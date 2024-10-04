Each Brawler class (Assassin, Controller etc.) has a specific Power-up that affects them in a different way.

A Power-up has 3 different upgrade levels and each level makes your Brawlers even stronger!

TANK

Level 1 - Krabby Patty

A Krabby Patty orbits around you as a shield. When destroyed, it grants increased damage resistance for a short time.

Level 2 - Jelly Patty

Two Krabby Patties orbit around you. When destroyed, a Krabby Patty increases damage resistance and movement speed for a short time.

Level 3 - Patty Palette

Three Krabby Patties orbit around you. When destroyed, a Krabby Patty increases damage resistance, movement speed, and charges your Super for a short time.

SUPPORT

Level 1 - Kelp Soda

A permanent healing area surrounds you.

Level 2 - Kelp Juice

A permanent healing area surrounds you, and healing allies charges your Super.

Level 3 - Kelp Shake

A permanent healing area surrounds you, and healing allies charges your Super. Using your Super spawns a Power Cube.

DAMAGE DEALER

Level 1 - Chum Balls

Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles for a short time.

Level 2 - Chum Bucket

Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles and increased movement speed for a short time.

Level 3 - The Appetizer

Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles, increased movement speed for a short time and heals you.

MARKSMAN

Level 1 - Clockwork Clarinet

After a cooldown, your next attack is empowered by Squidward's 'music', allowing it to pierce through environments.

Level 2 - Classic Clarinet

After a cooldown, your next attack is empowered by Squidward's 'music', allowing it to pierce environments and deal more damage.

Level 3 - Classy Clarinet

You feel the music in your soul! You now shoot empowered projectiles more often, piercing environments and dealing more damage!

CONTROLLER

Level 1 - Bubble

Your basic attack leaves a trail of bubbles on the ground that damage enemies who pass over them.

Level 2 - Caterpillar Bubble

Your basic attack leaves a large trail of bubbles on the ground that damage enemies who pass over them.

Level 3 - Giraffe Bubble

Your basic attack leaves a trail of bubbles that damage enemies. At the end of the trail, an explosion releases even more bubbles.

ASSASSIN

Level 1 - Spatula

A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly if you have a spatula!

Level 2 - The Golden Spatula

A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly, and you also get a speed boost when defeating an enemy with a spatula!

Level 3 - Le Spatula

A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly, you also get a speed boost, and you become invisible when defeating an enemy with a spatula.



ARTILLERY

Level 1 - Doodle Pineapple

After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple from the sky that deals damage.

Level 2 - Night Pineapple

After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple that deals damage and leaves a damaging area.

Level 3 - Pineapple

After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple that deals damage, leaves a damaging area, and then explodes into damaging pineapple chunks.

Power-ups are automatically equipped by the Brawlers that can use them when you play a game mode with the SpongeBob modifier.

NOTE: Power-ups can only be used in game modes that have the SpongeBob modifier.

The two new game modes, Trio Showdown and Jellyfishing will always have the SpongeBob modifier, alongside two random Trophy game modes per day.