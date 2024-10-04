Supercell logo
4 Oct 2024
Blog – Brawl Stars

PATCH NOTES: SpongeBob SquarePants

Maintenance - October 4th

  • Fixed the issue that caused the Ranked Boost, Ranked Battle Cards and Previous Ranked Season leaderboards to be missing

  • The team is also investigating the issue causing Malicious Mandy not to appear in Ranked Starr Drops and we will update you on this as soon as we have more info!

And LASTLY, we also have the last Balance Changes before World Finals!

Balance Changes

Moe

  • Super charge rate reduced by 20%

  • Main attack damage reduced from 600 to 540

Squeak

  • Main attack damage increased from 1080 to 1160

Meg

  • Reduced HP from 4000 to 3500

Gale

  • Super damage reduced from 820 to 600

  • Hypercharge rate reduced from 30% to 25%

Penny

  • Main attack range increased by 8% (from 24 to 26)

Chester

  • Base HP reduced from 3700 to 3500

  • "Bellomania" bonus damage reduced from 200% to 150%

Maisie

  • Main attack damage increased from 1280 to 1400

Darryl

  • Reduced Super charge rate from basic attacks by 27% (from 117 to 85)

Mandy

  • Increased main attack base projectile speed by 20% (from 3500 to 4200)

  • Increased Super base projectile speed by 19% (from 4200 to 5000)

  • Fixed Mandy's "Hard Candy" Star Power no longer affects the Super's projectile speed

Kenji

  • Gadget "Hosomaki Healing" reduced from 75% to 50% of damage taken

Mortis

  • Hypercharge charge rate reduced from 50% to 40%

Optional Update - September 19th

  • Unresponsive UI on Android is now responsive!

  • Textures no longer vanish if you go back to the home screen during startup

  • The Megalodon Skin offer now shows the correct number of Pins (which is one)

  • Revealing a Krusty Krab Shop offer no longer causes a lost connection error

To apply all these changes, make sure to download the latest optional update from the App Store or Google Play Store!

FREE Daily Krusty Kash at The Krusty Krab!

There is now a FREE DAILY POWER MEAL AT THE KRUSTY KRAB!!

  • After claiming your first Power Meal, a new offer will appear daily, so remember to check in and claim them every day!

  • What happens if you maxed out all Power-ups? You'll receive free XP Doublers as a fallback reward

  • Important: If you have 3 or more Power-Up categories completed, you can get a fallback reward (XP Doubler) instead of a Power Meal due to an issue with how the shop offers work, but every 48 hours you should have a guaranteed

    • Since this is an unexpected situation affecting the experience of the event, we will give out 1000 Kash so you can spend it however you like

Maintenance - September 12th

FIXES:

  • The SpongeBob Modifier and items now are also active in Duo Showdown

  • Fixed players getting stuck at 92% during the start-up loading screen

  • Fixed the issue where some Jelly Fish matches showed the incorrect result after the match ended

  • Fixed a crash in Training Grounds and Trio Showdown matches

  • Fixed a bug making Ranked matchmaking longer than supposed

  • Fixed a bug where defeating a Colt could crash the game

  • Fixed Surge’s hypercharge when upgrading from level 4 to level 5

  • Moe now keeps his current ammo when transforming out of Driller form (instead of getting full ammo!)

Maintenance - September 4th

FIXES:

  • Protection Shield is removed in Trio Showdown while inside the poison clouds

  • Fixed some server crashes

  • Some text tweaks

About the issues with unresponsive devices and black textured Brawlers, the team needs more time to find the fixes for those, but in the meantime, you can try clearing your cache or reinstalling your game since that has fixed the issues for some players!

Maintenance - August 29th

FIXES:

  • Sprout’s Super now charges at the correct rate;

  • Willow’s poison effect no longer gets removed after a Brawler uses a dash ability;

  • Fixed Poco’s Hypercharge causing crashes in 5v5 Knockout matches (nerf Poco);

  • Heroine Bibi’s Player Icon is now attributed to the correct Skin.

Performance issues (graphical, crashes, and touchpad) are still being investigated.

Brawl Stars is teaming up with the iconic SpongeBob Squarepants for a brand new SPONGEBOB SEASON!

The appearance of a mysterious wave has brought the residents of Bikini Bottom residents to Brawl Stars!

The SpongeBob season and event starts on SEPTEMBER 5 and will end on OCTOBER 2!

SPONGEBOB SKINS

BRAWL PASS: 

  • Squidward Mortis | Epic

BRAWL PASS PLUS: 

  • Pink Squidward Mortis | Chroma

  • Blue Squidward Mortis | Chroma

FREE SKIN

  • Spongebob El Primo | Mythic

You can get this skin for free by collecting the event currency, Krusty Kash, with your Club!

