FIXES

Surge's "Serve Ice Cold" Star Power

Certain Brawlers' dash abilities going through walls

Janet's "Drop the Bass" Gadget

Chat button in Friendly Battle Lobbies

Ringmaster Byron's win animation

Friendship request reply buttons missing in some invites

Gale's Super shooting more projectiles than it should

Crashes when pressing the Friends button

Crashes at the end of 5v5 matches

Rank up Club notification clipping errors in the Club Chat

Jacky Cooky Skin missing her walking animation

Looking for a Team interface errors

Player Profile screen not loading properly

"Mute Team Invites/Do not Disturb" settings not being saved after the game is restarted

Switch Brawler button in Starr Road disappearing in certain situations



BALANCE CHANGES



Angelo

Hypercharge charges faster (charge rate increased) 25 -> 35

Frank

Attack speed modifier when Frank has low HP decreased 70 -> 60

Lily

Damage decreased 1200 -> 1100

HP decreased 4200 -> 4100



OTHER



We are actively monitoring the 'mastery bot' farming situation and are suspending accounts when we identify they have been participating in this behavior

PATCH NOTES: CLASSIC BRAWL UPDATE

NEW BRAWLER: CLANCY (MYTHIC)

Type: Damage Dealer

Trait: Clancy gains a token when hitting an enemy Brawler with an ability, and after collecting a certain amount of tokens, he upgrades through stages that improve his attacks

Attack: Power Wash

Stage 1 (0 tokens): Clancy shoots a paintball

Stage 2 (15 tokens): Clancy shoots two paintballs per attack

Stage 3 (30 tokens): Clancy gains sidewinders paintballs, shooting 2 more diagonally with each attack. He also gains increased movement speed!

Super: Torrent

Stage 1. Clancy shoots a torrent of paintballs in front of him

Stage 2. Shoots his paintballs further

Stage 3. Torrent deals even more damage

Gadget: Snappy Shooting

Clancy gets double tokens for 5 seconds

Gadget: Tactical Retreat

Clancy dashes and reloads 1 ammo

Star Power: Recon

Clancy starts the game with 3 tokens

Star Power: Pumping Up

Clancy reloads on every enemy takedown

NEW BRAWLER: BERRY (EPIC)

Type: Support

Trait: Berry charges his Super from both healing AND damage that he deals

Attack: Meltdown

Berry throws melted ice cream at a targeted area, damaging enemies and healing allies on impact and over time

Super: Sweet Swirl

Berry dashes forward, spinning and dropping melted ice cream around him, damaging enemies and healing allies on impact and over time

Gadget: Friendship is Great

Berry swipes his tail, knocking back enemies and healing nearby allies for 1080 health

Gadget: Healthy Additives

Berry’s next main attack area lasts 100% longer

Star Power: Floor is Fine

Berry gains 50% increased reload speed while standing on his own melted ice cream

Star Power: Making a Mess

Berry’s basic attack gains 20% extra damage on impact in areas that have no ice cream

BRAWLER REWORKS

We made some changes to Brawlers to help them become more balanced and find a better place in the meta.

FRANK

Frank’s attack speed now increases with % health lost

MEG

Basic attacks whilst in her mecha now shoot more projectiles

Reduced damage and range

CHESTER

Chester’s Star Power Bell’o’mania is now part of Chester’s basic attack loadout. This means that Chester now has four stages to his attack sequence by default.

New Star Power: Single Bell’o’mania (replaces Bell’o’mania) - the first bell of Chester’s attack sequence does 200% damage.

—

NEW HYPERCHARGES

Barley - Bottled Up Rage

Barley hurls 3 Big Brews that also destroys all bushes on impact.

Piper - Boppin'

Piper drops even more bombs as she departs at an increased speed! She also destroys terrain and knocks enemies back as she lands!

Frank - Seismic Smash

Frank’s Super now hits an entire circle around him!

Emz - Overhyped Haze

Emz pushes enemies to the outer edge of her Super on activation and follows up with a dose of her spray.

Angelo - In My Element

Angelo’s Super follows him during Hypercharge!

Gale - Blizzard

Gale’s Super is slightly wider and fires twice, knocking enemies even further away!

Rico - Trick Shot King

Rico’s Super projectiles bounce even further!

CLASSIC BRAWL

From July 12 - July 31: Experience Brawl Stars like it’s 2019!

