Fixed the issue that caused the Ranked Boost, Ranked Battle Cards and Previous Ranked Season leaderboards to be missing
The team is also investigating the issue causing Malicious Mandy not to appear in Ranked Starr Drops and we will update you on this as soon as we have more info!
And LASTLY, we also have the last Balance Changes before World Finals!
Balance Changes
Moe
Super charge rate reduced by 20%
Main attack damage reduced from 600 to 540
Squeak
Main attack damage increased from 1080 to 1160
Meg
Reduced HP from 4000 to 3500
Gale
Super damage reduced from 820 to 600
Hypercharge rate reduced from 30% to 25%
Penny
Main attack range increased by 8% (from 24 to 26)
Chester
Base HP reduced from 3700 to 3500
"Bellomania" bonus damage reduced from 200% to 150%
Maisie
Main attack damage increased from 1280 to 1400
Darryl
Reduced Super charge rate from basic attacks by 27% (from 117 to 85)
Mandy
Increased main attack base projectile speed by 20% (from 3500 to 4200)
Increased Super base projectile speed by 19% (from 4200 to 5000)
Fixed Mandy's "Hard Candy" Star Power no longer affects the Super's projectile speed
Kenji
Gadget "Hosomaki Healing" reduced from 75% to 50% of damage taken
Mortis
Hypercharge charge rate reduced from 50% to 40%
Unresponsive UI on Android is now responsive!
Textures no longer vanish if you go back to the home screen during startup
The Megalodon Skin offer now shows the correct number of Pins (which is one)
Revealing a Krusty Krab Shop offer no longer causes a lost connection error
To apply all these changes, make sure to download the latest optional update from the App Store or Google Play Store!
There is now a FREE DAILY POWER MEAL AT THE KRUSTY KRAB!!
After claiming your first Power Meal, a new offer will appear daily, so remember to check in and claim them every day!
What happens if you maxed out all Power-ups? You'll receive free XP Doublers as a fallback reward
Important: If you have 3 or more Power-Up categories completed, you can get a fallback reward (XP Doubler) instead of a Power Meal due to an issue with how the shop offers work, but every 48 hours you should have a guaranteed
Since this is an unexpected situation affecting the experience of the event, we will give out 1000 Kash so you can spend it however you like
FIXES:
The SpongeBob Modifier and items now are also active in Duo Showdown
Fixed players getting stuck at 92% during the start-up loading screen
Fixed the issue where some Jelly Fish matches showed the incorrect result after the match ended
Fixed a crash in Training Grounds and Trio Showdown matches
Fixed a bug making Ranked matchmaking longer than supposed
Fixed a bug where defeating a Colt could crash the game
Fixed Surge’s hypercharge when upgrading from level 4 to level 5
Moe now keeps his current ammo when transforming out of Driller form (instead of getting full ammo!)
FIXES:
Protection Shield is removed in Trio Showdown while inside the poison clouds
Fixed some server crashes
Some text tweaks
About the issues with unresponsive devices and black textured Brawlers, the team needs more time to find the fixes for those, but in the meantime, you can try clearing your cache or reinstalling your game since that has fixed the issues for some players!
FIXES:
Sprout’s Super now charges at the correct rate;
Willow’s poison effect no longer gets removed after a Brawler uses a dash ability;
Fixed Poco’s Hypercharge causing crashes in 5v5 Knockout matches (nerf Poco);
Heroine Bibi’s Player Icon is now attributed to the correct Skin.
Performance issues (graphical, crashes, and touchpad) are still being investigated.
Brawl Stars is teaming up with the iconic SpongeBob Squarepants for a brand new SPONGEBOB SEASON!
The appearance of a mysterious wave has brought the residents of Bikini Bottom residents to Brawl Stars!
The SpongeBob season and event starts on SEPTEMBER 5 and will end on OCTOBER 2!
BRAWL PASS:
Squidward Mortis | Epic
BRAWL PASS PLUS:
Pink Squidward Mortis | Chroma
Blue Squidward Mortis | Chroma
FREE SKIN
Spongebob El Primo | Mythic
You can get this skin for free by collecting the event currency, Krusty Kash, with your Club!
EVENT SKINS
These skins are all available in The Krusty Krab, the new shop that has just opened in Starr Park!
