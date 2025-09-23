Skip to content
22 Sept 2025
Blog – Boom Beach

Quality of Life & Bug Fixes

Bugfixes and general changes

  • Fixed some buildings showing "Upgrade" indicators when nothing was upgradeable

  • Fixed "Grounding" engraving overriding the effect of "Power Surge" engraving. They now stack correctly

  • Fixed Operation maps with multiple Cores counting as fully destroyed after destroying one core and retreating

  • Fixed unit stats screen causing unintended background darkening

  • Fixed Stun Grenadiers doing damage before throwing the grenade

  • Fixed Protector trying to follow the flare

  • Beam extension now shows the absolute value of the beam instead of a percentage

  • Active unit skin icons are now shown in the instant training popup instead of the default unit icons

  • When targeting a building with Flare, the effect is now always placed on the same location on top of a building, instead of where the Flare landed. Previously, there could be ambiguity if the Flare hit the building or just landed on very close to it

  • Demotion popup has been disabled to avoid constant popup spam when near the limit

  • Classified Items (Safes) now grant resources equal to current maximum storage space, even if this causes the storage to overflow. Classified items can not be used if the storage is already over the limit

Proto Troops

  • Added missing "Upgrade Complete" effects

  • Upgrades have been moved to Proto Troop Workshop. Producing Proto Troops is not possible while upgrading them

  • Proto Troops can be saved to loadouts

  • Proto Troops can be reinforced with "Reinforce All" button, if there are Proto Troops in storage

  • Locked higher tier Procurement Slots can be unlocked for the current Proto Troop cycle with diamonds

Cycle of Evil

  • Fixed erroneous leaderboard scoring calculation in high Threat levels

  • Fixed destroyed bunkers being able to shoot on subsequent attacks in Imitation Game

  • Fixed unintended loot being given from subsequent attacks in Imitation Game

  • Fixed Hammerman Strikes Back attacks not starting properly on certain Threat levels

  • Minor UI fixes across the board

  • All Cycle of Evil events should now properly give Intel again

  • Threat level is now shown in the level bubble for Cycle of Evil event bases in the archipelago

  • You can now downgrade War Factory & Imitation Game

  • Downgrading Threat below Threat 27 now downgrades 8 levels. This means that the new highest Threat will be one below the previous lowest Threat

  • For balance reasons, Evil Coins are no longer affected by "Resource Reward" statues. Prices in Evil Store have been lowered to compensate this change

Sonar Ops

End grace period improved:

  • Sonar shop remains open a certain number of days after the event has ended

  • The entry buoy will remain active after the event has ended, allowing the player to access the game mode

  • After the event has ended, unused depth charges will be converted to Sonar Coins upon entering the game mode

  • Unclaimed milestone rewards can be claimed during the grace period, with depth charges being converted to Sonar Coins