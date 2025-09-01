September is shaping up to be a powerhouse of variety, featuring troop-wide mayhem, explosive abilities, and two Warships seasons bracketing a month of nonstop Boom!

1 - 7: All Troop Mania

Every troop is in the spotlight! Enjoy discounted troops across the board and experiment with wild strategies using your full arsenal.

1 - 21: Warships Season 79

Start the month strong in Warships Season 79! With fresh metas and strategic layouts, there’s no better time to rise through the ranks, as everyone is starting rank 1.

12 - 14: Warrior & Zooka Mania

Speed meets firepower! Warriors rush in for surgical strikes while Zookas deliver high-impact blows from the backline, a classic combo done right.

15 - 17: Explosive Drones

Let chaos fly! Unleash Explosive Drones to wreak havoc behind enemy lines, triggering chain reactions and crumbling key defenses.

19 - 21: Laser Ranger & Grenadier Mania

Precision and splash come together! Laser Rangers cut through targets with finesse, while Grenadiers create a blanket of explosive disruption.

22 - 24: Cryo Bomb

Freeze defenses in their tracks! The Cryo Bomb is back, perfect for halting key targets and setting up surgical takedowns.

26 - 28: Beastly Crab

Enter the beast! This wild Mega Crab variant features ferocious boosts and mutated mayhem... prepare for an unpredictable climb with huge rewards.

29 - Oct 19: Warships Season 80

A new Warships chapter begins! Season 80 kicks off with exciting tech tree changes, fresh strategies, and exclusive end-of-season prizes.