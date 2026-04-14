You can get a free Buffie, the Royale Trunk skin, and more resources... BUT you gotta keep Brawl ALIVE!

Here’s how you can keep Brawl alive:

You have to complete your 6 daily wins every day! The more people in the community complete them, the better the rewards!

This MEANS that once you're done with your goal, you need to tell your friend to do the same! The only way to achieve the best rewards is if more people complete their 6 daily wins!

There’s also an extra Chaos Drop every day if the community completes a daily social task.

There is a new social task every day, and it will be displayed on the community event screen.

Tasks could include liking a specific Brawl video on YouTube, tagging your favorite content creator on social media, commenting on something specific, and so on, so check the community event screen every day!

Throughout the whole event, there’ll be 2 guaranteed Chaos Drops on the last win of the day (to encourage the non-believers!).

Rewards are:

Chaos Drops

Power Points

Gems

Royale Trunk Skin

Starr Drops

Random Buffie

XP Doubler

Bling

PPXP

Trophy Box

2 Chaos Drops every day from the Daily Wins

Extra Chaos Drops every day from the social tasks

GIVEAWAY:



Everyone who does their daily social task will also participate in our Gem giveaway! Every day, we’ll go through the list of players who have done the task, and 1 random lucky winner will get ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND Gems! There’ll be a different winner every day, so do your tasks!

The event starts TODAY and ends on April 24th at 8:00 AM UTC.

SO... Let’s #KEEPBRAWLALIVE