MEGA BOXES ARE BACK!

TWO CLASSIC GAME MODES!

NEW (OLD) SKINS!

MEGA BOXES Earn Star Tokens to unlock Mega Boxes. Star Tokens can be earned from a first win in selected game modes & featured new game modes. Other ways to earn Star Tokens throughout the Event include through Quests, Challenges, and a Mega Box in the Shop mid-event. Mega Boxes can contain Coins, Power Points, Bling, Gems, XP Doublers, Brawlers , Player Icons, Pins, Skins, and the new Rico Hypercharge Skin (with two different Chromas)! Players can buy Mega Boxes in the Shop. After opening enough Mega Boxes, the new Rico Hypercharge Skin is unlocked for free!



All Classic game modes have the following modifier:

Brawlers are capped at level 9.

No Hypercharges, Gadgets or Gears!

Only the first Star Power is available.

Play Brawl Stars like it’s 2019!

CLASSIC GAME MODE: DRUM ROLL Free-for-all game mode where everyone starts with the same Brawler. Each takedown will transform the player to a different Brawler in a set chain. Getting the final takedown with the last Brawler in the chain wins you the game!

CLASSIC GAME MODE: MIRROR MATCH Every player plays as the same classic Brawler. Classic maps & modes only! The mirrored Brawler is changed throughout the Event. Brawlers featured: Bo Barley Brock Bull Colt Crow Dynamike El Primo Jessie Mortis Nita Poco Rico Shelly Spike Piper Pam Darryl Penny Frank Leon



All Classic Brawl recolors and Stellar Shelly will be available from MEGA BOXES during the event, and in the catalog after the event.

Sovereign Rico and his Chroma variants will be available during the Classic Brawl event and possibly at a later date in the future. This skin is not exclusive to the event, but will not be available in the catalog.

SOCIAL IMPROVEMENTS

It’s now easier to team up! Redesigned "Team Up" button along with other UI elements. Better overview when teaming up with Friends and when searching for other players to team up. Added QR functionality to join a team easier IRL! Simplified the process to add Friends through Supercell ID Can now share & scan a QR code to add a friend

Quick Chat has been improved! You can now Quick Chat directly from the home screen. Your most used Pins will appear first Redesigned Quick Chat options

You will now get double XP when teaming up!

Add Friends directly at the end of a match!

—

NEW SKINS

July Brawl Pass Season: Gods Vs. Monsters

Poseidon R-T | Mythic

Dionysus Angelo | Super Rare

Medusa Emz | Epic | Brawl Pass Ruby Medusa Emz | Chroma | Epic Sapphire Medusa Emz | Chroma | Epic

Minotaur Bull | Mythic

Harpy Melodie | Epic | Ranked

Athena Piper | Mythic

August Brawl Pass Season: Paint Brawl!

Jellyfish Sandy | Epic | Brawl Pass Neon Jellyfish Sandy | Chroma | Epic Glowing Jellyfish Sandy | Chroma | Epic

Tentacle Bonnie | Super Rare

Cuttlefish Jacky | Super Rare

Shell Blaster Gale | Epic | Ranked

Aquamarine Sprout | Epic

Mini-Theme: Classic

Sovereign Rico | Hypercharge Sovereign Gem Rico | Chroma | Hypercharge Sovereign Bling Rico | Chroma | Hypercharge

Deputy Brock | Super Rare

Stellar Shelly | Epic

Rouge Ricochet | Super Rare

Boomer Dynamike | Chroma | Super Rare

Sheriff Shelly | Super Rare

Mini-Theme: Pirates

Seadog Ruffs | Epic

Buccaneer Barley | Epic

Man-o-war Doug | Epic

Remodels

Brock 2.0 - Brock has gotten a full makeover!

Viking Bull | Super Rare Norse Raider Bull | Chroma | Super Rare

Caveman Frank | Super Rare Prehistoric Frank | Chroma | Super Rare



Miscellaneous

Mr. Dragonfruit (Supercell Make winner) | Epic

Bubble Trouble Amber (Supercell Make winner) | Epic

High Stakes Clancy | Rare

Dark Horse Berry | Rare

True Silver & True Gold

Larry & Lawrie

Melodie

Angelo

Draco

Lily

Titles

Unicorn - Berry Mastery Title

Shell Shocked - Clancy Mastery Title

Immortal - Gods Vs. Monsters Brawl Pass Plus Title

Vandal - Paint Brawl! Brawl Pass Plus Title

BALANCE CHANGES

BUFFS

Brock

Increased Hypercharge damage 500 → 750 per rocket

Increased Hypercharge Super rocket spread slightly

Lily

Ammo: 1->2

Janet

Increased main attack damage 980 -> 1000

Maisie

Increased Super charge gained from Super 112 -> 125

Mandy

Super charge rate from main attack 5 -> 4 ammo (2 after 1x Super hit)