EVENT SKINS

These skins are all available in The Krusty Krab, the new shop that has just opened in Starr Park!

  • Plankton Darryl | Epic

  • Sandy Jessie | Super Rare

  • Mr. Krabs Tick | Super Rare

  • Patrick Buzz | Epic

EXCLUSIVE SPONGEBOB POWER-UPS

Each Brawler class (Assassin, Controller etc.) has a specific Power-up that affects them in a different way.

A Power-up has 3 different upgrade levels and each level makes your Brawlers even stronger!

TANK

Level 1 - Krabby Patty

A Krabby Patty orbits around you as a shield. When destroyed, it grants increased damage resistance for a short time.

Level 2 - Jelly Patty

Two Krabby Patties orbit around you. When destroyed, a Krabby Patty increases damage resistance and movement speed for a short time.

Level 3 - Patty Palette

Three Krabby Patties orbit around you. When destroyed, a Krabby Patty increases damage resistance, movement speed, and charges your Super for a short time.

SUPPORT

Level 1 - Kelp Soda

A permanent healing area surrounds you.

Level 2 - Kelp Juice

A permanent healing area surrounds you, and healing allies charges your Super.

Level 3 - Kelp Shake

A permanent healing area surrounds you, and healing allies charges your Super. Using your Super spawns a Power Cube.

DAMAGE DEALER

Level 1 - Chum Balls

Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles for a short time.

Level 2 - Chum Bucket

Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles and increased movement speed for a short time.

Level 3 - The Appetizer

Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles, increased movement speed for a short time and heals you.

MARKSMAN

Level 1 - Clockwork Clarinet

After a cooldown, your next attack is empowered by Squidward's 'music', allowing it to pierce through environments.

Level 2 - Classic Clarinet

After a cooldown, your next attack is empowered by Squidward's 'music', allowing it to pierce environments and deal more damage.

Level 3 - Classy Clarinet

You feel the music in your soul! You now shoot empowered projectiles more often, piercing environments and dealing more damage!

CONTROLLER

Level 1 - Bubble

Your basic attack leaves a trail of bubbles on the ground that damage enemies who pass over them.

Level 2 - Caterpillar Bubble

Your basic attack leaves a large trail of bubbles on the ground that damage enemies who pass over them.

Level 3 - Giraffe Bubble

Your basic attack leaves a trail of bubbles that damage enemies. At the end of the trail, an explosion releases even more bubbles.

ASSASSIN

Level 1 - Spatula

A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly if you have a spatula!

Level 2 - The Golden Spatula

A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly, and you also get a speed boost when defeating an enemy with a spatula!

Level 3 - Le Spatula

A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly, you also get a speed boost, and you become invisible when defeating an enemy with a spatula.

ARTILLERY

Level 1 - Doodle Pineapple

After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple from the sky that deals damage.

Level 2 - Night Pineapple

After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple that deals damage and leaves a damaging area.

Level 3 - Pineapple

After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple that deals damage, leaves a damaging area, and then explodes into damaging pineapple chunks.

Power-ups are automatically equipped by the Brawlers that can use them when you play a game mode with the SpongeBob modifier.

NOTE: Power-ups can only be used in game modes that have the SpongeBob modifier.

The two new game modes, Trio Showdown and Jellyfishing will always have the SpongeBob modifier, alongside two random Trophy game modes per day.

HOW TO GET POWER-UPS

Power-ups are found in Power Meals, the latest fast food offering from Mr. Krabs. Every Power Meal contains a guaranteed Power-up!

You can get Power Meals from Mr. Krabs new restaurant in Starr Park…

THE KRUSTY KRAB

Mr. Krabs has seen a business opportunity in Starr Park, with new clientele yet to discover his delicious food!

Mr. Krabs will be selling special SpongeBob skins, Power Meals, Brawler skins and more! He gives you 5 different offers each day, which can ONLY be bought with the event currency, Krusty Kash!

HOW TO GET KRUSTY KASH


Daily:

Win game modes with the SpongeBob modifier

Get your Daily Paycheck from Squidward in the Shop

Visit The Krusty Krab and reveal offers

Get Krusty Kash with Gems


UNLOCK SPONGEBOB EL PRIMO FOR FREE


Speaking of Krusty Kash, if you are in a Club you will see that there is now a Club Collection!


Every bit of Krusty Kash that you (and your Clubmates!) collect will count towards your Total Club Collection.


There are various rewards to unlock, with the final prize being the Spongebob El Primo skin!


