeable
Fixed "Grounding" engraving overriding the effect of "Power Surge" engraving. They now stack correctly
Fixed Operation maps with multiple Cores counting as fully destroyed after destroying one core and retreating
Fixed unit stats screen causing unintended background darkening
Fixed Stun Grenadiers doing damage before throwing the grenade
Fixed Protector trying to follow the flare
Beam extension now shows the absolute value of the beam instead of a percentage
Active unit skin icons are now shown in the instant training popup instead of the default unit icons
When targeting a building with Flare, the effect is now always placed on the same location on top of a building, instead of where the Flare landed. Previously, there could be ambiguity if the Flare hit the building or just landed on very close to it
Demotion popup has been disabled to avoid constant popup spam when near the limit
Classified Items (Safes) now grant resources equal to current maximum storage space, even if this causes the storage to overflow. Classified items can not be used if the storage is already over the limit
Proto Troops
Added missing "Upgrade Complete" effects
Upgrades have been moved to Proto Troop Workshop. Producing Proto Troops is not possible while upgrading them
Proto Troops can be saved to loadouts
Proto Troops can be reinforced with "Reinforce All" button, if there are Proto Troops in storage
Locked higher tier Procurement Slots can be unlocked for the current Proto Troop cycle with diamonds
Cycle of Evil
Fixed erroneous leaderboard scoring calculation in high Threat levels
Fixed destroyed bunkers being able to shoot on subsequent attacks in Imitation Game
Fixed unintended loot being given from subsequent attacks in Imitation Game
Fixed Hammerman Strikes Back attacks not starting properly on certain Threat levels
Minor UI fixes across the board
All Cycle of Evil events should now properly give Intel again
Threat level is now shown in the level bubble for Cycle of Evil event bases in the archipelago
You can now downgrade War Factory & Imitation Game
Downgrading Threat below Threat 27 now downgrades 8 levels. This means that the new highest Threat will be one below the previous lowest Threat
For balance reasons, Evil Coins are no longer affected by "Resource Reward" statues. Prices in Evil Store have been lowered to compensate this change
Sonar Ops
End grace period improved:
Sonar shop remains open a certain number of days after the event has ended
The entry buoy will remain active after the event has ended, allowing the player to access the game mode
After the event has ended, unused depth charges will be converted to Sonar Coins upon entering the game mode
Unclaimed milestone rewards can be claimed during the grace period, with depth charges being converted to Sonar Coins