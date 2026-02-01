30 Jan – 8 Feb: Sonar Ops

Dive into the depths with Sonar Ops! Play a naval grid-based mini-game to uncover hidden submarines, collect Sonar Coins, and earn valuable rewards in the Sonar Shop. No troops or Gunboat needed!



2 – 4: Remote Defib

Bring fallen troops back into the fight. Remote Defib revives defeated troops at the targeted location, helping recover from losses and extend your push.



6 – 8: Zooka & Mech Mania

Glass cannons meet heavy armor. Zookas deal massive damage from range while Mechs soak up punishment on the frontline.



9 – 11: Crystal Critters

Healing support on the battlefield. Crystal Critters roam the base and heal nearby friendly troops over time, helping sustain your push.



13 – 15: Grenadiers & Scorchers Mania

Explosive chaos and blazing frontlines. Grenadiers bombard clustered defenses while Scorchers charge forward, burning through anything in their path.



15 Feb: Warships Season 84 Ends

Final moments to push rank and secure Season 84 rewards.



16 – 18: Tiny Shock

Short but powerful control. Briefly disable key defenses to enable clutch plays and tight timing attacks.



20 – 22: Cryo Crab

A chilling Mega Crab variant. Frozen mechanics change how bases behave as difficulty ramps up stage by stage.



23 - 15 March: Warships Season 85

A new competitive season begins with fresh tech paths and shifting metas.



23 – 25: Crystal Shield

Protect your troops with Crystal Shield. Grant temporary shielding to reduce incoming damage and keep your push alive longer.