So join a klub and kollect that Krusty Kash!



NEW GAME MODES


JELLYFISHING


Do you want to go Jellyfishing?


This is Jellyfish Fields, where wild jellyfish roam just waiting to be captured. The team that captures the most jellyfish wins!

Players capture the jellyfish by walking over them, and then holding it for 5 seconds During this period, if defeated, the player will drop the jellyfish. 

After 5 seconds, the jellyfish is collected and added to that player’s team score!

Once a jellyfish has been collected, they can’t be dropped anymore.

Every time the player picks up another jellyfish the 5 second timer will reset. So make sure to balance capturing and collecting!


TRIO SHOWDOWN

It’s like Duo Showdown, with one more person!

Go alone or with two partners to fight in the Showdown Arena! Whoever's still standing at the end wins. Collect Power Cubes to increase your health and damage. There are poison clouds closing in, so keep moving!

Similar to Duo Showdown, as long as one teammate is still alive, you will respawn.



NEW BRAWLERS


MOE | Mythic | Damage Dealer


Moe is a blind rat, found living in the Starr Park sewers by Grom, who then quickly adopted him! Now part of Starr Park's maintenance team, Moe uses his special digging machine, Driller, to traverse the sewer tunnels... and also cause a bit of destruction throughout the park, much to Ash's dismay.


BASIC ATTACK: SHOVEL SLINGER - Moe throws a rock that bounces once, breaking into a smaller rock. Each rock smashes into stones on impact. Rocks and stones both deal damage.


SUPER: MOE'S MACHINE - Moe gets into his trusty Driller, drilling to a targeted location, dealing damage and knocking brawlers up at the destination. He gains a new attack in his Driller form.


STAR POWER: SKIPPING STONES

Moe's basic attacks bounce one more time. The range of the attack remains the same.


STAR POWER: SPEEDING TICKET

Moe´s Driller has increased travel speed while drilling underground.


GADGET: DODGY DIGGING

Moe digs up some "borrowed" goods, increasing his Super charge rate by 50% for 5 seconds.


GADGET: RAT RACE

Moe dashes a short distance in his Driller, destroying walls in the process.


SUPER FORM: DRILLER


BASIC ATTACK: GIGA DRILL BREAK

Moe starts drilling in front of him, gaining movement speed and dealing damage to enemies in front of him.


SUPER: BAIL OUT

Moe exits his Driller and returns to his normal form.




KENJI | Legendary | Assassin


This highly skilled sushi chef has a wholesome life running his restaurant in Starr Park, but it feels like he's trying to hide something about his past... though his sushi tastes so good, nobody cares!


TRAIT: This Brawler regains health with every attack that damages an enemy.


BASIC ATTACK: DASH 'N' SLASH

Kenji's basic attacks alternate between a Dash and a Slash. Dash deals damages to all enemies in a straight line and Slash deals damage to all enemies in a wide area in front of him.


SUPER: SLASHIMI

Kenji targets an area with precise slices, dealing heavy damage and gaining invulnerability for the duration of the Super.


STAR POWER: STUDIED THE BLADE

Slashimi's slices have 30% longer range.


STAR POWER: NIGIRI NEMESIS

After avoiding damage for 5 seconds, gets 90% damage reduction from the next enemy attack.


GADGET: DASHI DASH

Kenji's basic attack only uses Dash for the next 3 seconds.


GADGET: HOSOMAKI HEALING

Kenji instantly heals 75% of damage taken over the last 3 seconds.



New Hypercharges

  • POCO - MEDIC'S MELODY

    • Encore now overheals, adding a decaying shield for the amount overhealed. Shield lasts for 5 seconds.


  • MORTIS - BLOOD BOOMERANG

    • Life Blood now also returns to Mortis, allowing for double damage and healing.


  • SQUEAK - BOUNCY BLOB

    • The Sticky Blombs from Squeak's Super now bounce and split one more time.


  • TARA - SUPERMASSIVE

    • Gravity has 20% larger area.


  • NANI - BIG PEEP

    • Peep grows in size during travel!


  • SURGE - LEVEL 5

    • Unlock a Level 5 upgrade - Surge's shots now ALWAYS split and have increased range!


