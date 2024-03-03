How to Become a Partner?

If you’re running a successful esports organization that can create exciting content around the team and are interested in joining the Partner Program, look no further! We’ll keep a close eye on applications coming through this form .

That said, our esports circuit is open to everyone, so even those who don't join the Partner Program are still welcome to compete !





Let's Go!

Our first broadcast of the year lands on March 30-31 and you can watch, interact and earn FREE rewards on event.brawlstars.com !

That's all! Check out more about our 2024 competition here - and don’t miss out on anything!



