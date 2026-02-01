This February on Boom Beach
30 Jan – 8 Feb: Sonar Ops
Dive into the depths with Sonar Ops! Play a naval grid-based mini-game to uncover hidden submarines, collect Sonar Coins, and earn valuable rewards in the Sonar Shop. No troops or Gunboat needed!
2 – 4: Remote Defib
Bring fallen troops back into the fight. Remote Defib revives defeated troops at the targeted location, helping recover from losses and extend your push.
6 – 8: Zooka & Mech Mania
Glass cannons meet heavy armor. Zookas deal massive damage from range while Mechs soak up punishment on the frontline.
9 – 11: Crystal Critters
Healing support on the battlefield. Crystal Critters roam the base and heal nearby friendly troops over time, helping sustain your push.
13 – 15: Grenadiers & Scorchers Mania
Explosive chaos and blazing frontlines. Grenadiers bombard clustered defenses while Scorchers charge forward, burning through anything in their path.
15 Feb: Warships Season 84 Ends
Final moments to push rank and secure Season 84 rewards.
16 – 18: Tiny Shock
Short but powerful control. Briefly disable key defenses to enable clutch plays and tight timing attacks.
20 – 22: Cryo Crab
A chilling Mega Crab variant. Frozen mechanics change how bases behave as difficulty ramps up stage by stage.
23 - 15 March: Warships Season 85
A new competitive season begins with fresh tech paths and shifting metas.
23 – 25: Crystal Shield
Protect your troops with Crystal Shield. Grant temporary shielding to reduce incoming damage and keep your push alive longer.