Piggy Week is here!



Starting today, we are having 3 special consecutive Mega Pigs to get you warmed up for the next Brawl Talk coming on February 24th!



And the twist here is that each of these Mega Pigs will have its own game mode and Modifiers, different from each other and alongside all this, there will also be resource Events happening at the same time as the Mega Pigs, so everyone wins!



Unless you lose.



Anyway, here’s the full schedule of events:

February 16th : Brawl Ball Mega Pig + Coin Shower

February 20th : Knockout Mega Pig + Double XP

February 24th : All Modes Mega Pig + Mastery 100%

February 27th: Event Ends





Club Giveaways



At the end of this event, we will pick ONE HUNDRED CLUBS that have participated in at least one Mega Pig, and everyone in those Clubs will get a Brawl Pass Plus for the upcoming season!





The first Mega Pig is live now, so make sure you’re in a Club with other active players and start filling those Mega Pigs!