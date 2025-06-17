Summer update
Summer Update is here, Commander!
From a revamped Proto Troop system and boosted Proto Defenses, to the brand-new HQ 28 and powerful new defensive engravings. With UI improvements, balance tweaks, and the arrival of Camo Tickets, there's something for everyone to explore.
This is a rather big update, so sit back, relax and read through our release notes!
New Intro
There is now a new and more action-packed introduction for new players.
HQ 28
HQ can now be upgraded to level 28. After the upgrade, the following will become available:
An additional Iron Storage can be built.
One Shock Mine can be added.
The following buildings can be upgraded: Iron Mine, Wood Storage, Sculptor, Gunboat, Landing Craft, Armory, Vault, Engraver.
Once the armory has been upgraded, the following units and abilities can be upgraded: Rifleman, Heavy, Zooka, Warrior, Tank, Medic, Grenadier, Scorcher, Laser Ranger, Cryoneer, Bombardier, Mech, Rocket Choppa, Artillery, Medkit, Barrage, Critters, Mine, Boom Mine.
All heroes can be upgraded one level.
After the upgrade, Kavan's Ice Shields, Buillit's Energy Drink and Ruddero's Wingman Rush can be upgraded to level 7.
Warships
Fixed incorrect build count info when build counts are increased by choice nodes.
Fixed boost nodes showing wrong ability level for heroes.
Added an icon for previewing deck layout to the ER info popup.
Changed choice nodes to support less than 3 choices.
Evil Coin and Shop of Evil
All resource, crystal and Protopart rewards have been removed from the Cycle events. (The random crystals gained from destroyed buildings can still be looted). Instead, all events grant Evil Coins. There is an upper limit of how many Evil Coins can be stored.
Evil Coins can be spent in the new Shop of Evil. The shop always sells gold and building materials in unlimited amounts. Weekly refreshing offers sell Crystals and Protoparts. Monthly offers contain various rare resources.
Camo Tickets
A new currency has been implemented for purchasing skins from previous seasons. Skins are purchased from the skin popup, accessed from the HQ.
Supercell ID Update
Some players may notice that after the update their Supercell ID name has changed. This is expected behavior and happens due to internal Supercell ID changes. If your name is changed you can change it to a different name once.
Other
Base threat reduction is now available to all players. Below threat 26, threat will be reduced by 7 levels, with a minimum of one.
Most Proto Troops have had their stats tweaked.
Prototype Defenses Rework
Proto defenses have had their stats boosted, mostly HP, for tier 2 and 3.
Their duration has changed, the durations are now: Level 1 - 10, Level 2 - 8 and Level 3 - 6 days.
The costs have been rebalanced to 9, 12 and 15 protoparts.
Some defenses have had their upgrade tiers changed.
Proto Lab changes:
Old HQ level
New HQ level
Proto Defense slots
|15
|15
|1
|16
|17
|1
|17
|19
|2
|18
|21
|2
|19
|23
|3
|25
|25
|3
|25
|25
|4
|26
|26
|4
Proto Defense Changes:
Name
Unlock at Lab level
Hitpoints
Damage
Other Stats
Stat
|Lazor Beam 1
|1
|15000
|1000
|Lazor Beam 2
|3
|20000 - 22500
|2000
|Lazor Beam 3
|5
|25000 - 35000
|3000
|Shield Generator 1
|1
|20000
|50
|Shield Generator 2
|3
|27500 - 35000
|100
|Shield Generator 3
|5
|35000 - 60000
|150
|Grappler 1
|1
|20000
|24
|Grappler 2
|3
|25000
|30
|Grappler 3
|5
|30000 - 35000
|40
|Hot Pot 1
|1
|10000
|500
|Hot Pot 2
|3
|15000
|850
|Hot Pot 3
|5
|20000 - 25000
|1200 - 1500
|Flotsam Cannon 1
|1
|15000
|500
|Flotsam Cannon 2
|3
|20000
|650 - 750
|Flotsam Cannon 3
|5
|25000
|800 - 1250
|Microwav'r 1
|1
|20000
|300
|Microwav'r 2
|3
|25000 - 30000
|500
|Microwav'r 3
|5
|30000 - 50000
|700 - 900
|S.I.MO. 1
|1
|15000
|800
|S.I.MO. 2
|4
|20000 - 22500
|1000 - 1200
|S.I.MO. 3
|6
|25000 - 35000
|1500 - 1800
|Boom Surprise 1
|1
|15000
|4000
|Boom Surprise 2
|4
|20000 - 25000
|6000 - 7500
|Boom Surprise 3
|6
|25000 - 40000
|8000 - 12000
|Shock Blaster 1
|2
|15000
|800
|Shock Blaster 2
|4
|20000 - 22500
|1300
|Shock Blaster 3
|6
|25000 - 35000
|1800
|Damage Amplifier 1
|2
|20000
|Damage Amplifier 2
|4
|27500 - 35000
|Damage Amplifier 3
|6
|35000 - 60000
|Doom Cannon 1
|2
|15000
|1500
|Doom Cannon 2
|4
|20000 - 22500
|2500
|Doom Cannon 3
|6
|25000 - 35000
|4500
|Sky Shield 1
|2
|20000
|20000
|Shield HP
|Sky Shield 2
|4
|27500 - 35000
|22500 - 30000
|Sky Shield 3
|6
|35000 - 60000
|25000 - 40000
Proto Troop Rework
Proto Troops become a CONSTANT but LIMITED resource.
