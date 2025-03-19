Brawl Stars Championship is coming to North America for the first time ever: Brawl Cup will take place at DreamHack Dallas! Get ready for intense competition and unforgettable moments - catch all the action May 23-25 in person or on event.brawlstars.com for the first international event of 2025!

In addition to a share of the $50,000 prize pool, the top teams will be able to unlock a World Finals or LCQ spot for their home region, literally shaping the rest of the competitive circuit!

Brawl Cup will feature the top teams from 6 different regions: