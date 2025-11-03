3 – 5: Remote Defib

Bring troops back from the brink! Remote Defib revives fallen soldiers during battle, giving your army a second chance when things get tough.

7 – 9: Tank & Zooka Mania

Pair the durability of Tanks with the firepower of Zookas to create a classic combo capable of crushing even the toughest bases.

14 – 16: Laser Ranger & Heavy Mania

Laser Rangers slice through defenses while Heavies tank the damage up front. Combine precision and protection for a well-balanced assault.

17 – 19: Deployable Turret

Drop deployable turrets onto the battlefield for instant extra firepower. Great for distracting defenses and boosting your offensive momentum.

21 – 23: Proto Crab

The Proto Crab is back! Battle through stages using a variety of powerful Prototype troops and defenses. Adapt your strategy to whatever the Crab throws your way!

24 – 26: Remote Hack

Take control of enemy defenses with Remote Hack! This sneaky ability turns turrets against their own team, perfect for disrupting tight base layouts.

24 – Dec 21: Warships Season 82

A new season sets sail! Warships Season 82 introduces fresh tech choices and evolving meta. Plan wisely and fight your way to the top!

27 – 29: Rifleman & Grenadier Mania

Massive waves meet explosive splash damage! Riflemen flood the battlefield while Grenadiers bombard defenses from behind.

30 – Dec 2: Cryoneer & Warrior Mania

Freeze and strike fast! Cryoneers slow enemy defenses, giving Warriors the perfect window to rush in and cause mayhem up close.