Each week you can build a limited number of squads (one squad = one Landing Craft) from a limited selection (1-4).
Squads are pre-built using gold, deploying them to landing crafts is free and instant.
You can store only a limited number of squads of each type.
Proto Troop squads are single use. Once deployed into battle, they are gone. This is necessary, as otherwise certain Proto Troops would out-compete all other units.
Proto Troop balance changes
Most units have had their stat progression smoothed. The following lists major changes:
Cryo Tank
Energy cost reduced 18 -> 8.
Effect time increased 5s -> 6s.
Beam distance now actually scales with level. Previously scaling was <0,1% per level.
Dr. Vitamin
The various versions of this character have now been condensed into one that does everything.
Dr. Vitamin now improves Armor, Damage and speed all at once. And he heals too.
Protector
Protector hit point roughly doubled. Shield HP has steeper progression.
At HQ 28, shield hp changed 145 -> 328.
Turret Engineer
Turret HP 850 -> 1850.
Critter Engineer
Attack speed improves by level.
Melon Bombardiers
To be in line with the other bombardiers, they now have a GBE cost of 1.
Stunner
Attack range 1000 -> 1130 to match regular grenadier.
They now have actual DPS (used to be 1). Ranges from 50 -> 340.
Attacks have a damage radius of 190.
UI Changes
New building, the Proto Troop Workshop, is available at HQ 11. It can be upgraded to level 18 by HQ 28. Upgrades increase unit slots, squads that can be built per unit, build queue length and storage space. A table of Workshop upgrades can be found below.
Armory acquires second tab, where Proto Troops are upgraded. All Proto Troops can be upgraded to a level equal to armoryʼs level. Proto Troops start at level 1. Upgrading uses Proto Troop Tokens, which will be constantly available from Cycle of Evil.
Proto Troop Workshop upgrades
HQ level (-10 is building level)
Squad slots
Production Slots
Max squads in storage
Squads offered per slot
|11
|1
|1
|4
|4
|12
|5
|13
|6
|6
|14
|3
|15
|8
|8
|16
|2
|17
|10
|10
|18
|4
|19
|12
|12
|20
|5
|21
|3
|22
|14
|14
|23
|6
|24
|16
|16
|25
|18
|26
|4
|27
|20
|28
|22
Balancing
Alchemy engraving now always converts 100% of loot and gives a bonus to resources looted. This bonus is based on engraving quality.
Insulation engraving effect increased to a maximum of 60%.
Intel engraving effect increased to a maximum of 50%.
Armor engraving maximum percentage lowered to 70%.
Activation cost for Combat engravings set to 1 Power Powder.
Difficulty values for Low Dr. T threat levels reduced significantly.
Defensive Engravings
After updating the Engraver, Defense engravings and a Defense engraving slot are unlocked.
Engraving
Type
Effect
|Overdrive
|Magma
|Increases the attack speed of your defenses by 5-35%
|Life Drain
|Magma
|Deals damage to attacking units each second equal to 0.5-1.5% of their base max health.
|Hardening
|Magma
|Reduces the damage of opponents' Gunboat abilities by 15-45%.
|Overheat
|Magma
|Gives opponent's heroes and leaders a 15-30s cooldown on their abilities.
|Mind Fog
|Ice
|Reduces the movement and attack speed of opponents' troops by 10-30%.
|Tinkering
|Ice
|You gain an additional prototype defense slot and Gunboat damage taken by prototypes is reduced by 45-75%
|Disruption
|Ice
|Reduces the effect of opponents' offensive statues by 5-35%.
|Mind Control
|Ice
|You gain 0.5-1.5 energy per second. At 20 energy resurrects fallen opponents to defend you.
|Grounding
|Dark
|Reduces the amount of Gunboat energy opponents gain for each destroyed building by 15-45%.
|Shielding
|Dark
|Reduces the duration of inhibiting effects, such as stun and freeze, on your buildings by 15-45%.
|Insurance
|Life
|Returns 45-75% of the resources lost due to base being raided.
|Support
|Life
|Buildings transfer 35-50% of damage taken to nearby buildings.
CoE changes
All events have been converted to the Permanent Threat system.
Hammerman Strikes Back is available at HQ 5.
Imitation Game and War Factory unlock as before.
Starting Threat for these is calculated from HQ level as before (1 or HQ level -10).
Gearhart event is now called War Factory.
Imitation game bases have been re-imported. To preserve challenge, after a certain Threat the bases will get additional defensive bonuses. Proto Tokens will now be available from all events after the Proto Troops have been unlocked.
Fixes and Improvements
The number for bonus damage/sec number was incorrect for Lazor Beam.
Sky Shield stats are now shown properly. Fixed Sky Shield taking double damage from Artillery and Barrage.
Rudderoʼs Wingmen now scale with skill level.
Added a Battle Details window, which shows active statues' effect and other info about the battle. Can be toggled in game options to be on or off by default.
Inventory screen has been redesigned. A new tab has been added that lists active boosters.
Some shield types can now stack.
Shields no longer lose their effectiveness over time.
When map is zoomed out, tribe sectors are now shown more clearly.