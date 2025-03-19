Brawl Stars Championship is coming to North America for the first time ever: Brawl Cup will take place at DreamHack Dallas! Get ready for intense competition and unforgettable moments - catch all the action May 23-25 in person or on event.brawlstars.com for the first international event of 2025!
In addition to a share of the $50,000 prize pool, the top teams will be able to unlock a World Finals or LCQ spot for their home region, literally shaping the rest of the competitive circuit!
Brawl Cup will feature the top teams from 6 different regions:
1 Team from East Asia
1 Team from South Asia OR Southeast Asia
2 Teams from EMEA
1 Team from South America
2 Teams from North America
1 Team from Chinese Mainland
For those of you looking to visit Brawl Cup in person, don’t miss out! All visitors to Dreamhack can enjoy the action, but those looking for a little something extra can opt for the limited Brawl Stars add-on offering exclusive Brawl merch! Both options can be found here.
Can’t join in person? No worries! All the action will be streamed on event.brawlstars.com, where you can watch and interact with the show to earn Pro Pass XP for awesome rewards and upgrades to Astral Colt VI!
The show goes live on May 23-25 starting 11am CST / 19:00 CEST! See you there!