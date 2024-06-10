We're deleting toxicity from Brawl Stars in the newest community event: #ThumbsUpForBrawl!

The goal is simple: Use the Thumbs Up Pin as much as possible!

Every time anyone uses the Pin, it adds to the tracker bar and you get rewards

If the community reaches 10 Billion Thumbs Ups, everyone will get 5 Legendary Starr Drops!

Milestones & Rewards

The first three milestones unlock events in-game, but once you reach 500 Million Thumbs Up, you start collecting Legendary Starr Drops, which will be added to a bank that opens at the end of the event on June 20th!

From the start - Double Daily Starr Drops

100 Million Thumbs Up - Double XP

200 Million - Double Mastery Madness

500 Million - Legendary Starr Drop

1 Billion - Legendary Starr Drop

2 Billion - Legendary Starr Drop

5 Billion - Legendary Starr Drop

10 Billion - Legendary Starr Drop



Remember you need to have at least 400 Trophies to claim these rewards!





Giveaways

We're giving away ONE MILLION GEMS!

To participate in the giveaway, you have to show us a moment of you being positive in-game and post it on social media using the #ThumbsUpForBrawl & #BrawlStars hashtags!

We’ll pick 10 random winners after the event ends and reach out to them on social media!

And if you’re a really good person, the winners can even choose to split their prize with a friend!

The #ThumbsUpForBrawl event starts NOW and ends in 10 days on June 20th!