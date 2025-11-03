This November on Boom Beach
3 – 5: Remote Defib
Bring troops back from the brink! Remote Defib revives fallen soldiers during battle, giving your army a second chance when things get tough.
7 – 9: Tank & Zooka Mania
Pair the durability of Tanks with the firepower of Zookas to create a classic combo capable of crushing even the toughest bases.
14 – 16: Laser Ranger & Heavy Mania
Laser Rangers slice through defenses while Heavies tank the damage up front. Combine precision and protection for a well-balanced assault.
17 – 19: Deployable Turret
Drop deployable turrets onto the battlefield for instant extra firepower. Great for distracting defenses and boosting your offensive momentum.
21 – 23: Proto Crab
The Proto Crab is back! Battle through stages using a variety of powerful Prototype troops and defenses. Adapt your strategy to whatever the Crab throws your way!
24 – 26: Remote Hack
Take control of enemy defenses with Remote Hack! This sneaky ability turns turrets against their own team, perfect for disrupting tight base layouts.
24 – Dec 21: Warships Season 82
A new season sets sail! Warships Season 82 introduces fresh tech choices and evolving meta. Plan wisely and fight your way to the top!
27 – 29: Rifleman & Grenadier Mania
Massive waves meet explosive splash damage! Riflemen flood the battlefield while Grenadiers bombard defenses from behind.
30 – Dec 2: Cryoneer & Warrior Mania
Freeze and strike fast! Cryoneers slow enemy defenses, giving Warriors the perfect window to rush in and cause mayhem up close.