Plankton Darryl | Epic
Sandy Jessie | Super Rare
Mr. Krabs Tick | Super Rare
Patrick Buzz | Epic
Each Brawler class (Assassin, Controller etc.) has a specific Power-up that affects them in a different way.
A Power-up has 3 different upgrade levels and each level makes your Brawlers even stronger!
TANK
Level 1 - Krabby Patty
A Krabby Patty orbits around you as a shield. When destroyed, it grants increased damage resistance for a short time.
Level 2 - Jelly Patty
Two Krabby Patties orbit around you. When destroyed, a Krabby Patty increases damage resistance and movement speed for a short time.
Level 3 - Patty Palette
Three Krabby Patties orbit around you. When destroyed, a Krabby Patty increases damage resistance, movement speed, and charges your Super for a short time.
SUPPORT
Level 1 - Kelp Soda
A permanent healing area surrounds you.
Level 2 - Kelp Juice
A permanent healing area surrounds you, and healing allies charges your Super.
Level 3 - Kelp Shake
A permanent healing area surrounds you, and healing allies charges your Super. Using your Super spawns a Power Cube.
DAMAGE DEALER
Level 1 - Chum Balls
Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles for a short time.
Level 2 - Chum Bucket
Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles and increased movement speed for a short time.
Level 3 - The Appetizer
Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles, increased movement speed for a short time and heals you.
MARKSMAN
Level 1 - Clockwork Clarinet
After a cooldown, your next attack is empowered by Squidward's 'music', allowing it to pierce through environments.
Level 2 - Classic Clarinet
After a cooldown, your next attack is empowered by Squidward's 'music', allowing it to pierce environments and deal more damage.
Level 3 - Classy Clarinet
You feel the music in your soul! You now shoot empowered projectiles more often, piercing environments and dealing more damage!
CONTROLLER
Level 1 - Bubble
Your basic attack leaves a trail of bubbles on the ground that damage enemies who pass over them.
Level 2 - Caterpillar Bubble
Your basic attack leaves a large trail of bubbles on the ground that damage enemies who pass over them.
Level 3 - Giraffe Bubble
Your basic attack leaves a trail of bubbles that damage enemies. At the end of the trail, an explosion releases even more bubbles.
ASSASSIN
Level 1 - Spatula
A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly if you have a spatula!
Level 2 - The Golden Spatula
A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly, and you also get a speed boost when defeating an enemy with a spatula!
Level 3 - Le Spatula
A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly, you also get a speed boost, and you become invisible when defeating an enemy with a spatula.
ARTILLERY
Level 1 - Doodle Pineapple
After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple from the sky that deals damage.
Level 2 - Night Pineapple
After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple that deals damage and leaves a damaging area.
Level 3 - Pineapple
After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple that deals damage, leaves a damaging area, and then explodes into damaging pineapple chunks.
Power-ups are automatically equipped by the Brawlers that can use them when you play a game mode with the SpongeBob modifier.
NOTE: Power-ups can only be used in game modes that have the SpongeBob modifier.
The two new game modes, Trio Showdown and Jellyfishing will always have the SpongeBob modifier, alongside two random Trophy game modes per day.
Power-ups are found in Power Meals, the latest fast food offering from Mr. Krabs. Every Power Meal contains a guaranteed Power-up!
You can get Power Meals from Mr. Krabs new restaurant in Starr Park…
Mr. Krabs has seen a business opportunity in Starr Park, with new clientele yet to discover his delicious food!
Mr. Krabs will be selling special SpongeBob skins, Power Meals, Brawler skins and more! He gives you 5 different offers each day, which can ONLY be bought with the event currency, Krusty Kash!
HOW TO GET KRUSTY KASH
Daily:
Win game modes with the SpongeBob modifier
Get your Daily Paycheck from Squidward in the Shop
Visit The Krusty Krab and reveal offers
–
Get Krusty Kash with Gems
UNLOCK SPONGEBOB EL PRIMO FOR FREE
Speaking of Krusty Kash, if you are in a Club you will see that there is now a Club Collection!
Every bit of Krusty Kash that you (and your Clubmates!) collect will count towards your Total Club Collection.
There are various rewards to unlock, with the final prize being the Spongebob El Primo skin!
So join a klub and kollect that Krusty Kash!
NEW GAME MODES
JELLYFISHING
Do you want to go Jellyfishing?
This is Jellyfish Fields, where wild jellyfish roam just waiting to be captured. The team that captures the most jellyfish wins!
Players capture the jellyfish by walking over them, and then holding it for 5 seconds During this period, if defeated, the player will drop the jellyfish.
After 5 seconds, the jellyfish is collected and added to that player’s team score!
Once a jellyfish has been collected, they can’t be dropped anymore.
Every time the player picks up another jellyfish the 5 second timer will reset. So make sure to balance capturing and collecting!
TRIO SHOWDOWN
It’s like Duo Showdown, with one more person!
Go alone or with two partners to fight in the Showdown Arena! Whoever's still standing at the end wins. Collect Power Cubes to increase your health and damage. There are poison clouds closing in, so keep moving!
Similar to Duo Showdown, as long as one teammate is still alive, you will respawn.
–
NEW BRAWLERS
MOE | Mythic | Damage Dealer
Moe is a blind rat, found living in the Starr Park sewers by Grom, who then quickly adopted him! Now part of Starr Park's maintenance team, Moe uses his special digging machine, Driller, to traverse the sewer tunnels... and also cause a bit of destruction throughout the park, much to Ash's dismay.
BASIC ATTACK: SHOVEL SLINGER - Moe throws a rock that bounces once, breaking into a smaller rock. Each rock smashes into stones on impact. Rocks and stones both deal damage.
SUPER: MOE'S MACHINE - Moe gets into his trusty Driller, drilling to a targeted location, dealing damage and knocking brawlers up at the destination. He gains a new attack in his Driller form.
STAR POWER: SKIPPING STONES
Moe's basic attacks bounce one more time. The range of the attack remains the same.
STAR POWER: SPEEDING TICKET
Moe´s Driller has increased travel speed while drilling underground.
GADGET: DODGY DIGGING
Moe digs up some "borrowed" goods, increasing his Super charge rate by 50% for 5 seconds.
GADGET: RAT RACE
Moe dashes a short distance in his Driller, destroying walls in the process.
SUPER FORM: DRILLER
BASIC ATTACK: GIGA DRILL BREAK
Moe starts drilling in front of him, gaining movement speed and dealing damage to enemies in front of him.
SUPER: BAIL OUT
Moe exits his Driller and returns to his normal form.
KENJI | Legendary | Assassin
This highly skilled sushi chef has a wholesome life running his restaurant in Starr Park, but it feels like he's trying to hide something about his past... though his sushi tastes so good, nobody cares!
TRAIT: This Brawler regains health with every attack that damages an enemy.
BASIC ATTACK: DASH 'N' SLASH
Kenji's basic attacks alternate between a Dash and a Slash. Dash deals damages to all enemies in a straight line and Slash deals damage to all enemies in a wide area in front of him.
SUPER: SLASHIMI
Kenji targets an area with precise slices, dealing heavy damage and gaining invulnerability for the duration of the Super.
STAR POWER: STUDIED THE BLADE
Slashimi's slices have 30% longer range.
STAR POWER: NIGIRI NEMESIS
After avoiding damage for 5 seconds, gets 90% damage reduction from the next enemy attack.
GADGET: DASHI DASH
Kenji's basic attack only uses Dash for the next 3 seconds.
GADGET: HOSOMAKI HEALING
Kenji instantly heals 75% of damage taken over the last 3 seconds.
—
New Hypercharges
POCO - MEDIC'S MELODY
Encore now overheals, adding a decaying shield for the amount overhealed. Shield lasts for 5 seconds.
MORTIS - BLOOD BOOMERANG
Life Blood now also returns to Mortis, allowing for double damage and healing.
SQUEAK - BOUNCY BLOB
The Sticky Blombs from Squeak's Super now bounce and split one more time.
TARA - SUPERMASSIVE
Gravity has 20% larger area.
NANI - BIG PEEP
Peep grows in size during travel!
SURGE - LEVEL 5
Unlock a Level 5 upgrade - Surge's shots now ALWAYS split and have increased range!
