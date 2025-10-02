The Trick Box is a new Box you can get with CANDY! It contains the new Brawl-O-ween Skins, the old Brawl-O-ween Skins, Cosmetics, Progression, Starr Powers, Gadgets, Hypercharges, and Brawlers!

As for the Treat Box, that’s a Trophy Box that you can upgrade to Ultra, also using candy!

Each Box costs 99 candies. So, why would you choose the Treat Box over the Trick Box? Well, in Ultra Boxes, you can actually get Legendary and Hypercharge Skins!

Once you use your candy, the Treat Box will open after the countdown ends. In total, you’ll be able to open it 2 times during the Season!