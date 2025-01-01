Supercell logo
Back to Boom Beach News
1 Jan 2025
Blog – Boom Beach

This January on Boom Beach

This January in Boom Beach

As we kick off the new year, prepare for an exhilarating month filled with thrilling events and opportunities to showcase your strategic prowess on the battlefield.

3 - 5: Warrior & Zooka Mania: Combine the lightning-fast strikes of Warriors with the explosive power of Zookas for a devastating offensive duo!

6 - 8: Cryo Bomb: Freeze your enemies in their tracks with this chilling Gunboat Ability, perfect for creating tactical advantages.

6 - 12: Cryo Tank: Deploy these icy behemoths to slow enemy defenses and pave the way for your troops.

10 - 12: Grenadier & Laser Ranger Mania: Unleash a barrage of explosives and precision laser fire with this formidable long-range combination!

17 - 19: Heavy & Mech Mania: Bring the brawn to the battlefield with the unbeatable duo of Heavies and Mechs, creating an unstoppable frontline.

20 - 22: Explosive Drones: Take Explosive Drones to the battlefield and devastate your opponent!

24 - 26: Lunar Mega Crab: Celebrate the Lunar New Year with this special edition of Mega Crab, offering unique challenges and rewards!

27 - Feb 16: Warships Season 70: Set sail for a new season of Warships featuring fresh layouts, exciting strategies, and exclusive rewards.

27 - Feb 2: Turret Engineer: Upgrade your offensive game with this proto troop, perfect for your attacks.

31 - Feb 2: Bombardier & Medic Mania: Close out the month with a bang by pairing the long-range devastation of Bombardiers with the healing support of Medics.