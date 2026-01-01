2 – 4: Zooka Bombardier Mania

High risk, high reward. Zookas deliver massive damage while Bombardiers rain explosives from a safe distance. Deadly if protected well, but mistakes are punished fast.

5 – 7: Cryo Bomb

Freeze the battlefield. Cryo Bomb locks down defenses, giving your troops a crucial window to push through tough bases with reduced incoming damage.

9 – 11: Rifleman & Warrior Mania

Speed and numbers. Riflemen swarm in waves while Warriors slip past defenses for precise takedowns. Great for aggressive, fast-paced attacks.

12 – 14: Tiny Shock

Short but powerful control. Tiny Shock briefly disables key defenses, enabling clutch plays and tight timing strategies.

16 – 18: Heavy & Cryoneer Mania

Durability meets control. Heavies soak damage on the frontline while Cryoneers freeze defenses, slowing the fight and keeping pressure manageable.

19 – 21: Explosive Drones

Precision destruction. Deploy explosive drones to surgically remove key defenses or soften clustered targets before your main force moves in.

23 – 25: Lunar Mega Crab

A limited-time challenge with rising difficulty. Push stage after stage, refine your strategies, and earn rewards as the pressure ramps up.

26 – 28: Deployable Turret

Bring extra firepower to the battlefield. Deployable Turrets add flexible defensive or offensive support, helping control space during attacks.

26 Jan – 15 Feb: Warships Season 84

A new competitive season begins. Fresh tech paths, evolving metas, and intense battles await as you climb the ranks.

30 Jan – 1 Feb: Tank Bombardier Mania

Heavy armor backed by long-range firepower. Tanks absorb punishment while Bombardiers dismantle defenses safely from behind. Strong, methodical, and hard to stop when executed well.