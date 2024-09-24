This time we focus on fixes and QoL additions, as we gear up for bigger things towards the end of the year.
Balance changes
Prototroop upgrade costs are now capped at 1500;
Ruddero’s Wingmen now cost 3+3 GBE. Seeker shot costs 7+7 GBE and deploys 4 seekers;
Seeker Shot’s seeker count is now properly shown in the info screen;
Life Leech is now calculated using a percentage of the damage done instead of constant value per hit. Area attacks can now also trigger life leech. Mitigating damage with shields or abilities reduces the amount of life gained;
Gunboat Energy now supports partial energy gain. For example, if a sector boost increases GBE gains from destruction by 10%, previously these energy gains would have been rounded down and the boost would have had no effect. Now no rounding will be done. For example:
If we destroy 4 buildings with 10% boost players will get the following energy for each building;
OLD: 3 - 3 - 3 - 3 ( 3.3 rounded down to 3, total is 12);
NEW 3 - 3 - 3 - 4 ( 3.3+3.3+3.3+3.3, total 13.2, at the fourth building the decimals added up to a full energy point).
Bugfixes
UI and base
Fixed centering issue with some icons (mainly proto defence icons);
Fixed an UI issue with Kavan's Galvanizing Presence perk that showed it affected by troop boosts;
Fixed a bug where landing crafts could go out of position if the player swapped their position while constructing them;
Fixed Combat HUD showing gunboat ability being available too early and displaying "Not enough energy" if player immediately pressed it;
Fixed queued statues sometimes handling sculptor optimizer incorrectly and starting with full sculpt time instead.
Battle
Spawned units from destroyed choppers now move to active flare;
Bunker's damage reduction no longer affects the neighbouring buildings if they both are hit with the same projectile;
Fixed various situations where units might ignore flares;
Bullit's Shock Knuckles will no longer quickly move him over long distances;
Fixed Ruddero's Bombing Run freeze caused by hidden proto defenses;
Prevent Ruddero's Bombing Run from extending beyond the gameplay area borders;
Fixed Shock Knuckles not destroying mines;
Fixed unit vs. unit retargeting causing issues in situations where the unit causing retargeting does not get selected as the new target. For example, Seekers are unable to target anything but the Engine Room and would stutter due to Critters causing retargeting.
Improvements
Numerous UI fixes, mostly text/placement issues and adding darkening to backgrounds (warship, shop, creator support popup...);
Improved performance when applying certain status effects (such as Speed Serum) to large amounts of troops;
Removed friends tab from MM leaderboards;
Button for MM leaderboard is shown when visiting other players through MM leaderboard;
If resources in the inventory are at or over the cap, these resources are shown with orange text;
New Landing Craft troop UI. In addition to showing when all troops are ready, shows when the next troop is ready;
Submarine dives can now be sped up with diamonds or time savers by tapping the buoy on the Archipelago map.
New features
Mystical Monument can now be built to level 500. Two new visual upgrades have been added;
Event Sidebar: A new UI element has been added that shows all currently active events and how to unlock them;
This sidebar is accessed from the calendar button at the right side of the screen in the home base;
If there is an arrow icon next to the event, tapping it takes the player to the event;
Added an extra troop loadout slot.
Helper
The building suggestor has been replaced with a helper icon.
If there are outstanding tasks, the helper will remind the player of this.
Tapping the icon takes the player to the Standing Orders list.
Tapping the go button will take the player to that task.
The building suggestor and Path of Glory can be accessed via this screen.
The task suggestion text can be toggled on or off in the Gameplay Options menu.