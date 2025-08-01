August is bringing the heat, and the chaos! From explosive Mega Crab variants to powerhouse troop mania pairings and strategic twists, get ready for a month of tactical mayhem.

1 - 3: Scorched Crab

Things are heating up in this fiery Mega Crab! With two new buildings, you better prepare for explosive stages and relentless attacks.

4 - 24: Warships Season 78

Chart a bold course in Warships Season 78! New metas, shifting tech paths, and fresh challenges await as you battle for dominance on the high seas.

8 - 10: Grenadier Mania

Boom goes the battlefield! Rain chaos across enemy lines with Grenadiers and their explosive, splash-damage style of destruction.

15 - 17: Rifleman & Scorcher Mania

Charge in with waves of Riflemen backed by fiery Scorchers! This combo balances swarm and strength for full-force pressure.

18 - 20: Super Warrior

Summon the Super Warrior! Fast, strong, and self-healing. These elite units smash defenses and keep moving without hesitation.

22 - 24: Heavy Mania

Lead with brute force! Heavies take the hits so your firepower can shine! Perfect for building a sturdy and aggressive front line.

29 - 31: Gunboat Crab

Command the power of the Gunboat like never before! Gunboat Crab boosts your abilities and rewards creative, ability-driven strategies.