Unlimited Builders are back in Sonar Ops, two Mega Crabs are surfacing, and Rocket Choppa Mania makes its debut.

25 May - 14 Jun: Warships Season 88

Season 88 is already underway. Keep climbing, test your tech path, and secure your rewards before the season ends.

29 May - 7 Jun: Sonar Ops

Dive into the depths with Sonar Ops! Play the naval grid-based mini-game, uncover hidden submarines, collect Sonar Coins, and grab rewards from the Sonar Shop. Plus, Unlimited Builders is back, giving you more ways to keep your base upgrades moving.

1 - 3: Remote Defib

Bring fallen troops back into the fight. Remote Defib revives defeated troops at the targeted location, helping recover from losses and extend your push.

5 - 7: Mech & Tank Mania

Heavy metal is rolling in. Mechs take the frontline while Tanks bring steady firepower, creating a tough, methodical push through enemy defenses.

8 - 10: Crystal Critters

Healing support on the battlefield. Crystal Critters follow your troops and heal nearby friendly units for a limited time, helping sustain your attack during longer pushes.

12 - 14: Rocket Choppa & Zooka Mania

Air support meets high damage. Rocket Choppas bring mobile firepower while Zookas deliver massive damage from the ground. Keep the Zookas protected and let the damage stack up.

15 - 17: Explosive Drones

Precision destruction on the move. Deploy Explosive Drones near priority defenses to rush in, self-destruct, and damage key targets before your main attack moves forward.

19 - 21: Life Leech Crab

Mega Crab returns with a draining twist. The more damage your troops deal, the more health they recover, helping them push deeper as the stages get tougher.

22 - 24: Cryo Bomb

Freeze the battlefield. Cryo Bomb slows enemy buildings in a large area, creating a strong window to push through tough defenses.

26 - 28: Joker Crab

A chaotic Mega Crab variant full of surprises. Adapt stage by stage, refine your attacks, and see how far you can push before time runs out.

29 Jun - 1 Jul: Super Warrior

Drop a supercharged Warrior straight into the fight. Super Warriors heal themselves with every hit and freeze the buildings they attack, making them great for picking off key defenses or causing chaos behind enemy lines.

29 Jun - 19 Jul: Warships Season 89

A new Warships season begins. Fresh tech paths, shifting metas, and another climb toward the top await.

P.S. Commanders who look closer may find more than expected.