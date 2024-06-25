FIXES
Surge's "Serve Ice Cold" Star Power
Certain Brawlers' dash abilities going through walls
Janet's "Drop the Bass" Gadget
Chat button in Friendly Battle Lobbies
Ringmaster Byron's win animation
Friendship request reply buttons missing in some invites
Gale's Super shooting more projectiles than it should
Crashes when pressing the Friends button
Crashes at the end of 5v5 matches
Rank up Club notification clipping errors in the Club Chat
Jacky Cooky Skin missing her walking animation
Looking for a Team interface errors
Player Profile screen not loading properly
"Mute Team Invites/Do not Disturb" settings not being saved after the game is restarted
Switch Brawler button in Starr Road disappearing in certain situations
BALANCE CHANGES
Angelo
Hypercharge charges faster (charge rate increased) 25 -> 35
Frank
Attack speed modifier when Frank has low HP decreased 70 -> 60
Lily
Damage decreased 1200 -> 1100
HP decreased 4200 -> 4100
OTHER
We are actively monitoring the 'mastery bot' farming situation and are suspending accounts when we identify they have been participating in this behavior
PATCH NOTES: CLASSIC BRAWL UPDATE
NEW BRAWLER: CLANCY (MYTHIC)
Type: Damage Dealer
Trait: Clancy gains a token when hitting an enemy Brawler with an ability, and after collecting a certain amount of tokens, he upgrades through stages that improve his attacks
Attack: Power Wash
Stage 1 (0 tokens): Clancy shoots a paintball
Stage 2 (15 tokens): Clancy shoots two paintballs per attack
Stage 3 (30 tokens): Clancy gains sidewinders paintballs, shooting 2 more diagonally with each attack. He also gains increased movement speed!
Super: Torrent
Stage 1. Clancy shoots a torrent of paintballs in front of him
Stage 2. Shoots his paintballs further
Stage 3. Torrent deals even more damage
Gadget: Snappy Shooting
Clancy gets double tokens for 5 seconds
Gadget: Tactical Retreat
Clancy dashes and reloads 1 ammo
Star Power: Recon
Clancy starts the game with 3 tokens
Star Power: Pumping Up
Clancy reloads on every enemy takedown
NEW BRAWLER: BERRY (EPIC)
Type: Support
Trait: Berry charges his Super from both healing AND damage that he deals
Attack: Meltdown
Berry throws melted ice cream at a targeted area, damaging enemies and healing allies on impact and over time
Super: Sweet Swirl
Berry dashes forward, spinning and dropping melted ice cream around him, damaging enemies and healing allies on impact and over time
Gadget: Friendship is Great
Berry swipes his tail, knocking back enemies and healing nearby allies for 1080 health
Gadget: Healthy Additives
Berry’s next main attack area lasts 100% longer
Star Power: Floor is Fine
Berry gains 50% increased reload speed while standing on his own melted ice cream
Star Power: Making a Mess
Berry’s basic attack gains 20% extra damage on impact in areas that have no ice cream
BRAWLER REWORKS
We made some changes to Brawlers to help them become more balanced and find a better place in the meta.
FRANK
Frank’s attack speed now increases with % health lost
MEG
Basic attacks whilst in her mecha now shoot more projectiles
Reduced damage and range
CHESTER
Chester’s Star Power Bell’o’mania is now part of Chester’s basic attack loadout. This means that Chester now has four stages to his attack sequence by default.
New Star Power: Single Bell’o’mania (replaces Bell’o’mania) - the first bell of Chester’s attack sequence does 200% damage.
—
NEW HYPERCHARGES
Barley - Bottled Up Rage
Barley hurls 3 Big Brews that also destroys all bushes on impact.
Piper - Boppin'
Piper drops even more bombs as she departs at an increased speed! She also destroys terrain and knocks enemies back as she lands!
Frank - Seismic Smash
Frank’s Super now hits an entire circle around him!
Emz - Overhyped Haze
Emz pushes enemies to the outer edge of her Super on activation and follows up with a dose of her spray.
Angelo - In My Element
Angelo’s Super follows him during Hypercharge!
Gale - Blizzard
Gale’s Super is slightly wider and fires twice, knocking enemies even further away!
Rico - Trick Shot King
Rico’s Super projectiles bounce even further!
CLASSIC BRAWL
From July 12 - July 31: Experience Brawl Stars like it’s 2019!
MEGA BOXES ARE BACK!
TWO CLASSIC GAME MODES!
NEW (OLD) SKINS!
MEGA BOXES
Earn Star Tokens to unlock Mega Boxes. Star Tokens can be earned from a first win in selected game modes & featured new game modes.