Hank

Increased health 5400 -> 5600

NERFS

Draco

Reduced damage reduction while Super is active 25 -> 15%

Angelo

Increased amount of basic attacks required to charge Super (2 fully charged -> 3 fully charged shots)

Reduced damage 2200 -> 2000

Charlie

Reduced damage 800 -> 760

Gadget - Spiders - reduced health reduction duration 10s -> 5s duration

Sandy

Reduced Hypercharge charge speed (now 2.5 Supers)

Rico

Gadget - Multiball Launcher - Reduced damage - 1024 -> 896

Kit

Star Power - Power Hungry - Reduced bonus from power cubes 200 -> 150%

Melodie

Reduced health 4100 -> 3600

OTHER CHANGES

Quests

Play Again and Play in a Team Quests are back!

Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes

NEW: Paint Brawl (goes live with Paint Brawl Season)

Pick up the “paint ball” to start painting. Each team tries to cover the map with their team color, and the first team to 100% coverage wins!

Performing takedowns will also spray paint where the Brawler once was!

Community Slot

We’ve decided to keep Duels in the game mode rotation since it has been performing better than other recent temporary game modes. We’ll monitor the mode’s performance for another update cycle, and the team will discuss whether or how to make Duels a permanent addition to the game mode rotation.

Ranked Mode

Changes

Ranked Boost is now only active until players reach rank Legendary I

When you achieve the next major rank, a message will be sent in your Club to celebrate

Masters Rank is now shown in Player Profile & Leaderboards



New Ranked Modifiers

Healing Wind and Gotta Go Fast!

Map & Environment Changes

Environments

Removed: Love Swamp Enchanted Forest Super City Godzilla

Added: Deep Sea Candy Land Darryl’s Ship



Maps

We’re increasing the amount of maps in rotation in certain game modes:

Bounty: 4 → 6

Brawl Ball: 8 → 12

Gem Grab: 8 → 12

Heist: 4 → 6

Hot Zone: 4 → 6

Knockout: 8 → 12

Showdown: 8 → 12

Map Changes

Bounty Flank Attack (New) Iris Intervention (New)

Brawl Ball Spider Crawler (New) Offside Trap (New) Penalty Kick (Returning) Pinball Dreams (Returning)

Gem Grab Sneaky Sneak (New) Ahead of the Curve (New) Double Swoosh (Returning) Minecart Madness (Returning)

Heist Diamond Dome (New) Double Locking (New)

Hot Zone Reflections (New) Local Businesses (New)

Knockout Dragon Jaws (New) Twilight Passage (New) Hard Lane (New) Island Hopping (New)

Showdown Leaping Frogs (New) Final Four (New) Flying Fantasies (Returning) Safety Center (Returning)

Wipeout Spice Production (New) Coconut Cove (New) The Great Open (Removed) Quad Damage (Removed)

Duels No changes!

Ranked (and Brawl Stars Championship) Bounty: Shooting Star, Canal Grande, Hideout (no changes) Heist: Kaboom Canyon, Hot Potato, Safe Zone (no changes) Hot Zone: Dueling Beetles, Open Business, Parallel Plays (no changes) Brawl Ball: Center Stage, Pinball Dreams, Penalty Kick Gem Grab: Hard Rock Mine, Double Swoosh, Undermine Knockout: Belle’s Rock, Out in the Open, Flaring Phoenix



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where a Brawler could not be defeated when hit by an insta-takedown amount of damage

Fixed attack and walking animations for Godzilla Buzz Skins in Hypercharge form

Fixed an issue where Cordelius’ Poison Mushroom’ gadget silenced Brawlers that were still under spawn protection (this fix also prevents other status effects while spawn protected)

Melodie’s Super progress is now kept after respawning, (occurred if you had previously used Super)

Fixed the 'FREE' notification sometimes not appearing in the Shop

Fixed the 'NEW' notification not disappearing after visiting the Shop

Other