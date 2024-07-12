The Classic Brawl event is here with the return of Mega Boxes and a chance to get the new Sovereign Rico Hypercharge Skin FOR FREE!

From July 12th until July 31st, we have new Game Modes, Classic recolored Skins, and the new Rico Hypercharge Skins and Chromas!

HOW CAN I GET THE FREE RICO HYPERCHARGE SKIN?

You can get Sovereign Rico for FREE by collecting 10 Mega Boxes during the event! This sounds easy, but you really gotta put your back into it if you wanna get this free Skin!

SO HOW CAN I COLLECT MEGA BOXES?

This one is simple: Get 12 Star Tokens, and you'll receive a Mega Box!

Star Tokens can be obtained with your first win of the day in each of the game modes that have a Star Token available to collect. Additionally, they will also appear as rewards from Special Quests on weekends and a Challenge later during the event!

WHY ARE MEGA BOXES SO SPECIAL?

Mega Boxes are special because you can get multiple items from them at once! This can include:

Brawlers

Skins (including the new Classic and Rico’s Hypercharge Skin and its Chromas)

Cosmetics

Resources, including Gems!

You can also open Mega Boxes right away as you get them or stack them in your inventory to open them all together later for a sweet dopamine rush!

NEW GAME MODES!

There are two new Classic-style game modes available during the Classic Brawl event: Mirror Match and Drum Roll!

In Mirror Match, everyone plays as the same Brawler!

The featured Brawler will rotate every few hours and the Brawler pool is made of the first 21 Brawlers released in the game!

Drum Roll is a unique game mode where every time you defeat an opponent, your Brawler changes to a new one. There are a set amount of Brawlers to progress through and when you get to the final one and defeat another player, you win!

Mirror Match and Drum Roll will rotate daily, and both have the Classic modifier. This means Brawlers are capped at level 9, have only the first Starr Power, and can’t use Hypercharges or Gadgets.

NEW SKINS!

Rico Hypercharge Skins and its Chromas!

Sovereign Rico

Sovereign Gem Rico

Sovereign Bling Rico

Aside from Rico's Hypercharge Skins, we also have a bunch of cool Classic-inspired Skins, including:

Boomer Dynamike

Deputy Brock

Sheriff Shelly

Reloaded Rico

Stellar Shelly

And you know where you can get these Classic Skins from? Yup, Meeeeega Boxes!

O FAQ - OTHER FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What happens if I get Sovereign Rico from a Mega Box before I collect the 10 Mega Boxes You get one of the Hypercharge Skins Chromas instead! Will Mega Boxes remain in the game after the Classic Brawl event is over? Mega Boxes will go away when the event ends, but there is a chance we will bring them back for future events! Can I still get the Classic and Hypercharge Skins after the event ends? Yes, they are not exclusive and will return for future events, either from Boxes, Starr Drops, or special Shop offers later. And the Classic Skins will also be available in the Catalog after the event ends.

That's all! Classic Brawl is already live and will last until July 31st, so it's time to Brawl like its 2019!