Only Realm - Competitive Ruling
Issued: 14th July 2026
Authority: Brawl Esports, administered in partnership with BLAST
1. Summary
Following a formal investigation, organisation Only Realm and its owner Kieran have been found in violation of the Brawl Esports Code of Conduct. They are suspended from Brawl Esports until 31 December 2027, effective immediately.
This ruling addresses conduct that included homophobic language, sexual harassment, and body shaming directed at other players and members of the Only Realm ecosystem. Separate assessments have been conducted for other individuals involved; those outcomes are addressed in Section 4.
1.1 Background
Concerns were raised regarding conduct attributed to Only Realm leadership in private organisational communications. The conduct was subsequently discussed publicly on social media.
BLAST opened an investigation to determine:
whether the reported conduct occurred;
who was responsible;
whether it violated the Brawl Esports Code of Conduct and/or competition policies;
what sanctions were appropriate.
This process was prioritised due to the severity of the alleged conduct and the proximity of upcoming Brawl Stars Championship events.
2. Investigation process
We take all Code of Conduct reports seriously. Investigations are conducted consistently, regardless of whether a report originates from a competitor, a member of the public, or an internal source.
How this investigation was conducted
Report received and triaged — The report was logged and assigned to Brawl Esports fair play / tournament administration.
Evidence review — Reported materials were collected and authenticated, including private communications relevant to the conduct in question.
Notice to involved parties — Only Realm and the individuals directly implicated were notified that an investigation was underway and what conduct was under review.
Opportunity to respond — Involved parties were given the opportunity to provide their account of events and any additional context or evidence.
Policy assessment — Conduct was evaluated against the Brawl Esports Code of Conduct, competition rules, and established enforcement precedent.
Sanction determination — Penalties were determined based on severity, role (organisation owner vs. player), pattern of behaviour, and impact on the community.
Notice of outcome — Sanctioned parties were notified prior to public release of this ruling, in line with our standard process.
We do not publicly disclose the full contents of private communications, witness statements, or investigative materials. This protects those who were targeted, limits further harm, and preserves the integrity of our enforcement process.
3. What we found
The investigation substantiated that Kieran, as owner of Only Realm, engaged in conduct that violated the Code of Conduct, including:
Homophobic language directed at another competitor;
Sexual harassment directed at a creator affiliated with the organisation;
Body shaming directed at a creator affiliated with the organisation.
The investigation also reviewed the conduct of other individuals, “bobby” and “Patchy”, present in the same communications. Their involvement was assessed separately based on the nature and severity of their participation.
4. Sanctions — Only Realm and Kieran
4.1 Effective date
Immediate — from [14th July 2026].
4.2 Duration
Until 31 December 2027 (inclusive).
4.3 Scope of suspension
The suspension applies to Only Realm as an organisation and Kieran as its owner. For clarity, this means:
Competition and Partner Program
Only Realm may not enter, qualify for, or be represented in any official Brawl Esports competition — including the Brawl Stars Championship, Challengers, Monthly Qualifiers, Monthly Finals, Open Qualifiers, and any other sanctioned Brawl Esports event.
Organisational representation
Only Realm branding, logos, names, and org identity may not appear on broadcasts, official event materials, social channels managed by Brawl Esports, in-game esports surfaces, or any other official Brawl Esports communication.
4.4 What this ruling does not automatically do
To avoid confusion:
This ruling does not automatically ban uninvolved players from competing in Brawl Esports. Players formerly associated with Only Realm are addressed in Section 3.
This ruling does not comment on or redistribute any prize money from past events unless separately stated in an individual ruling.
This ruling does not prevent Brawl Esports from taking additional action if new evidence or further violations emerge during the suspension period.
5. Affiliated players and other individuals
We recognise that organisational sanctions affect more than the individuals directly responsible. The following applies to others in the Only Realm ecosystem.
5.1 Players on competitive rosters
Players who were registered under Only Realm at the time of this ruling:
May continue to compete in Brawl Esports only if they are not individually sanctioned and they compete without Only Realm branding or organisational affiliation.
Must register and compete under a neutral team name or a new eligible organisation, in line with standard roster and registration rules.
Remain subject to the Code of Conduct and may face individual sanctions if their own conduct violated policy.
5.2 Other individuals implicated in the investigation
The following individuals were separately assessed:
Kieran (Org Owner): Suspended until 31 December 2027 — see Section 3
Bobby: No prize deduction, formal warning
Patchy: No prize deduction, formal warning
5.3 Creators and staff
Creators, staff, or community members who were targeted by the conduct in question are not subject to any sanction. We are committed to ensuring they are treated with respect in all Brawl Esports environments going forward.
6. What this means for the wider Brawl Esports ecosystem
This ruling is not only about one organisation. It reflects how Brawl Esports will enforce standards across the entire competitive ecosystem — from grassroots, Challengers, to the Brawl Stars Championship stage.
6.1 For all competitors
The Code of Conduct applies at all times when you are participating in, representing, or reasonably associated with Brawl Esports, not only on match day.
This includes private team channels, organisational Discords, voice comms, scrim coordination, and any space where you interact as a competitor or org representative.
Homophobic slurs, sexual harassment, body shaming, hate speech, and targeted abuse are among the most serious violations we enforce. They may result in immediate disqualification, suspension, prize forfeiture, and permanent removal from Brawl Esports.
Endorsing or encouraging serious misconduct — including affirming slurs or harassment — may result in individual sanctions even if you did not originate the conduct.
6.2 For organisations and team owners
Organisations are accountable for the conduct of their leadership and representatives.
Team owners, managers, and org leadership will also be held to a high standard because they set culture for players, staff, and the community at large.
Organisations may face organisational representation bans, competitive suspensions, and removal from partner programs for serious or repeated violations, even when the conduct occurs in private org channels.
If you are an org owner and become aware of serious misconduct within your organisation, you are expected to address it promptly and report it if necessary.
6.3 For tournament administrators and production
BLAST and regional tournament administrators will enforce this ruling across:
Registration and eligibility systems
Broadcast graphics and on-air presentation
Official social and comms beats
7. Reporting violations
We cannot enforce standards we do not know about. If you witness or experience a Code of Conduct violation within Brawl Esports:
Report to: brawl@blast.tv
Include where possible: dates, platform, individuals involved, screenshots or logs (if available), and whether you are comfortable being contacted for follow-up.
Reports are reviewed by tournament administration. Where serious conduct is alleged, we will investigate in line with the process described in Section 2.
Confidentiality: We protect reporter identity where possible. We do not tolerate retaliation against anyone who reports in good faith.
8. Enforcement going forward
Brawl Esports is entering a period of renewed emphasis on conduct enforcement across the ecosystem. This does not mean a blank slate for past accountability. It means consistent standards for everyone moving forward, including accountability towards:
Homophobic, racist, or other hate speech
Sexual harassment
Body shaming / targeted harassment
Endorsing or enabling serious misconduct
Repeated or patterned violations
In the coming weeks, the Brawl Stars Championship rulebook will be updated. These amendments are intended to clarify the code of conduct specifically for Organizations and their representatives, ensuring that any distinctions from competitors' expectations are clearly defined.
Thank you to those who raised concerns and to the community for holding us accountable to the standards we set.
Brawl Esports