NEW SKINS


  • Skeletal Surge | Epic

    • Villainous Skeletal Surge | Chroma #1

    • Anti-hero Skeletal Surge | Chroma #2

  • Dread Knight Draco | Legendary

  • Malicious Mandy | Epic

  • LockpicKit | Epic

  • Knightmare Nani | Epic

  • Dark Keep Pearl | Super Rare

  • Possessed Poco | Mythic

Mini-Theme: Zombies

  • Decaying Dynamike | Super Rare

  • Gruesome Gus | Super Rare

  • Putrid Pam | Epic

Mini-Theme: Harvest Festival

  • Moon Guardian Crow | Mythic

  • Moon Guardian Chester | Epic

  • Moon Guardian Hank | Super Rare

Miscellaneous

The Fan’s Fang | Epic

Dragoon Belle | Epic | MAKE skin by NanaBS

Fresh Cut Brock

Monterey Moe | Rare

Fruit Samurai Kenji | Rare

Redjacket Rico | Rare

Vamprimo | Rare

Cuckoo Colette | Rare

True Silver/Gold

  • True Gold Fresh Cut Brock

  • True Silver Fresh Cut Brock

  • True Gold Berry

  • True Silver Berry

  • True Gold Clancy

  • True Silver Clancy


BALANCE CHANGES

BUFFS

Brock

  • Increased Hypercharge damage per rocket 750 → 1000

Grom

  • Increased basic attack damage 1060 → 1140

  • Increased Super charge rate 65 → 75 (6 → 5 hits for Super)

Tick

  • Increased Hypercharge charge rate 25% → 40%

Sprout

  • Increased basic attack damage 980 → 1040

Stu

  • Increased health 2900 → 3200

Willow

  • Increased shield while mind controlling 25% → 50%

Bea

  • Charged shot: Increased damage multiplier 250% → 275%

Spike

  • Increased health 2400 → 2600

Gus

  • Increased basic attack damage 1000 → 1120

Mandy

  • Star Power: Hard Candy increased shield  30% → 40%

Ash

  • Gadget: Rotten Banana - decreased health cost 25% → 10%

Penny

  •  Increased cannon health 2800 → 3400

Tara

  • Star Power Shadows: - Increased base health of shadow Tara’s, 3000 → 3400 and 2400 → 3000

Lola

  • Increased basic attack damage - 260 → 280

NERFS

Clancy

  • Decreased super charge rate - 100 → 65

  • Decreased Super charge rate from basic attack - 5 hits → 6 hits

  • Stage 3: Decreased Super damage - 900 → 760

Frank

  • Decreased health 7000 → 6700

  • Star Power: Sponge - decreased health boost 1400 → 1340

  • Gadget: Irresistible Attraction - decreased damage multiplier 100% → 50%

Meg

  • Mecha form - decreased basic attack damage - 170 → 150

Buster

  • Decreased health - 5200 → 5000

Berry

  • Trait: decreased Super charge from healing  75 → 50

Amber

  • Gadget: Dancing Flames decreased Damage - 2100 →  1890

Kit

  • Gadget: Cheeseburger decreased healing 40% → 30%

Moe

We're also giving Moe some nerfs ahead of his release:

  • Small form - Basic attack - 500 → 600 base

  • Super - Damage + knock up - 1000 → 800

  • Driller - Basic attack - 340 → 280 base damage

CHANGES & REWORKS

Darryl

  • Darryl can now store 2 Super charges

Gale

  • Super damage increased 610 → 820

Ranked Modifiers

New

  • GADGETS GALORE: Gadgets have unlimited uses, but a 15 sec cooldown

  • MOMENTUM: Hitting an enemy gives you increased movement speed for a short period of time

Mastery Changes


We've added a minimum match performance requirement in order to gain Mastery from a match.


This change should not affect most players who play matches normally but aims to directly prevent Mastery farmers from abusing the system and ruining the fun for other players in a match

Other Changes and Bug Fixes

  • Players who contribute to the Mega Pig Event can’t be kicked from the Club and be left without any rewards until the end of the Event

  • In the Brawler selection screen, the sorting button now has a dropdown window, allowing players to choose their preferred sorting option instead of having to cycle through the options

  • Fixed the issue with Frank's basic attack not working after using his Super

  • Fixed Chester's Salmiakki Super charging faster than it should

  • Fixed the issue with Bibi's Super not following in the same direction as the aim

  • Fixed the issue causing Gale's Super to sometimes deal double damage

  • Fixed the issue with Lily's Repot Gadget altering her Super for the rest of a match

  • Fixed the issue causing Melodie's Star Power The Fast Beats, to not work properly with the Harpy Melodie Skin

  • Fixed an issue with Melodie's auto attacks causing her Super to be triggered

  • Fixed the issue causing R-T's Pop Mark Gadget to not deal damage to airborne opponents

  • Changing the Block Friend Requests setting in the SCID menu doesn't apply the change in the in-game settings

  • Fixed a visual issue that caused some Skin names to not be displayed properly