June rolls in with powerful troop pairings, wild prototypes, and thrilling battles that will put your tactical skills to the test!

6 - 8: Tank & Warrior Mania

Unleash a blend of brute force and swift strikes! Tanks soak up the damage while Warriors dive in for devastating close-range takedowns.

9 - 11: Remote Defib

Bring troops back into the fight with Remote Defib! This Proto ability revives fallen soldiers, giving your attack a second wind right when it counts.

9 - 15: Clone Rifleman

Double the firepower, double the chaos! Clone Riflemen multiply your front lines, flooding enemy defenses with relentless waves.

13 - 15: Rifle & Laser Mania

Speed meets precision! Riflemen rush ahead while Laser Rangers slice through targets with focused energy—an aggressive and effective combo.

20 - 22: Life Leech Crab

Get ready for Life Leech Mega Crab! Your troops heal as they deal damage, making this a perfect time to push deep and dominate the stages.

23 - Jul 6: Warships Season 76

Set sail in Warships Season 76! New layouts, bold strategies, and fresh rewards await as you battle your way up the ranks.

23 - 25: Speed Serum

Supercharge your troops with Speed Serum! Watch them move, shoot, and attack at lightning speed—ideal for high-tempo offensives.

27 - 29: Zooka Mania

Blast your way through defenses with Zooka Mania! Precision, power, and pure damage make this a must-play event for sharpshooters.