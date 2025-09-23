Fixed some buildings showing "Upgrade" indicators when nothing was upgradeable

Fixed "Grounding" engraving overriding the effect of "Power Surge" engraving. They now stack correctly

Fixed Operation maps with multiple Cores counting as fully destroyed after destroying one core and retreating

Fixed unit stats screen causing unintended background darkening

Fixed Stun Grenadiers doing damage before throwing the grenade

Fixed Protector trying to follow the flare

Beam extension now shows the absolute value of the beam instead of a percentage

Active unit skin icons are now shown in the instant training popup instead of the default unit icons

When targeting a building with Flare, the effect is now always placed on the same location on top of a building, instead of where the Flare landed. Previously, there could be ambiguity if the Flare hit the building or just landed on very close to it

Demotion popup has been disabled to avoid constant popup spam when near the limit