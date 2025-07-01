July kicks off with high-impact troop mania combos and powerful temporary gunboat abilities to keep your enemies guessing!

4 - 6: Tank & Mech Mania

Roll out the heavy hitters! Tanks and Mechs team up to create a tough-as-nails frontline that’s built to push deep into enemy territory.

7 - 9: Crystal Critters

Call in these sparkling little lifesavers! Crystal Critters follow your troops and provide steady healing support as you advance.

11 - 13: Joker Crab

Expect the unexpected with Joker Crab! Each stage brings randomized boosts and wild effects that force you to adapt and improvise on the fly.

14 - 27: Warships Season 77

Climb the ranks in Warships Season 77! New layouts, strategic twists, and exclusive rewards await as you chart your course through intense naval battles.

18 - 20: Bombardier & Cryo Mania

Combine freezing power and long-range destruction! Cryoneers slow defenses while Bombardiers deal massive damage from a safe distance.

21 - 23: Crystal Shield

Protect your troops under a shimmering barrier! Crystal Shield grants temporary invulnerability, perfect for breaking through heavy fire.

25 - 27: Laser Ranger & Medic Mania

Surgical precision meets reliable healing! Laser Rangers cut through defenses while Medics keep your squad fighting strong.

28 - 30: Deployable Turret

Boost your firepower with Deployable Turrets! Drop them into battle to help clear defenses and support your frontline push.