Other ways to earn Star Tokens throughout the Event include through Quests, Challenges, and a Mega Box in the Shop mid-event.
Mega Boxes can contain Coins, Power Points, Bling, Gems, XP Doublers, Brawlers, Player Icons, Pins, Skins, and the new Rico Hypercharge Skin (with two different Chromas)!
Players can buy Mega Boxes in the Shop.
After opening enough Mega Boxes, the new Rico Hypercharge Skin is unlocked for free!
All Classic game modes have the following modifier:
Brawlers are capped at level 9.
No Hypercharges, Gadgets or Gears!
Only the first Star Power is available.
Play Brawl Stars like it’s 2019!
CLASSIC GAME MODE: DRUM ROLL
Free-for-all game mode where everyone starts with the same Brawler.
Each takedown will transform the player to a different Brawler in a set chain.
Getting the final takedown with the last Brawler in the chain wins you the game!
CLASSIC GAME MODE: MIRROR MATCH
Every player plays as the same classic Brawler.
Classic maps & modes only!
The mirrored Brawler is changed throughout the Event.
Brawlers featured:
Bo
Barley
Brock
Bull
Colt
Crow
Dynamike
El Primo
Jessie
Mortis
Nita
Poco
Rico
Shelly
Spike
Piper
Pam
Darryl
Penny
Frank
Leon
All Classic Brawl recolors and Stellar Shelly will be available from MEGA BOXES during the event, and in the catalog after the event.
Sovereign Rico and his Chroma variants will be available during the Classic Brawl event and possibly at a later date in the future. This skin is not exclusive to the event, but will not be available in the catalog.
SOCIAL IMPROVEMENTS
It’s now easier to team up!
Redesigned "Team Up" button along with other UI elements.
Better overview when teaming up with Friends and when searching for other players to team up.
Added QR functionality to join a team easier IRL!
Simplified the process to add Friends through Supercell ID
Can now share & scan a QR code to add a friend
Quick Chat has been improved!
You can now Quick Chat directly from the home screen.
Your most used Pins will appear first
Redesigned Quick Chat options
You will now get double XP when teaming up!
Add Friends directly at the end of a match!
—
NEW SKINS
July Brawl Pass Season: Gods Vs. Monsters
Poseidon R-T | Mythic
Dionysus Angelo | Super Rare
Medusa Emz | Epic | Brawl Pass
Ruby Medusa Emz | Chroma | Epic
Sapphire Medusa Emz | Chroma | Epic
Minotaur Bull | Mythic
Harpy Melodie | Epic | Ranked
Athena Piper | Mythic
August Brawl Pass Season: Paint Brawl!
Jellyfish Sandy | Epic | Brawl Pass
Neon Jellyfish Sandy | Chroma | Epic
Glowing Jellyfish Sandy | Chroma | Epic
Tentacle Bonnie | Super Rare
Cuttlefish Jacky | Super Rare
Shell Blaster Gale | Epic | Ranked
Aquamarine Sprout | Epic
Mini-Theme: Classic
Sovereign Rico | Hypercharge
Sovereign Gem Rico | Chroma | Hypercharge
Sovereign Bling Rico | Chroma | Hypercharge
Deputy Brock | Super Rare
Stellar Shelly | Epic
Rouge Ricochet | Super Rare
Boomer Dynamike | Chroma | Super Rare
Sheriff Shelly | Super Rare
Mini-Theme: Pirates
Seadog Ruffs | Epic
Buccaneer Barley | Epic
Man-o-war Doug | Epic
Remodels
Brock 2.0 - Brock has gotten a full makeover!
Viking Bull | Super Rare
Norse Raider Bull | Chroma | Super Rare
Caveman Frank | Super Rare
Prehistoric Frank | Chroma | Super Rare
Miscellaneous
Mr. Dragonfruit (Supercell Make winner) | Epic
Bubble Trouble Amber (Supercell Make winner) | Epic
High Stakes Clancy | Rare
Dark Horse Berry | Rare
True Silver & True Gold
Larry & Lawrie
Melodie
Angelo
Draco
Lily
Titles
Unicorn - Berry Mastery Title
Shell Shocked - Clancy Mastery Title
Immortal - Gods Vs. Monsters Brawl Pass Plus Title
Vandal - Paint Brawl! Brawl Pass Plus Title
BALANCE CHANGES
BUFFS
Brock
Increased Hypercharge damage 500 → 750 per rocket
Increased Hypercharge Super rocket spread slightly
Lily
Ammo: 1->2
Janet
Increased main attack damage 980 -> 1000
Maisie
Increased Super charge gained from Super 112 -> 125
Mandy
Super charge rate from main attack 5 -> 4 ammo (2 after 1x Super hit)
Hank
Increased health 5400 -> 5600
NERFS
Draco
Reduced damage reduction while Super is active 25 -> 15%
Angelo
Increased amount of basic attacks required to charge Super (2 fully charged -> 3 fully charged shots)
Reduced damage 2200 -> 2000
Charlie
Reduced damage 800 -> 760
Gadget - Spiders - reduced health reduction duration 10s -> 5s duration
Sandy
Reduced Hypercharge charge speed (now 2.5 Supers)
Rico
Gadget - Multiball Launcher - Reduced damage - 1024 -> 896
Kit
Star Power - Power Hungry - Reduced bonus from power cubes 200 -> 150%
Melodie
Reduced health 4100 -> 3600
OTHER CHANGES
Quests
Play Again and Play in a Team Quests are back!
Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes
NEW: Paint Brawl (goes live with Paint Brawl Season)
Pick up the “paint ball” to start painting. Each team tries to cover the map with their team color, and the first team to 100% coverage wins!
Performing takedowns will also spray paint where the Brawler once was!
Community Slot
We’ve decided to keep Duels in the game mode rotation since it has been performing better than other recent temporary game modes. We’ll monitor the mode’s performance for another update cycle, and the team will discuss whether or how to make Duels a permanent addition to the game mode rotation.
Ranked Mode
Changes
Ranked Boost is now only active until players reach rank Legendary I
When you achieve the next major rank, a message will be sent in your Club to celebrate
Masters Rank is now shown in Player Profile & Leaderboards
New Ranked Modifiers
Healing Wind and Gotta Go Fast!
Map & Environment Changes
Environments
Removed:
Love Swamp
Enchanted Forest
Super City
Godzilla
Added:
Deep Sea
Candy Land
Darryl’s Ship
Maps
We’re increasing the amount of maps in rotation in certain game modes:
Bounty: 4 → 6
Brawl Ball: 8 → 12
Gem Grab: 8 → 12
Heist: 4 → 6
Hot Zone: 4 → 6
Knockout: 8 → 12
Showdown: 8 → 12
Map Changes
Bounty
Flank Attack (New)
Iris Intervention (New)
Brawl Ball
Spider Crawler (New)
Offside Trap (New)
Penalty Kick (Returning)
Pinball Dreams (Returning)
Gem Grab
Sneaky Sneak (New)
Ahead of the Curve (New)
Double Swoosh (Returning)
Minecart Madness (Returning)
Heist
Diamond Dome (New)
Double Locking (New)
Hot Zone
Reflections (New)
Local Businesses (New)
Knockout
Dragon Jaws (New)
Twilight Passage (New)
Hard Lane (New)
Island Hopping (New)
Showdown
Leaping Frogs (New)
Final Four (New)
Flying Fantasies (Returning)
Safety Center (Returning)
Wipeout
Spice Production (New)
Coconut Cove (New)
The Great Open (Removed)
Quad Damage (Removed)
Duels
No changes!
Ranked (and Brawl Stars Championship)
Bounty: Shooting Star, Canal Grande, Hideout (no changes)
Heist: Kaboom Canyon, Hot Potato, Safe Zone (no changes)
Hot Zone: Dueling Beetles, Open Business, Parallel Plays (no changes)
Brawl Ball: Center Stage, Pinball Dreams, Penalty Kick
Gem Grab: Hard Rock Mine, Double Swoosh, Undermine
Knockout: Belle’s Rock, Out in the Open, Flaring Phoenix
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where a Brawler could not be defeated when hit by an insta-takedown amount of damage
Fixed attack and walking animations for Godzilla Buzz Skins in Hypercharge form
Fixed an issue where Cordelius’ Poison Mushroom’ gadget silenced Brawlers that were still under spawn protection (this fix also prevents other status effects while spawn protected)
Melodie’s Super progress is now kept after respawning, (occurred if you had previously used Super)
Fixed the 'FREE' notification sometimes not appearing in the Shop
Fixed the 'NEW' notification not disappearing after visiting the Shop
Other
Improved overall game performance
The Bling cap has been removed
Hank’s Mastery Title is now ‘Prawn Ready!’
Matchmaking for special game modes such as Mega Pig, Drum Roll, and Mirror Match will be based on a player’s average trophies for their top 10 Brawlers
Added creation date to the player stats tooltip
Added a new Brawl Pass promotional offer feature for players who haven't bought a Brawl Pass in a very long time
Added a new Alien Fame level with a corresponding set of cosmetics
You can now get your unique username on Supercell ID!