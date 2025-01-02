The Pizza Planet event STARTS NOW, and you can get the Surge Lightyear Skin and the new Brawler Meeple FOR FREE!

Your Mission: Collect Pizza Slices and use them on offers in the Pizza Planet Shop!

"How do I collect these tasty Pizza Slices?"

It's easy! You can gather them from the following sources:

Pizza Slices Calendar in the Shop (available daily)

Daily Offers in the Pizza Planet Shop

Seasonal Quests

Scoreboard Contest

Want more slices without grinding? You can also purchase them with Gems in the Shop!

"What can I do with Pizza Slices?"

Use your collected Pizza Slices in the Pizza Planet Shop on the left side of the lobby screen. There, you’ll find:

A FREEBIE BUNDLE every day!

The new Meeple Brawler

Starr Force Skins

Presents (It is still Brawlidays in our hearts!)

Cosmetics (Skins, Profile Icons, Sprays, Pins, and Bling)

Progression Items (Coins, PowerPoints, Hypercharge Starr Drops)

Surge Lightyear Skin (For those who have Surge unlocked!)

"How do I get the Surge Lightyear Skin?"

If you’ve already unlocked Surge, you can get the Surge Lightyear Skin for free!

If you haven’t unlocked Surge yet, here’s how you can do it:

Surge will be available in the Pizza Planet Shop throughout the entire event. As a Legendary Brawler, unlocking him will require a significant amount of Pizza Slices—but grind enough, and you can unlock a free Legendary Brawler !

Alternatively, you can unlock Surge with Credits. The skin will be available for free over the next 4 months—starting today!

If you’d rather skip the grind, you can also purchase Surge from the Shop for a good Gem offer.

"Did you say… Contest?!"

Yes, the Scoreboard Contest is back; this time, it’s all about 2v2 game modes! And you still earn points even if you lose!

You’ll receive tickets to play each day. Unused tickets will reset after 3 days.

Every 3 days, a new 2v2 game mode will be featured.

Every action you take in a match—whether it's taking down Brawlers, dealing damage, healing teammates, or completing objectives—will earn you points.

Win or lose, you’re still rewarded! Wins multiply your total points.

Enjoy Air Hockey and Special Delivery as available modes in the contest and 3v3 slots during the event!

"How many Pizza Slices can I get for free?"

There are plenty of ways to earn free Pizza Slices! Here’s the breakdown:

Pizza Calendar: 12 Pizza Slices per day (360 total)

Daily Offer Reveals in the Pizza Planet Shop: 1 per reveal (around 120 total). It may vary if you buy some of the Pizza Planet offers

Seasonal Quests: 30 Pizza Slices per quest (330 total)

Scoreboard Contest: Up to 150 Pizza Slices per contest (1650 total if you win all the matches. Or about 990 on average)

Random Freebies: 100 Pizza Slices, twice (200 total)

Max number of Pizza Slices you can earn for free: 2,660 (based on 100% win rate in the Contest)

Average number of Pizza Slices you can earn for free: 2,000 (based on average performance in the Contest)

"Does pineapple belong on pizza?"

That's a question only you can answer... 🍍