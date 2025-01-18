Check out the Roadmap Video or read on for more information below:

SIX MONTHLY SEASONS - THREE OFFLINE EVENTS



That’s right, this year, we’ll have more Brawl Esports action than ever before. BSC will feature offline events on three different continents!

The BRAWL CUP is a new offline event in which players can earn an additional LCQ or World Finals spot for their home region! The event is slated for Q2 2025 and has the potential to shape the rest of the competition year.





South Asia and Southeast Asia

Based on your feedback we are making changes on how to compete in APAC. Aside from East Asia, comprising Japan and Korea, players in Southeast Asia and South Asia will be able to compete for LCQ spots through a series of tournaments hosted by letsplaylive! Read all the information at lplgg.co/3EnMS4w and follow their socials for updates.





Road To Redemption Documentary