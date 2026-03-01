Anniversary month is here!



Boom Beach is turning 12, and March is stacked with events plus a Major Update landing on March 17.



1 – 5: All Troop Mania

Everything goes. Experiment with wild mixes and try comps you normally would not.



6 – 8: Rifleman and Bombardier Mania

Swarm plus safe backline damage. Great for steady clears if you keep the Bombardiers protected.



9 – 15: GBA Week

A week focused on Gunboat Abilities. Expect lots of tactical variety and big swing moments.



16 – 18: Scorcher and Medic Mania

Burn through defenses while Medics keep your push alive longer.



17: Major Update

March 17 is the main event. Big new content hits the game, and it is built to shake up how you play right away. If you circle one date this month, make it this one.



19 – 21: Crystal Critters

Battlefield healers roaming the fight. Use them to sustain momentum during longer pushes.



20 – 22: Anniversary Crab

Mega Crab time. Push stages, refine your hits, and rake in rewards while celebrating Boom Beach's upcoming anniversary.



23 – 25: Heavy and Warrior Mania

Tanks and fast base diving. Strong when you plan your pathing and timings.



27 – 29: Joker Crab

A twist on the Crab event. Expect surprises and adapt your approach stage by stage.



30 – 1 Apr: Explosive Drones

Surgical burst damage. Great for removing key defenses or breaking dense clusters.



30 – 19 Apr: Warships Season 86

New season starts with fresh tech paths to discover.