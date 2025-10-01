3 – 5: Mech & Heavy Mania

Lead the charge with two battlefield brutes! Mechs and Heavies bring durability and punch, giving your frontline serious staying power.

3 – 12: Sonar Ops

Dive into the depths with Sonar Ops! Play a naval grid-based mini-game to uncover hidden submarines, collect Sonar Coins, and earn valuable rewards in the Sonar Shop. No troops or Gunboat needed!

6 – 8: Crystal Critters

Summon these healing helpers! Crystal Critters automatically support your troops with continuous healing, perfect for drawn-out fights and extra sustainability.

10 – 12: Bombardier & Medic Mania

Rain destruction from afar while keeping your troops alive and well! Bombardiers deal massive long-range damage, while Medics keep the push going strong.

17 – 19: Rifleman & Zooka Mania

Classic swarm meets high damage! Riflemen soak up shots while Zookas unleash powerful bursts from behind the lines.

20 – 22: Tiny Shock

Disable defenses with surgical precision! Use Tiny Shock to freeze key targets and open up tactical plays for your assault.

24 – 26: Halloween Crab

The haunted horrors return! Halloween Crab is packed with spooky surprises, eerie boosts, and monstrous rewards—climb its stages if you dare!

27 – Nov 16: Warships Season 81

A new Warships season emerges from the shadows! Chart your course with fresh tech options, evolving metas, and new rewards in Season 81.

31 – Nov 2: Grenadier & Cryoneer Mania

Control the battlefield with a combo of chaos and chill! Grenadiers bombard defenses while Cryoneers slow them down, perfect for overwhelming enemies with disruption and damage.