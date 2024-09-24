This time we focus on fixes and QoL additions, as we gear up for bigger things towards the end of the year.

Balance changes

Prototroop upgrade costs are now capped at 1500;

Ruddero’s Wingmen now cost 3+3 GBE. Seeker shot costs 7+7 GBE and deploys 4 seekers;

Seeker Shot’s seeker count is now properly shown in the info screen;

Life Leech is now calculated using a percentage of the damage done instead of constant value per hit. Area attacks can now also trigger life leech. Mitigating damage with shields or abilities reduces the amount of life gained;

Gunboat Energy now supports partial energy gain. For example, if a sector boost increases GBE gains from destruction by 10%, previously these energy gains would have been rounded down and the boost would have had no effect. Now no rounding will be done. For example:

If we destroy 4 buildings with 10% boost players will get the following energy for each building;

OLD: 3 - 3 - 3 - 3 ( 3.3 rounded down to 3, total is 12);