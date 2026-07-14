Following a formal investigation, organisation Only Realm and its owner Kieran have been found in violation of the Brawl Esports Code of Conduct. They are suspended from Brawl Esports until 31 December 2027, effective immediately.

This ruling addresses conduct that included homophobic language, sexual harassment, and body shaming directed at other players and members of the Only Realm ecosystem. Separate assessments have been conducted for other individuals involved; those outcomes are addressed in Section 4.

1.1 Background

Concerns were raised regarding conduct attributed to Only Realm leadership in private organisational communications. The conduct was subsequently discussed publicly on social media.

BLAST opened an investigation to determine:

whether the reported conduct occurred;

who was responsible;

whether it violated the Brawl Esports Code of Conduct and/or competition policies;

what sanctions were appropriate.



This process was prioritised due to the severity of the alleged conduct and the proximity of upcoming Brawl Stars Championship events.