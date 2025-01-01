As we kick off the new year, prepare for an exhilarating month filled with thrilling events and opportunities to showcase your strategic prowess on the battlefield.

3 - 5: Warrior & Zooka Mania: Combine the lightning-fast strikes of Warriors with the explosive power of Zookas for a devastating offensive duo!



6 - 8: Cryo Bomb: Freeze your enemies in their tracks with this chilling Gunboat Ability, perfect for creating tactical advantages.



6 - 12: Cryo Tank: Deploy these icy behemoths to slow enemy defenses and pave the way for your troops.



10 - 12: Grenadier & Laser Ranger Mania: Unleash a barrage of explosives and precision laser fire with this formidable long-range combination!



17 - 19: Heavy & Mech Mania: Bring the brawn to the battlefield with the unbeatable duo of Heavies and Mechs, creating an unstoppable frontline.



20 - 22: Explosive Drones: Take Explosive Drones to the battlefield and devastate your opponent!



24 - 26: Lunar Mega Crab: Celebrate the Lunar New Year with this special edition of Mega Crab, offering unique challenges and rewards!



27 - Feb 16: Warships Season 70: Set sail for a new season of Warships featuring fresh layouts, exciting strategies, and exclusive rewards.



27 - Feb 2: Turret Engineer: Upgrade your offensive game with this proto troop, perfect for your attacks.



31 - Feb 2: Bombardier & Medic Mania: Close out the month with a bang by pairing the long-range devastation of Bombardiers with the healing support of Medics.