NEW SKINS
Skeletal Surge | Epic
Villainous Skeletal Surge | Chroma #1
Anti-hero Skeletal Surge | Chroma #2
Dread Knight Draco | Legendary
Malicious Mandy | Epic
LockpicKit | Epic
Knightmare Nani | Epic
Dark Keep Pearl | Super Rare
Possessed Poco | Mythic
Mini-Theme: Zombies
Decaying Dynamike | Super Rare
Gruesome Gus | Super Rare
Putrid Pam | Epic
Mini-Theme: Harvest Festival
Moon Guardian Crow | Mythic
Moon Guardian Chester | Epic
Moon Guardian Hank | Super Rare
Miscellaneous
The Fan’s Fang | Epic
Dragoon Belle | Epic | MAKE skin by NanaBS
Fresh Cut Brock
Monterey Moe | Rare
Fruit Samurai Kenji | Rare
Redjacket Rico | Rare
Vamprimo | Rare
Cuckoo Colette | Rare
True Silver/Gold
True Gold Fresh Cut Brock
True Silver Fresh Cut Brock
True Gold Berry
True Silver Berry
True Gold Clancy
True Silver Clancy
BALANCE CHANGES
BUFFS
Brock
Increased Hypercharge damage per rocket 750 → 1000
Grom
Increased basic attack damage 1060 → 1140
Increased Super charge rate 65 → 75 (6 → 5 hits for Super)
Tick
Increased Hypercharge charge rate 25% → 40%
Sprout
Increased basic attack damage 980 → 1040
Stu
Increased health 2900 → 3200
Willow
Increased shield while mind controlling 25% → 50%
Bea
Charged shot: Increased damage multiplier 250% → 275%
Spike
Increased health 2400 → 2600
Gus
Increased basic attack damage 1000 → 1120
Mandy
Star Power: Hard Candy increased shield 30% → 40%
Ash
Gadget: Rotten Banana - decreased health cost 25% → 10%
Penny
Increased cannon health 2800 → 3400
Tara
Star Power Shadows: - Increased base health of shadow Tara’s, 3000 → 3400 and 2400 → 3000
Lola
Increased basic attack damage - 260 → 280
NERFS
Clancy
Decreased super charge rate - 100 → 65
Decreased Super charge rate from basic attack - 5 hits → 6 hits
Stage 3: Decreased Super damage - 900 → 760
Frank
Decreased health 7000 → 6700
Star Power: Sponge - decreased health boost 1400 → 1340
Gadget: Irresistible Attraction - decreased damage multiplier 100% → 50%
Meg
Mecha form - decreased basic attack damage - 170 → 150
Buster
Decreased health - 5200 → 5000
Berry
Trait: decreased Super charge from healing 75 → 50
Amber
Gadget: Dancing Flames decreased Damage - 2100 → 1890
Kit
Gadget: Cheeseburger decreased healing 40% → 30%
Moe
We're also giving Moe some nerfs ahead of his release:
Small form - Basic attack - 500 → 600 base
Super - Damage + knock up - 1000 → 800
Driller - Basic attack - 340 → 280 base damage
CHANGES & REWORKS
Darryl
Darryl can now store 2 Super charges
Gale
Super damage increased 610 → 820
New
GADGETS GALORE: Gadgets have unlimited uses, but a 15 sec cooldown
MOMENTUM: Hitting an enemy gives you increased movement speed for a short period of time
We've added a minimum match performance requirement in order to gain Mastery from a match.
This change should not affect most players who play matches normally but aims to directly prevent Mastery farmers from abusing the system and ruining the fun for other players in a match
Players who contribute to the Mega Pig Event can’t be kicked from the Club and be left without any rewards until the end of the Event
In the Brawler selection screen, the sorting button now has a dropdown window, allowing players to choose their preferred sorting option instead of having to cycle through the options
Fixed the issue with Frank's basic attack not working after using his Super
Fixed Chester's Salmiakki Super charging faster than it should
Fixed the issue with Bibi's Super not following in the same direction as the aim
Fixed the issue causing Gale's Super to sometimes deal double damage
Fixed the issue with Lily's Repot Gadget altering her Super for the rest of a match
Fixed the issue causing Melodie's Star Power The Fast Beats, to not work properly with the Harpy Melodie Skin
Fixed an issue with Melodie's auto attacks causing her Super to be triggered
Fixed the issue causing R-T's Pop Mark Gadget to not deal damage to airborne opponents
Changing the Block Friend Requests setting in the SCID menu doesn't apply the change in the in-game settings
Fixed a visual issue that caused some Skin names to not be displayed properly