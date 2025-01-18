Check out the Roadmap Video or read on for more information below:
SIX MONTHLY SEASONS - THREE OFFLINE EVENTS
That’s right, this year, we’ll have more Brawl Esports action than ever before. BSC will feature offline events on three different continents!
The BRAWL CUP is a new offline event in which players can earn an additional LCQ or World Finals spot for their home region! The event is slated for Q2 2025 and has the potential to shape the rest of the competition year.
South Asia and Southeast Asia
Based on your feedback we are making changes on how to compete in APAC. Aside from East Asia, comprising Japan and Korea, players in Southeast Asia and South Asia will be able to compete for LCQ spots through a series of tournaments hosted by letsplaylive! Read all the information at lplgg.co/3EnMS4w and follow their socials for updates.
Road To Redemption Documentary
Our 2025 documentary, following three teams during last year’s World Finals, will be released soon! You’ll get an inside look into their stories and the preparation they took for the 2024 Brawl Esports postseason. Grab your popcorn, and we will see you at the premiere on youtube.com/BrawlStarsEsports in the coming weeks!
For 2025, there are six monthly Seasons that you’ll need to tackle before fighting at the Last Chance Qualifier on your way to the World Finals! Each Season consists of the Championship Challenge, Monthly Qualifier, and Monthly Final!
Championship Challenge
January 31 is the first Championship Challenge of the year! It will be following the 2024 Season format. Fifteen wins earns you a spot in the Monthly Qualifier, but four losses knocks you out of the running. Play with a team to increase your chances of making it all the way. Can’t let the Bad Randoms know you’re trying to be an esports legend!
Monthly Qualifiers
February 8 - 9 is the first Monthly Qualifier during which your team can compete in your home region for a spot in the Monthly Finals! Now with brand new seeding changes that allow top teams to make it further without being stuck in randomly seeded brackets. BSC Partner Organizations will also automatically be granted a spot in the Day Two bracket. For more information and details, please check out the 2025 Rulebook: supr.cl/bscrules!
Monthly Finals
This year, we will break down the Monthly Finals by region to ensure you see ALL of the action - watch and earn rewards on event.brawlstars.com!
Each MF for February will take place on:
East Asia - February 15, 3PM JST
EMEA - February 16, 3PM CET
South America - February 22, 3PM BRT
North America - February 23, 3PM EST
Looking for the schedule for this whole year? Check the Rulebook!
One aspect of Brawl Stars that we believe goes hand in hand with esports is Ranked. This year, we will explore integrating Ranked into the esports viewing and competitive experience. We’ll share more details later in the year, so keep an open ear for what’s to come.
We look forward to an amazing 2025 Season and can’t wait to share even more exciting moments with you! Get ready because it’s going to be a BLAST!
Signed,
Mr. Brawl Esports