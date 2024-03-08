The #BrawlLikeAGirl community event is here in celebration of International Women's Day!

This time the target is 1.5 Billion Takedowns using ONLY female Brawlers!

If the community reaches this milestone, everyone will get a LEGENDARY STARR DROP!

And as usual, Takedowns from all game modes will count towards filling the tracker bar!

The event starts NOW and ends on March 11th.





Milestones & Rewards

Like before, this community event will also feature several milestones that give you extra benefits for reaching them: