TRICK OR TREAT EVENT BREAKDOWN
Would you like some Trick Boxes? How about Treat Boxes?! In the Trick or Treat event, you can get both the trick and the treat!
What?
The Trick Box is a new Box you can get with CANDY! It contains the new Brawl-O-ween Skins, the old Brawl-O-ween Skins, Cosmetics, Progression, Starr Powers, Gadgets, Hypercharges, and Brawlers!
As for the Treat Box, that’s a Trophy Box that you can upgrade to Ultra, also using candy!
Each Box costs 99 candies. So, why would you choose the Treat Box over the Trick Box? Well, in Ultra Boxes, you can actually get Legendary and Hypercharge Skins!
Once you use your candy, the Treat Box will open after the countdown ends. In total, you’ll be able to open it 2 times during the Season!
How do I get candies?
You can get candies from:
Daily Wins
Special Quests
Defeating the new Brawl-O-ween Bosses!
AND, if you feel you are on a winning spree, you can press a massive SUGAR RUSH button!
The Sugar Rush button will give you a massive bonus for every match you play, whether it’s Bosses or normal matches.
BUT BEWARE!
The Sugar Rush only lasts 10 minutes and is only available at certain times, so make sure you play to win!
How many Candies can I get in total?
Total Daily Wins = 546 (21 per day)
Special Quests = 160
Boss Fights = 900
Sugar Rush Button = 630 (30 on average per activation)
Creator Bounty = 100
You can get a total of 2336 Candies by the end of the event if, on average, you get 30 Candies from the Sugar Rush button!
New Bosses
We have 6 NEW Bosses you can fight, each with different mechanics! Which are:
Plague Doctor Crow – High mobility and poison damage from Crow
Headless Tickman – Summons multiple Tick heads to chase after you
Caretta Spike – Attacks from very far, but if you learn the patterns, you can dodge and close in!
Kizu Kenji – the ghost of Oni Kenji is back! And he wants revenge!
Gargoyle R-T – he’s like a fortress, so good zone control and knowing when to attack is the key on this fight
Ghost Diver Rico – A proper bullet hell fight, so your dodging skills have to be on point!
All the Bosses will get more abilities and an increase in difficulty every time you beat them, so stay tuned to your favorite content creators for the best strategies to defeat them!
Other News
In this Season, you will also find the Brawl-O-ween Brawl Pass with Doctor Crow, its Chromas and the "Trick or Treat" Title! And:
The Ziggy Boxes for his early Brawler Event
New Brawl-O-ween Skins will be in the Shop after the Event
Porcelain Skins for Surge and Pearl
And a Community Event at the end of the Brawl-O-ween event!