Skip to content
Supercell logo
Back to Boom Beach News
16 Jun 2025
Blog – Boom Beach

Summer update

Summer Update is here, Commander!

From a revamped Proto Troop system and boosted Proto Defenses, to the brand-new HQ 28 and powerful new defensive engravings. With UI improvements, balance tweaks, and the arrival of Camo Tickets, there's something for everyone to explore.

This is a rather big update, so sit back, relax and read through our release notes!

New Intro

There is now a new and more action-packed introduction for new players.

HQ 28

HQ can now be upgraded to level 28. After the upgrade, the following will become available:

  • An additional Iron Storage can be built.

  • One Shock Mine can be added.

  • The following buildings can be upgraded: Iron Mine, Wood Storage, Sculptor, Gunboat, Landing Craft, Armory, Vault, Engraver.

  • Once the armory has been upgraded, the following units and abilities can be upgraded: Rifleman, Heavy, Zooka, Warrior, Tank, Medic, Grenadier, Scorcher, Laser Ranger, Cryoneer, Bombardier, Mech, Rocket Choppa, Artillery, Medkit, Barrage, Critters, Mine, Boom Mine.

  • All heroes can be upgraded one level.

  • After the upgrade, Kavan's Ice Shields, Buillit's Energy Drink and Ruddero's Wingman Rush can be upgraded to level 7.

Warships

  • Fixed incorrect build count info when build counts are increased by choice nodes.

  • Fixed boost nodes showing wrong ability level for heroes.

  • Added an icon for previewing deck layout to the ER info popup.

  • Changed choice nodes to support less than 3 choices.

Evil Coin and Shop of Evil

All resource, crystal and Protopart rewards have been removed from the Cycle events. (The random crystals gained from destroyed buildings can still be looted). Instead, all events grant Evil Coins. There is an upper limit of how many Evil Coins can be stored.

Evil Coins can be spent in the new Shop of Evil. The shop always sells gold and building materials in unlimited amounts. Weekly refreshing offers sell Crystals and Protoparts. Monthly offers contain various rare resources.

Camo Tickets

A new currency has been implemented for purchasing skins from previous seasons. Skins are purchased from the skin popup, accessed from the HQ.

Supercell ID Update

Some players may notice that after the update their Supercell ID name has changed. This is expected behavior and happens due to internal Supercell ID changes. If your name is changed you can change it to a different name once.

Other

  • Base threat reduction is now available to all players. Below threat 26, threat will be reduced by 7 levels, with a minimum of one.
    Most Proto Troops have had their stats tweaked.

Prototype Defenses Rework

  • Proto defenses have had their stats boosted, mostly HP, for tier 2 and 3.

  • Their duration has changed, the durations are now: Level 1 - 10, Level 2 - 8 and Level 3 - 6 days.

  • The costs have been rebalanced to 9, 12 and 15 protoparts.

  • Some defenses have had their upgrade tiers changed.

Proto Lab changes:

Old HQ level

New HQ level

Proto Defense slots

15151
16171
17192
18212
19233
25253
25254
26264

Proto Defense Changes:

Name

Unlock at Lab level

Hitpoints

Damage

Other Stats

Stat

Lazor Beam 11150001000
Lazor Beam 2320000 - 225002000
Lazor Beam 3525000 - 350003000
Shield Generator 112000050
Shield Generator 2327500 - 35000100
Shield Generator 3535000 - 60000150
Grappler 112000024
Grappler 232500030
Grappler 3530000 - 3500040
Hot Pot 1110000500
Hot Pot 2315000850
Hot Pot 3520000 - 250001200 - 1500
Flotsam Cannon 1115000500
Flotsam Cannon 2320000650 - 750
Flotsam Cannon 3525000800 - 1250
Microwav'r 1120000300
Microwav'r 2325000 - 30000500
Microwav'r 3530000 - 50000700 - 900
S.I.MO. 1115000800
S.I.MO. 2420000 - 225001000 - 1200
S.I.MO. 3625000 - 350001500 - 1800
Boom Surprise 11150004000
Boom Surprise 2420000 - 250006000 - 7500
Boom Surprise 3625000 - 400008000 - 12000
Shock Blaster 1215000800
Shock Blaster 2420000 - 225001300
Shock Blaster 3625000 - 350001800
Damage Amplifier 1220000
Damage Amplifier 2427500 - 35000
Damage Amplifier 3635000 - 60000
Doom Cannon 12150001500
Doom Cannon 2420000 - 225002500
Doom Cannon 3625000 - 350004500
Sky Shield 122000020000Shield HP
Sky Shield 2427500 - 3500022500 - 30000
Sky Shield 3635000 - 6000025000 - 40000

Proto Troop Rework

  • Proto Troops become a CONSTANT but LIMITED resource.

  • Each week you can build a limited number of squads (one squad = one Landing Craft) from a limited selection (1-4).

  • Squads are pre-built using gold, deploying them to landing crafts is free and instant.

  • You can store only a limited number of squads of each type.

  • Proto Troop squads are single use. Once deployed into battle, they are gone. This is necessary, as otherwise certain Proto Troops would out-compete all other units.

