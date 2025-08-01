Skip to content
1 Aug 2025
This August on Boom Beach

August is bringing the heat, and the chaos! From explosive Mega Crab variants to powerhouse troop mania pairings and strategic twists, get ready for a month of tactical mayhem.

1 - 3: Scorched Crab
Things are heating up in this fiery Mega Crab! With two new buildings, you better prepare for explosive stages and relentless attacks.

4 - 24: Warships Season 78
Chart a bold course in Warships Season 78! New metas, shifting tech paths, and fresh challenges await as you battle for dominance on the high seas.

8 - 10: Grenadier Mania
Boom goes the battlefield! Rain chaos across enemy lines with Grenadiers and their explosive, splash-damage style of destruction.

15 - 17: Rifleman & Scorcher Mania
Charge in with waves of Riflemen backed by fiery Scorchers! This combo balances swarm and strength for full-force pressure.

18 - 20: Super Warrior
Summon the Super Warrior! Fast, strong, and self-healing. These elite units smash defenses and keep moving without hesitation.

22 - 24: Heavy Mania
Lead with brute force! Heavies take the hits so your firepower can shine! Perfect for building a sturdy and aggressive front line.

29 - 31: Gunboat Crab
Command the power of the Gunboat like never before! Gunboat Crab boosts your abilities and rewards creative, ability-driven strategies.