Proto Troop balance changes

Most units have had their stat progression smoothed. The following lists major changes:

Cryo Tank

  • Energy cost reduced 18 -> 8.

  • Effect time increased 5s -> 6s.

  • Beam distance now actually scales with level. Previously scaling was <0,1% per level.

Dr. Vitamin

  • The various versions of this character have now been condensed into one that does everything.

  • Dr. Vitamin now improves Armor, Damage and speed all at once. And he heals too.

Protector

  • Protector hit point roughly doubled. Shield HP has steeper progression.

  • At HQ 28, shield hp changed 145 -> 328.

Turret Engineer

  • Turret HP 850 -> 1850.

Critter Engineer

  • Attack speed improves by level.

Melon Bombardiers

  • To be in line with the other bombardiers, they now have a GBE cost of 1.

Stunner

  • Attack range 1000 -> 1130 to match regular grenadier.

  • They now have actual DPS (used to be 1). Ranges from 50 -> 340.

  • Attacks have a damage radius of 190.

UI Changes

  • New building, the Proto Troop Workshop, is available at HQ 11. It can be upgraded to level 18 by HQ 28. Upgrades increase unit slots, squads that can be built per unit, build queue length and storage space. A table of Workshop upgrades can be found below.

  • Armory acquires second tab, where Proto Troops are upgraded. All Proto Troops can be upgraded to a level equal to armoryʼs level. Proto Troops start at level 1. Upgrading uses Proto Troop Tokens, which will be constantly available from Cycle of Evil.

Proto Troop Workshop upgrades

HQ level (-10 is building level)

Squad slots

Production Slots

Max squads in storage

Squads offered per slot

111144
125
1366
143
1588
162
171010
184
191212
205
213
221414
236
241616
2518
264
2720
2822

Balancing

  • Alchemy engraving now always converts 100% of loot and gives a bonus to resources looted. This bonus is based on engraving quality.

  • Insulation engraving effect increased to a maximum of 60%.

  • Intel engraving effect increased to a maximum of 50%.

  • Armor engraving maximum percentage lowered to 70%.

  • Activation cost for Combat engravings set to 1 Power Powder.

  • Difficulty values for Low Dr. T threat levels reduced significantly.

Defensive Engravings

After updating the Engraver, Defense engravings and a Defense engraving slot are unlocked.

Engraving

Type

Effect

OverdriveMagmaIncreases the attack speed of your defenses by 5-35%
Life DrainMagmaDeals damage to attacking units each second equal to 0.5-1.5% of their base max health.
HardeningMagmaReduces the damage of opponents' Gunboat abilities by 15-45%.
OverheatMagmaGives opponent's heroes and leaders a 15-30s cooldown on their abilities.
Mind FogIceReduces the movement and attack speed of opponents' troops by 10-30%.
TinkeringIceYou gain an additional prototype defense slot and Gunboat damage taken by prototypes is reduced by 45-75%
DisruptionIceReduces the effect of opponents' offensive statues by 5-35%.
Mind ControlIceYou gain 0.5-1.5 energy per second. At 20 energy resurrects fallen opponents to defend you.
GroundingDarkReduces the amount of Gunboat energy opponents gain for each destroyed building by 15-45%.
ShieldingDarkReduces the duration of inhibiting effects, such as stun and freeze, on your buildings by 15-45%.
InsuranceLifeReturns 45-75% of the resources lost due to base being raided.
SupportLifeBuildings transfer 35-50% of damage taken to nearby buildings.

CoE changes

  • All events have been converted to the Permanent Threat system.

  • Hammerman Strikes Back is available at HQ 5.

  • Imitation Game and War Factory unlock as before.

  • Starting Threat for these is calculated from HQ level as before (1 or HQ level -10).

  • Gearhart event is now called War Factory.

  • Imitation game bases have been re-imported. To preserve challenge, after a certain Threat the bases will get additional defensive bonuses. Proto Tokens will now be available from all events after the Proto Troops have been unlocked.

Balancing

  • Alchemy engraving now always converts 100% of loot and gives a bonus to resources looted. This bonus is based on engraving quality.

  • Insulation engraving effect increased to a maximum of 60%.

  • Intel engraving effect increased to a maximum of 50%.

  • Armor engraving maximum percentage lowered to 70%.

  • Activation cost for Combat engravings set to 1 Power Powder.

  • Difficulty values for Low Dr. T threat levels reduced significantly.

Fixes and Improvements

  • The number for bonus damage/sec number was incorrect for Lazor Beam.

  • Sky Shield stats are now shown properly. Fixed Sky Shield taking double damage from Artillery and Barrage.

  • Rudderoʼs Wingmen now scale with skill level.

  • Added a Battle Details window, which shows active statues' effect and other info about the battle. Can be toggled in game options to be on or off by default.

  • Inventory screen has been redesigned. A new tab has been added that lists active boosters.

  • Some shield types can now stack.

  • Shields no longer lose their effectiveness over time.

  • When map is zoomed out, tribe sectors are now shown more clearly.